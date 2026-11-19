San Francisco Fire Department issued a warning to the public ahead of the recent floods and storms which have affected the Bay Area in the past week.

‘Salt in the water may act as a conductor for electricity should water enter the battery casing of your device or vehicle. This salt could cause thermal runaway and start a fire,’ the San Francisco Fire Department announced.

Delayed thermal runaway occurs when an electric vehicle drives through saltwater, and then the lithium-ion battery inside ignites hours or days later, Fire Department Chief Dean Crispen explained in a new social media video with San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

‘If you believe that you have driven a lithium ion powered vehicle or mobility device through standing saltwater, the San Francisco Fire Department is directing you to store this device or vehicle outside of your home,’ the warning continued.

https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-16303563/San-francisco-California-roads-electric-cars-exploding-saltwater-storms.html

California Floods: Severe flash flooding hits San Francisco, turning roads into rivers, leaving vehicles stranded in floodwaters, damaging businesses, and causing major travel disruptions across the Bay Area.



A powerful atmospheric river brought intense rainfall to Northern California, overwhelming drainage systems and flooding streets, highways, and local businesses. In San Francisco, firefighters rescued two people from flooded vehicles, while at least one person was hospitalized with minor injuries.



Floodwater reached approximately three feet at 13th and Harrison streets, while sections of Interstate 280 experienced dangerous flooding. Heavy rain also caused road closures, fallen trees, power outages, airport delays, and transportation disruptions across surrounding communities.



Flooding affected parts of Marin County and other Bay Area locations, while Southern California faced additional warnings for possible flash floods, mudslides, and debris flows near wildfire burn scars.



Watch for coverage of the California floods, San Francisco flash flooding, stranded vehicles, emergency rescues, property damage, and the impact of this powerful storm.

