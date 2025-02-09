It seems that Elon Musk has taken up another issue, responding to Julius Malena, a South African political leader who has said “we will cut the throat of whiteness” and “death to the Boers”

Trump Freezes US Aid to South Africa Over Land Law, Calls It ‘Shocking Disregard’ for Rights

Here is a report from the progressivist, Guardian

However, some white South Africans claim they are discriminated against, often citing the country’s affirmative action laws.

The Guardian, of course, is in favour of “affirmative action”, even it leads to disaster.

My immediate question is, what has this got to do with MAGA, which stands for Make America Great Again, which means withdrawing from foreign entanglements and concentrating on America’s very deep corruption.

Instead, probably due to Elon Musk’s influence (where’s he from?) Trump is taking up all sorts of issues and is interfering everywhere round the world.

We are dealing with the deep corruption in USAID and its policies of supporting progressive policies around the world and yet, now, we have Trump, embracing RIGHT WING policies.

Are we just replacing one thing with another?

I was brought up, although I never participated, on the struggle against Apartheid in South Africa. I have long since given up on progressivism (a preposterous idea when everything is falling apart in front of our eyes), but I will never embrace right-wing policies.

Not now. Not ever.

I endeavour to be an observer and not a participant.

To be fair, there are double standards galore.

Much seems to revolve around Julius Malema, “a South African politician. He is the founder and leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a populist, far-left political party known for the red berets and military-style outfits worn by its members.”

Here is more about him.

South African leader Julius Malema chants “Kill the Boer”, a chant calling for white genocide, to a stadium full of his supporters.

He isn’t just saying the quiet part out loud, he’s shouting it—and tens of thousands chant with him in unison.

Here is his response to criticism

I won't stop singing the chant, Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer: Malema

EFF Leader Julius Malema says he will not stop singing the chant, Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer. While the Equality Court has ruled that the song is not hate speech, the Democratic Alliance has opened a case against Malema at the United Nations Human Rights Council. The issue led to scuffles between a group of white men and EFF members outside the party's headquarters yesterday.

And his response to Trump

It’s offensive and undermines our sovereignty' - Malema on Trump's Expropriation Act comments

And his response to Musk

From the right-wing GB News

Julius Malema cries "Kill the Boer" at rally: Could South Africa end up going the way of Zimbabwe?

Intentions to seize land from white farmers goes back to 2018

It is very difficult to find background to Mugabe’s disastrous move to do the same in the early 2000’s. Yet, this was widely condemned in the “international community” at the time.

I did, however, find this:

South Africa’s government has recently flirted with the idea of changing its constitution to let the state expropriate farmland without compensation. They need only look north to Zimbabwe to see the disastrous consequences of this kind of policy.

In the early 2000s, Zimbabwe’s former dictator Robert Mugabe gave the green light to his paramilitary supporters to invade commercial farms, seizing some 23 million acres of land. The property rights of commercial farmers were revoked and the state resettled the confiscated farms with small-scale agriculturalists.

The results of Mugabe’s harebrained populism were only too predictable.

This article has just appeared.

Echoes of Zimbabwe’s land grab: South Africa’s President signs law that will enable seizure of white commercial farmers’ land

US President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off all future funding to South Africa due to the country’s new land expropriation law, which will lead to the confiscation of land from white farmers. Trump says it is a “massive” human rights violation against white people.

Elon Musk has also criticised the South African government’s land reform policies, accusing them of being anti-white and allowing a “genocide” against white farmers.

The South African government, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, has denied these claims, stating that the law is aimed at addressing the legacy of apartheid and promoting land reform.

The new land expropriation law in South Africa allows for the government to acquire land from private parties without compensation in certain circumstances, such as if the land is not being used or if it poses a risk to the public.

Some groups have warned that the law could lead to a situation similar to the seizure of white-owned commercial farms in Zimbabwe. Officially called “land reform” the reality is it was a hideous land grab by a tyrannical government that devastated the country.

Zimbabwe’s Land Grab

Zimbabwe’s land grab, initiated in 2000 under President Robert Mugabe, known as Africa’s Hitler, involved the expropriation of white-owned farms without compensation. This policy aimed to redistribute land from white Zimbabweans to black Zimbabweans, addressing historical grievances from the colonial period. However, the land was not given to ordinary black Zimbabweans, it was handed over to ruling party officials and Mugabe’s friends. Mugabe’s land grab has had severe and deadly consequences which still impact the country 25 years later.

The Zimbabwe government’s land grab was marked by violence and intimidation against white farmers, leading to deaths and displacement. The land grab exacerbated tensions between different groups – ZANU-PF supporters and the rest of the population – and contributed to political instability. It also led to the displacement of farm workers and the loss of jobs for many Zimbabweans. Agricultural output declined, contributing to Zimbabwe’s economic collapse including hyperinflation and food shortages resulting in the breadbasket of Africa becoming a basket case, dependent on food imports.

In the Fort Lauderdale News on 24 September 1974, the reporter Paul Scott wrote: “It is Kissinger’s belief, according to aides, that by controlling food one can control people, and by controlling energy, especially oil, one can control nations and financial systems.” Many have shortened this quote to: “He who controls the food, controls the people.” It is this sentiment that many Zimbabweans have always believed was the motivation behind Mugabe’s land grab. Once the population felt the effects of food shortages and Zimbabweans were reduced to near starvation, Mugabe used the distribution of food aid as a political tool to influence votes known as “food for votes.” The first recorded use of this inhuman practice began in the lead-up to the 2002 presidential election and it continues to this day.

Further reading:

South Africa’s Land Grab

In 2023, Elon Musk the Pretoria-born billionaire who owns X (Twitter) and Tesla, feared that a crime against humanity was at risk of unfolding in South Africa. He wrote that he’d heard of calls for “a genocide of white people” in his former homeland.

Musk wasn’t alone in his concerns. Steve Hofmeyr, a South African singer with a cult following, thought that the “g-word” was an appropriate way to describe what was unfolding: “If you think that the slaughter of South African farmers is not genocide enough, ask them about their land, language, religion, education, universities, heritage, monuments, safety, dignity and the race-based regulations imposed upon them and their children.”

Trump voiced a similar concern when he was in the White House for the first time. In a tweet that caused a diplomatic bust-up between South Africa and the United States in 2018, Trump referred to the “large-scale killing of farmers.”

Logging as many as 525 murders and 2,800 robberies with aggravating circumstances in a week, South Africa has one of the highest violent crime rates in the world.

Read more: South African government is not morally fit to accuse Israel of genocide

Earlier today, South African news outlet Daily Maverick published an interview with the CEO of AfriForum, Kallie Kriel. AfriForum is a non-profit civil rights organisation that was created to call up Afrikaners to participate in public debate and actions outside of the sphere of party politics.

The African National Congress (“ANC”) is the ruling left-wing nationalist political party in South Africa led by Cyril Ramaphosa. The ANC and others blame AfriForum for Trump’s attack. However, Kriel said the accusations being levelled at the organisation are “ludicrous.” “[The US has] an embassy and a State Department, and they can (obviously) read the Expropriation Act,” he said.

The Expropriation Act (2024), also known as the Expropriation Bill, was signed into law by President Ramaphosa on 24 January 2025. It replaces the Expropriation Act (1975) and allows the government to seize land in the name of “public purpose” and “public interest.”

“We have a problem with [Chapter 5] Article 12 (3) (of the Expropriation Act) which is open-ended. It gives a few examples of expropriation without compensation and says, for instance, that this can include but is not limited to (specific categories of property). It is very broad,” Kriel said.

Chapter 5, Article 12 (3) Compensation For Expropriation: Determination of compensation , Expropriation Act, 2024, Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

“If you buy land for it to grow in value, it can be expropriated without compensation. It gives powers to municipalities, many of which are dysfunctional. Even when a legal process (opposing expropriation) is ongoing, the expropriation can go ahead. This is not in line with the Constitution,” Kriel explained.

“There is no large-scale confiscation by the government,” he said. “We are worried by the fact that there are land grabs. We tried hard to solve this locally. If people do not want to take responsibility for the consequences of their actions, they find scapegoats (by blaming AfriForum).”

Linking Ramaphosa’s proposals in South Africa directly to the disaster Mugabe created, Kriel said: “There should be an (Expropriation Law) Amendment Act to address these primary concerns. Many parts of the Expropriation Act are not a problem. Yes, most countries do have expropriation laws. But not all countries have an expropriation act that allows for nil compensation – that’s only normal in Zimbabwe and Venezuela.”

Kriel emphasised that “the underlying concern is land grabs, with the police not doing anything to stop them (mainly in the Western Cape and Gauteng)” and cited an example.

“We represented the owner of the Akkerland farm after the ANC conference [in] 2017 during which the decision to expropriate without compensation was made,” he said. Akkerland farm, located in Limpopo province, was earmarked for expropriation as part of a special economic zone with majority Chinese investors. It ended up in court.

“There was a list compiled of which farms would be targeted,” Kriel said. “We had an informant in the Department (of Land and Rural Development) who gave us the list, which the government denied. The amount offered (R20 million rather than the ask of R200 million) was low. When there was a public outcry, the government put the price to market value. But that’s the problem: you have a government with huge resources, and a farmer has to go to court.”

Here is a video from inside the Afrikaner squatter camps in South Africa The SA govt has implemented policies to strip these people of land and employment in the name of ‘social justice’ At the end you can see a militia stealing their food

It is said that this is the result of “affirmative action” - white people have fallen pray. All the while, 40 % of blacks are unemployed and for all intents and purposes, as poor as they were under Apartheid.

My recollection is that Nelson Mandela introduced neo-liberal reforms and did little to balance the social and racial inequality at a time when it was still possible.

Upon taking office, Mandela’s government adopted the Growth, Employment and Redistribution (GEAR) strategy in 1996. This policy framework aimed to stimulate economic growth while addressing unemployment and poverty.

GEAR is often viewed as neo-liberal because it emphasized market-driven growth, fiscal discipline, and attracting foreign investment. It sought to reduce the budget deficit and promote private sector involvement in the economy.

(AskAI)

This is a counter to the right-wing narrative

APARTHEID ALIVE & WELL IN S. AFRICA

APARTHEID ALIVE & WELL IN S. AFRICA

Did you know that apartheid still exists in supposedly post-apartheid South Africa? The towns of Kleinfontein and Orania are Whites only. Illegal, you'd think - but so far, they've resisted legal challenges, citing the constitution's 'right to self-determination.' In this video, we reveal just how racist the first of these is - by listening to the words of Kleinfontein's residents and out just who is remembered in its memorial park.

The issue of squatter camps goes back to 2014

Here is a kind of left-wing “screw them” article

…Apartheid was built on systematic racism. White Afrikaners – descendants of 17th century Dutch and French settlers – wielded near complete political and economic power. The black majority, 80 per cent of the population, was marginalized and brutally exploited. There was an implicit promise that all whites would be guaranteed a basic minimum standard of living.

Fifteen years later, the ground has shifted. Afrikaners make up less than six per cent of South Africa’s population. Their political clout has declined, along with their economic security. Poverty has increased to the point that hundreds of Afrikaners are now living in squatter camps – as millions of their black neighbours have done for generations. There are more than 50 Afrikaner squatter camps in the Pretoria area, most tucked out of public view.

On average, white South Africans are still much richer than blacks. (Median income for whites is $11,000 compared with $2,000 for blacks.) But the number of Afrikaners at the very bottom of the income ladder is increasing. According to a Standard Bank of South Africa study, the number of whites earning less than $80 a month grew by more than 50 per cent from 2000 to 2004….

Some good work, albeit with her own biases, was done a few years ago, by Lauren Southern , who of course has been labelled “alt-right” and a “white nationalist”

FARMLANDS (2018) | Official Documentary

Inside South Africa's White Displacement Camps

One year ago

How True is Farmlands Today?

Where do you stand? Up to you. But is best to be as informed as you can.