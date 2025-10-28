For those who believe that Virginia could not have possibly killed herself and that she was murdered this a fragment in her book

So when my trauma tricked my brain into telling me lies, I listened: “It would be better for everyone if you weren’t here, ” my brain said. “You bring nothing but stress and worry into your husband and children’s lives. Why should they suffer because Jeffrey and Ghislaine caused you pain? You have let your family down. They deserve better. They will be happier without you.” My trauma took aim at my very existence: “ Aren’t you exhausted ? Unconsciousness would be a relief. Robbie and the kids are safe at home, so none of them will find you. It won’t hurt a bit. The pills are on the bedside table. It will be easy. You can just quietly slip away.”

I believed my brain, so I reached for the painkillers that I had smuggled into the hospital and I swallowed as many as I could—later they’d estimate 240 pills—before I passed out. I’m told that I was revived with Narcan, the opioid overdose treatment. My fragile self-worth had imploded. All that remained were the shards of me.

Oh, the look on Robbie’s face when they told him. He couldn’t bear the thought of me disappearing, and he wanted to strangle me for trying to disappear. “ What were you thinking, Jenna ?” he demanded, but in my mind, I had no answer for him except: “ I was thinking I needed to be dead.”

Indeed, just days later, after I got out of the hospital, I would try to kill myself again, with more pills. It was only because our son Alex came to check on me that I did not succeed.

For a second time, I woke up in the hospital, revived once more by Narcan. After that, it would be a long time before my thoughts of self-annihilation would truly begin to subside. Only then could I promise my husband and kids that I would try with all my might to believe that I mattered