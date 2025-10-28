Seemorerocks

Honeybee
5h

Thanks for the report, Robin. I'll have to wait for the paperback, but I believe your account. I'm like everyone else...I feel such grief for her and am so sorry anyone has to go through these kinds of ordeals.

So much is written and discussed about the topic of "discernment." I believe one extremely successful campaign is to highlight how much is withheld from the normal person's knowledge. In many instances, other motives and MOs arise previously unseen when dealing with lives which play out in public. I think one abuse people have fallen into experiencing is to characterize every instance and every experience as a conspiracy.

IOW, discernment involves as much determining what's blackguard and what isn't.

I think you're right. Sounds to me that Virginia, undoubtedly amplified by the separation from her children whom she characterizes as her impetus to live, committed suicide. Few people can probably intuit how a broken mind works. If she were separated from her children, I think she probably had become a danger to herself and them.

I grew up with a mother who had these kinds of difficulties although she adored her father and always spoke highly of him. Something inside her was broken. She had three sisters. They all turned out relatively well except my mom who was an alcoholic until the day she died. Something inside her was broken, and I asked her sisters, whom I saw infrequently when I became an adult, what explanation they could hazard. They had no idea why my mom grew up to become the person she did.

Her parents divorced when she was young, and because she was the oldest, another sister and she lived with their father. The baby and next eldest lived with the mother. Divorce in those days was incredibly taboo, but the other sisters survived and actually thrived. My mother's mother evidently had a difficult time when married to their father and attempted suicide. Seems the two oldest girls understood while the younger ones escaped these horrible scenarios. I think something was seriously wrong with my grandmother--although she was a kindly, "peaceful" grandmother when I came to know her in later years (as an Army brat, we seldomly saw relatives)--and she passed along that syndrome, trait, or tendency to my mom.

Kathleen Nathan
6h

Her murder its now bringing EVEN MORE attention to the disgusting perversions of our ruling "elites"....Epstein's Island was the refuge of pedophiles. Pedophilia is a crime in the US and most other civilized countries....maybe even in IsraHell, who knows?

This alleged nation is said to be a channel of illegal and dangerous substances for our "elite" class as well as providing victims for their forays into child molestation and even functioning as a procurer of "clean" organs from chinese prisons....see Ethan Guzman BLOODY HARVEST

3 replies
