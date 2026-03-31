EUROPEAN UNION

This has just been released

EU Tells Citizens: Travel Less - Energy Crisis Now Unstoppable

The EU has just told citizens to “travel less” as it prepares for prolonged energy shortages from the Strait of Hormuz closure.



JP Morgan’s timeline shows the final pre-closure oil shipments in the coming days.



Dutch gas storage is already at a historic low of 5.8%, EU fishing fleets are tying up because diesel is too expensive, and critical supply chains (fertilizer, chicken feed, plastics, pharmaceuticals) are breaking. This is no longer a price spike--it’s a tsunami of crises. What we’re seeing now was predictable, and the scripted “solutions” being rolled out were planned long ago by the technocrats.



Grow your own food and build local resilience while you still can.

Jet fuel in Europe just crossed 100% above pre-war prices. $200 per barrel. In Northwest Europe. In Singapore.

Here’s what happens next - step by step:

Step 1: Fuel costs double

Airlines now pay double for every gallon they burn.

Step 2: Airlines have no hedge

They dropped fuel hedging in 2024-2025. Zero insurance. Fully exposed.

Step 3: Fares spike immediately

JetBlue already raised bag fees. Fuel surcharges added across the board. Thousands of flights are being cut.

Step 4: Cargo slows

Air freight costs double → manufacturers delay shipments → supply chains strain.

Step 5: Longer routes = more fuel

Iran/Gulf airspace is closed. Airlines fly around it. More hours in the air. More fuel burned. More cost.

Step 6: Record profits evaporate

The aviation industry was headed for a $41 billion profit year. United’s CEO is now modeling $175/barrel oil through 2027.

Step 7: You pay the bill

Not the politicians. Not the generals. YOU. At every airport gate. On every booking screen.

THE MATH:

Oil shock → +100% jet fuel → higher fares + fewer flights → aviation crisis → global trade disruption

This is not speculation. This is 1973 (Arab Oil Embargo) happening again.

In 1973, Arab oil ministers quadrupled prices in 48 hours. The world economy took YEARS to recover.

Same region. Same choke point. Same lesson. 53 years and we’re right back here.

Experts say prices stay elevated for MONTHS — even if the war de-escalates tomorrow.

So ask yourself the question that nobody in power wants to answer: Was this war worth it?

UNITED KINGDOM

🚨BREAKING! Food & Fuel Shortages Confirmed... (EMERGENCY Meeting Being Held Right Now!)

The following headline caught my attention

Britain is bracing for a sharp reduction in Norwegian gas supplies this summer, coinciding with global oil and gas market turmoil caused by the war in Iran. Planned maintenance will cut Norwegian exports to the UK and EU by up to a third, while the Strait of Hormuz closure has already driven oil prices up 35% and gas prices 70%. Analysts warn the supply squeeze could keep energy prices high for years, intensifying debates over domestic drilling and long-term energy security.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2026/03/29/britain-norwegian-gas-supply-cut-energy-security/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15690787/Diesel-shortages-weeks-experts-warn-energy-shock-WORSE-1970s-Reeves-begs-states-not-choke-Britains-supplies-hoarding-oil-gas.html

This spring, the most valuable commodity in agriculture is not sunshine or even rain, it is fertiliser.

By some estimates, up to half of global production of crops and livestock depends on the magical combination of minerals and chemicals that make up synthetic fertiliser.

But the Iran war is pushing up prices and squeezing availability of this fundamental element in the food chain at the start of the European and Asian growing season.

British fertiliser importers, farmers and growers have told Sky News that rising costs are squeezing food producers, and, in time, will trigger a food inflation spike for consumers.

Prices have rocketed because synthetic fertiliser is an energy product, dependent on the same natural gas we use to heat our homes and underpin our electricity grid.

https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/warning-food-prices-set-spike-152900946.html

Keir Starmer tonight admitted the Government can’t deal with the fallout from the Iran war ‘on its own’ as he held emergency talks with industry chiefs in Downing Street.

The Prime Minister hosted a roundtable meeting in No10 with top bosses from the insurance, oil, gas and shipping sectors as the Middle East crisis entered a fifth week.

‘This is going to have to be a joint effort,’ Sir Keir told them as they began discussions about the devastating economic impact of Donald Trump‘s conflict.

‘The Government can’t do it on its own. You can’t do it on your own. We’re going to have to work together on this.’

It came as the RAC warned van drivers are ‘bleeding cash’ just to stay on the road as the price of fuel continues to rocket.

Warnings are becoming more stark about the scale of the hit to the UK - and how long it might last - with soaring pump prices just the tip of the iceberg.

An ex-Bank of England chief cautioned that Iran’s closure of the crucial Strait of Hormuz means a ‘long-term reduction in supply’ and ministers must look at rationing consumption.

At the same time a leading shipping expert pointed out that the world was far more interlinked than at the time of the notorious 1970s energy shock.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15690787/Diesel-shortages-weeks-experts-warn-energy-shock-WORSE-1970s-Reeves-begs-states-not-choke-Britains-supplies-hoarding-oil-gas.html

Petrol stations across the country have been running dry with motorists panic buying in scenes reminiscent of an ‘apocalypse film’ amid soaring prices and fuel shortage fears.

Experts have called for calm saying only a ‘small number’ of forecourts are affected and insist there are no major supply issues.

It comes as motoring organisation the RAC said the cost of filling up ahead of this Easter holiday weekend is at least £19 more for diesel and £8 more for petrol compared to last year, with further increases likely.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15692469/Drivers-warned-not-panic-buy-fuel-shortage-fears-accelerate.html

ARE THEY PLUGGING US IN, SO THEY CAN PULL THE PLUG?

AUSTRALIA

The UNTHINKABLE Just Happened to Australia’s Food Supply — Govt Panics as Only Weeks of Food Left

Fuel is about to become the least of your worries. If you think the cost of living squeeze is bad now, wait until food security becomes the next pressure point. This is a hard look at how global energy shocks can spill into Australian supermarket shelves through freight costs, fertiliser supply chains and tight production windows that farmers cannot simply delay. In this video, I connect the dots between geopolitical conflict, supply disruptions and household budgets, then walk through what it can mean for grocery prices, product availability and the decisions Australians can make to stay financially resilient in an uncertain market. Expect straight talk on policy failure, cost of living pressures and practical ways to prepare without panic.

UNITED STATES

It may seem hard to believe, but there are farms way up north in Alaska; at least for the time being. All that may change soon as we’re finding out Farmers are suffering RATIONING OF DIESEL FUEL. Can’t plant crops!

One Farmer says he ran out of Diesel fuel and called his Diesel guy to come fill up his tank. He was told “you are Rationed to 100 gallons - of either Diesel, Regular gasoline, or Natural gas - every 30 days.

He points out that two of his tractors have 90 gallon diesel tanks; and that lasts him 12 to 15 hours.

So how is a farmer supposed to plant - or harvest - crops, when his tractor can only til the soil or harvest, for 12-15 hours a month?

He added that Fertilizer - which also comes from the oil industry which is disrupted by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz - has gotten very expensive too, so that will impact crop yield as well.

NEW ZEALAND

WORLDWIDE

For so many people, the closure of the Persian Gulf is an all-but-meaningless situation - until it hit THEM personally. Here is the reality as of today:

A reader of this website from Los Angeles, California sent me the photo above showing he bought 20.9 gallons of 91 Octane gasoline and it cost him $150. That’s $7.15 per gallon !

Here’s another photo he sent me from a station near West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles:

Bangladesh - Fuel rationing active. Universities closed. Military deployed in oil depots.

Sri Lanka - Fuel rationing active. 15 liter per week cap for private motorists. Four day school week. Scaled back public sector operations.

Slovenia - 50 liter per day cap on fuel for private drivers. 200 liters for businesses and farmers. Indefinite.

Philippines - National energy emergency declared. Four day working week in place.

Pakistan - Four day work weeks and school closures still in effect.

Myanmar - Alternating driving days imposed.

Thailand - Diesel price cap imposed. Government officials told to work from home and limit travel. Fuel exports banned except to Cambodia and Laos.

Vietnam - Tapping fuel price stabilization fund. Officials encouraged to work from home and limit travel.

Kenya - Rationing by major fuel suppliers ongoing. Rural areas already running out.

Egypt - Fuel and electricity rationing active. Malls, restaurants and retailers shutting at 9pm. Illuminated billboards switched off. Government buildings closing at 6pm.

India - Government phasing out LPG cylinders for households with access to piped gas to prioritize supply.

China - Export ban on diesel, gasoline, and aviation fuel, until at least end of March.

South Korea - Fuel price cap imposed. First in 30 years. Voluntary fuel conservation measures in place.

Japan - Refiners requesting government release of stockpiled oil. 95% of crude imported from Gulf states.

Spain - €5 billion emergency package. Tax reductions on electricity and gas. Subsidies for transport operators and farmers.

Germany - BASF raising prices on goods by up to 30%.

USA - Alaskan Farmers Report all fuels being RATIONED (Story Here)

What could be coming

UK - Ministers could activate contingency powers to introduce fuel rationing at petrol stations. 80% of UK goods travel by road. IEA has advised considering carpooling and working from home to save fuel.

EU - Emergency measures under discussion. Storage across many member states below 30%.

Shell’s CEO warned Europe could face fuel rationing starting in April (Two days from now) if the Strait stays closed.

G-7 -- finance ministers, energy ministers and central bank governors met in Paris today and issued a joint statement saying they stand ready to take “all necessary measures” to preserve stability in energy markets.

None of these restrictions have been easing. In several countries they are only getting worse.