April 2024 OIA

Thank you for your request under the Official Information Act 1982 (the Act) transferred from Health New Zealand – Whatu Ora to the Ministry of Health – Manatū Hauora (the Ministry) on 9 April 2024. You requested:

“Transmission: All information including briefing, legal advice, other advice, questionnaires, cabinet papers, etc, and similar information which stated that the vaccine had not been tested to ascertain if it stopped transmission. Due to the anticipated volume of information concerning this issue, I am happy for the information to be sent to me in tranches;

RESPONSE

The Ministry (of Health) does not accept the premise of your request. IT IS BASED ON THE INCORRECT ASSUMPTION THAT THERE WAS AN EXPECTATION THAT COVID 19 VACCINES WOULD STOP TRANSMISSION

40% of New Zealand workforce was MANDATED to take Pfizer Covid injections on the understanding that the injectables would prevent transmission Ministry of Health

Ref: H2024039261

This is just one of the issues we will raise with the Royal Commission of Inquiry II.

In NZ OIA Ref: HNZ 00028251

How many New Zealanders experienced a life threatening Anaphylactic reaction following their first dose of the Pfizer injection....and then faced employment mandates, and applied for a MEDICAL EXEMPTION?

We asked in an NZ OIA.

Answer: 125 New Zealanders applied for a Medical Exemption (2a) on these grounds. 11 were exempted 114 WERE DECLINED

To this very day the Pfizer technical data sheet stresses that anyone who experienced an Anaphylaxis is CONTRAINDICATED for further doses. In NZ, you were instead declined an exemption and told to have your next dose at a hospital emergency department with a team and a crash cart on hand.

Just one of the many issues we will be raising with the Royal Commission of Inquiry II.

