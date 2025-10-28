For those who believe that Virginia could not have possibly killed herself and that she was murdered this a fragment in her book IN HER OWN WORDS
So when my trauma tricked my brain into telling me lies, I listened: “It would be better for everyone if you weren’t here,” my brain said. “You bring nothing but stress and worry into your husband and children’s lives. Why should they suffer because Jeffrey and Ghislaine caused you pain? You have let your family down. They deserve better. They will be happier without you.” My trauma took aim at my very existence: “Aren’t you exhausted? Unconsciousness would be a relief. Robbie and the kids are safe at home, so none of them will find you. It won’t hurt a bit. The pills are on the bedside table. It will be easy. You can just quietly slip away.”
I believed my brain, so I reached for the painkillers that I had smuggled into the hospital and I swallowed as many as I could—later they’d estimate 240 pills—before I passed out. I’m told that I was revived with Narcan, the opioid overdose treatment. My fragile self-worth had imploded. All that remained were the shards of me.
Oh, the look on Robbie’s face when they told him. He couldn’t bear the thought of me disappearing, and he wanted to strangle me for trying to disappear. “What were you thinking, Jenna?” he demanded, but in my mind, I had no answer for him except: “I was thinking I needed to be dead.”
Indeed, just days later, after I got out of the hospital, I would try to kill myself again, with more pills. It was only because our son Alex came to check on me that I did not succeed.
For a second time, I woke up in the hospital, revived once more by Narcan. After that, it would be a long time before my thoughts of self-annihilation would truly begin to subside. Only then could I promise my husband and kids that I would try with all my might to believe that I mattered
That’s on p. 349 of the Kindle version.
IN OTHER WORDS SHE SAID SHE TRIED COMMITTING SUICIDE IN HOSPITAL - TWICE
I suggest you read the book if you are at all interested in the truth rather than what your brain is telling you.
I DID and it had a shattering effect.
Thanks for the report, Robin. I'll have to wait for the paperback, but I believe your account. I'm like everyone else...I feel such grief for her and am so sorry anyone has to go through these kinds of ordeals.
So much is written and discussed about the topic of "discernment." I believe one extremely successful campaign is to highlight how much is withheld from the normal person's knowledge. In many instances, other motives and MOs arise previously unseen when dealing with lives which play out in public. I think one abuse people have fallen into experiencing is to characterize every instance and every experience as a conspiracy.
IOW, discernment involves as much determining what's blackguard and what isn't.
I think you're right. Sounds to me that Virginia, undoubtedly amplified by the separation from her children whom she characterizes as her impetus to live, committed suicide. Few people can probably intuit how a broken mind works. If she were separated from her children, I think she probably had become a danger to herself and them.
I grew up with a mother who had these kinds of difficulties although she adored her father and always spoke highly of him. Something inside her was broken. She had three sisters. They all turned out relatively well except my mom who was an alcoholic until the day she died. Something inside her was broken, and I asked her sisters, whom I saw infrequently when I became an adult, what explanation they could hazard. They had no idea why my mom grew up to become the person she did.
Her parents divorced when she was young, and because she was the oldest, another sister and she lived with their father. The baby and next eldest lived with the mother. Divorce in those days was incredibly taboo, but the other sisters survived and actually thrived. My mother's mother evidently had a difficult time when married to their father and attempted suicide. Seems the two oldest girls understood while the younger ones escaped these horrible scenarios. I think something was seriously wrong with my grandmother--although she was a kindly, "peaceful" grandmother when I came to know her in later years (as an Army brat, we seldomly saw relatives)--and she passed along that syndrome, trait, or tendency to my mom.
