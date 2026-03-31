Tankers that were carrying diesel toward Europe have changed course at sea, as the Iran war boosts prices and intensifies competition for supplies.

Bloomberg) — Tankers that were carrying diesel toward Europe have changed course at sea, as the Iran war boosts prices and intensifies competition for supplies.

Four tankers — the Aliai, Minerva Vaso, Grand Ace6 and Elka Delphi — recently loaded diesel-type fuel in the US and started to cross the Atlantic, according to Vortexa and ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg News. The Aliai was signaling Gibraltar, while the other three were showing Amsterdam.

Since then, the ships have all made sharp turns: the Grand Ace6 is now signaling Lome in the West African nation of Togo, while the other three vessels are heading southeast. Combined, they’re carrying about 1.2 million barrels of diesel-type fuel, Vortexa data show.

The tanker diversions come as the Iran war upends global energy supply chains by effectively closing the critical Strait of Hormuz. With markets deprived of millions of Persian Gulf barrels, fuel supplies are already under severe pressure in Asia, while oil traders and analysts have said that Europe could face shortages in the coming weeks.

Although none of the ships are signaling Asian destinations, diesel prices have soared in that region. Some of these barrels could ultimately be heading for eastern buyers, another sign of how the crisis is rippling through global energy markets.

“Europe’s time will come, but right now it is Asia that is screaming the loudest,” said Philip Jones-Lux, senior oil analyst at energy analytics firm Sparta Commodities, referring to diesel supplies.

Europe may be missing oil product imports, but there’s still plenty of crude around to process, he said. In Asia, crude runs at oil refineries are falling because of a lack of supply, Jones-Lux added.

The European Union and UK are net importers of diesel-type fuel, used to power everything from trucks to construction equipment. One of the region’s main suppliers is India, but exports from the South Asian nation are currently heading elsewhere.

“Over the last week and a half, the diesel barrels coming out of India have all headed towards Southeast Asia,” said Mick Strautmann, a market analyst at Vortexa. “The prices in Asia are much higher than in Europe, pulling these diesel barrels eastwards.”

While some diesel cargoes from the US have diverted away from Europe, many are currently en route, Vortexa data show.

What’s more, the agreement made by International Energy Agency member countries to release oil from reserves will help reduce short-term pressure on supplies — if recent history is any guide, a large chunk of the oil products made available will be diesel.

“For April, overall we will see a sharp drop in imports into Europe,” said George Shaw, an oil analyst at Kpler, referring to diesel-type fuels. “Currently, the bulk of imports will come from the United States, as this is the only region that is capable of addressing the deficit.”

Any long-term disruption to shipments from the Baltic port of Primorsk — a major diesel export hub that’s been attacked by Ukraine — would also tighten global supplies.

(Adds price chart and analysis in the fifth paragraph on how the crisis is rippling through global markets)

G7 ministers and EU officials are holding emergency meetings as Trump's catastrophic war on Iran triggers massive unrest among farmers

From Neil McCoy-Ward



One ship. The Libyan-flagged Maetiga, loaded with jet fuel from Saudi Arabia, currently off the coast of Portugal. After that there are currently no other UK-bound cargoes from the region visible on the water.



The UK phased out Russian jet fuel supplies and replaced them with fuel routed through the Strait of Hormuz. That route is now effectively closed.



Europe sources around 40% of its jet fuel through the Hormuz chokepoint. The UK is particularly exposed, both directly and through imports routed via the Netherlands and Belgium.



The maths on this is simple. If that ship docks Thursday and nothing follows, airlines have weeks not months before this becomes their problem.



The UK government has told travellers not to worry yet.

That is usually the moment to start doing something.

There seems to be a perfect storm of extreme weather and the fuel emergency.

This Week, Fresh Produce in the UK has DOUBLED / TRIPLED in Price

Jet fuel in Europe just crossed 100% above pre-war prices. $200 per barrel. In Northwest Europe. In Singapore.

Here’s what happens next - step by step:

Step 1: Fuel costs double

Airlines now pay double for every gallon they burn.

Step 2: Airlines have no hedge

They dropped fuel hedging in 2024-2025. Zero insurance. Fully exposed.

Step 3: Fares spike immediately

JetBlue already raised bag fees. Fuel surcharges added across the board. Thousands of flights are being cut.

Step 4: Cargo slows

Air freight costs double → manufacturers delay shipments → supply chains strain.

Step 5: Longer routes = more fuel

Iran/Gulf airspace is closed. Airlines fly around it. More hours in the air. More fuel burned. More cost.

Step 6: Record profits evaporate

The aviation industry was headed for a $41 billion profit year. United’s CEO is now modeling $175/barrel oil through 2027.

Step 7: You pay the bill

Not the politicians. Not the generals. YOU. At every airport gate. On every booking screen.

THE MATH:

Oil shock → +100% jet fuel → higher fares + fewer flights → aviation crisis → global trade disruption

This is not speculation. This is 1973 (Arab Oil Embargo) happening again.

In 1973, Arab oil ministers quadrupled prices in 48 hours. The world economy took YEARS to recover.

Same region. Same choke point. Same lesson. 53 years and we’re right back here.

Experts say prices stay elevated for MONTHS — even if the war de-escalates tomorrow.

So ask yourself the question that nobody in power wants to answer: Was this war worth it?

From official British media

Trump Iran war has unleashed worst ever energy shock, oil and gas expert says

The world has lost over a tenth of its daily oil supply, along with critical volumes of jet fuel, diesel and refined petroleum products…

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2026/03/31/now-brace-for-an-even-bigger-oil-shock/

🚨SOUTH AFRICAN CITRUS INDUSTRY WARNS OF FUEL CRISIS THREAT

During the past two weeks there have been reports of fuel and, particularly, diesel shortages as the country deals with the impact of the Middle East War and soaring oil prices.

New national prices will come into action this week and there are indications that diesel prices could increase by between 50 and 60 per cent.

Observers have said it will be a devastating blow for the fresh produce industry and particularly the citrus industry which is embarking on its new season from April.

The CGA emphasised the urgent need for an integrated national approach involving government, fuel suppliers, logistics operators, growers and exporters, emphasising that 95 per cent of the national citrus crop moves by road to ports.

The CGA said it has received reports of isolated diesel shortages, which is concerning.

South Africa is the world’s second largest exporter of citrus, he pointed out, and citrus is the country’s largest agricultural export sector.

🔗 https://www.fruitnet.com/eurofruit/south-african-citrus-industry-warns-of-fuel-crisis-threat/271060.article

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/food-supply-chain-breaking-again

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/global-demand-destruction-subsidies-empty-gas-stations-rationing-flight-cancelations-export