Food crisis' silver lining - end meat, Oxford professor admitsRobin WestenraApr 04, 20261125Share1125Share
You laughed when Mr Schwab said you would eat insects. Understand this, elites says YOU goy will not eat meat.He however will still enjoy his morning bacon...
'Ending meat' is one of the most stupid things I've ever heard. Ever.
Raising meat can be done without any fossil fuels- without any toxic chemicals we are (erroneously) told are necessary for producing crops. Without any machinery, if necessary.
By moving livestock across the land, restoring the natural relationship between soils, plants, herbivores, and fulfilling our ecological role as carnivores - the entire ecosystem thrives.
Soil fertility & yields increase. Soil holds more water, soil erosion from wind & rain runoff is reduced* - while springs, streams, ponds, lakes and rivers are replenished from subsurface water- naturally cleaner, benefiting water dwelling life. Thus, both drought and flooding is mitigated.
*Topsoil lost to wind and water erosion is the #1 agricultural "product" of the U.S. among other countries.
Wildlife thrives on well-manged grazing land- whether open, bordered with hedgerows, or dotted with few or many trees. Wildlife is destroyed by industrialized agriculture practices: plowing, cultivation, spraying of multiple kinds of toxic chemicals, machine harvesting. These all kill animals, indirectly through habitat destruction, and directly through crushing, chopping, or poisoning.
Along with eggs, fish & shellfish, MEATS ARE THE MOST NUTRITIONALLY nutritionally dense, nutritionally COMPLETE, and the most bio-available foods for humans. Contrary to what we've all been told over the past several decades, there is no actual evidence that consuming any of these is harmful to people in any way.
Dr. Barry Groves, PhD explains the evidence of 'What We Are Designed to Eat' - including the fact that omnivore humans have larger brains than vegans:
https://rumble.com/v33hg7e-the-carnivore-diet-what-we-are-designed-to-eat-barry-groves.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=a6c40449-a097-4b42-8f73-f85781a34f2e
If someone has an allergy to eggs - usually just the whites- from receiving vaccines grown in chicken eggs - but duck, goose, turkey, quail. guinea hen, etc eggs can usually be enjoyed by those people.
People with lactose intolerance or other 'sensitivity' to milk, or other products from the dairy, can usually consume "unfooled around with" milk, pure yogurt, whole milk kefir, and cheeses - that still contain naturally occurring probiotics, enzymes, immune factors & other benefits, all eliminated from the ultra-processed white fluid sold in supermarkets. Ideally, our milk comes from cows, goats, water buffalo, sheep, etc raised on pasture. More milk facts and sources:
https://RealMilkcom.
Caution, sadly, must be exercised when eating fish & shellfish, due to widespread contamination of our waters - from industrial activity, NOT from raising meats.
Humans have no need to consume plants. All our nutritional needs can be met by red meat, or combination of animal-source foods, without the toxins that exist - naturally - in ALL commonly consumed plants. But no combination of plants supplies all the nutrients humans need to live- much less thrive. Infants, children and the elderly are especially vulnerable to nutrient deficiencies caused by a lack of animal-source foods in their diets.
Dr. Paul Mason - 'The Corrupt History of the (old) Food Pyramid'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOgH9LDwBzY
Dr. Anthony Chaffee, MD
https://rumble.com/v6x5whw-plants-are-trying-to-kill-you-full-presentation-dr.-anthony-chaffee.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=a9467dcb-6d29-4648-a73f-2697156a39e5
For those who want to eat plants, and for the production of fiber crops, and grains & soy to help feed omnivore livestock - poultry & porkers - and seed oil crops for diesel fuel (which Rudolph Diesel designed his engine to burn), crops can be planted directly into the 'living mulch' of closely grazed pasture. .
The energy in the seeds makes the crop sprout up over the grasses and other pasture plants, shading it and suppressing competition, while the pasture sward protects soil from erosion, temperature swings, evaporation, and feeds the Soil Food Web of macro & micro organisms that form important synergies with the crop. This method takes just two passes over the fields- one to no-till plant - and one to harvest.
Or crops can be planted into crimped or mown cover cops. Livestock can graze crop stubble after harvest, pick up grains spilled at harvest, instead of feeding rats or insect pests- while they add organic fertilizer to the land, and stimulate soil life.
No synthetic fertilizers, or toxic herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, or rodenticides are needed. This allows natural pest predators to thrive and protect the crop. Pollinator populations typically rebound on farms that make these changes.
Livestock are essential to maintaining and improving soil fertility in ways that fossil-fuel derived fertilizes can never replace.
Working with Nature, we can build abundance naturally, by managing farms as ecosystems- instead of industrializing what is inherently a biological process: producing food. Food to fuel and build our biology.
The best way to eat insects? Feed them to poultry- which is part of their natural diet- then eat the poultry. Turkey, duck, guinea hen ,pheasant, quail, and chicken are all much more nutritious & digestible food for humans than insects.
It's time to get government & Big Corporations out of farming - and out of our food.
The question remains: Are those promoting ending meat and eating bugs really that stupid?
Or do they think we are?