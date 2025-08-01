Durak (idiot)

The President of the United States has just made a direct nuclear threat to Russia:

Hal Turner Snap Analysis

This was outright stupid. Just plain dumb. There's no other way to describe it. Let me explain what President Trump just did.

Russia knows, and has known for about 50 years, that the United States has nuclear-armed submarines, out at sea. Russia also knows that, as of this very minute, we have FOURTEEN (14) such submarines.

Seven (7) of those "Ohio-Class" submarines are equipped with Twenty-Four (24) TRIDENT I missiles that EACH carry eight (8) MIRVed "W76" nuclear warheads. That's 192 nuclear bombs per submarine. Times seven such submarines.

MIRV stands for Multiple Independent Re-Entry Vehicles. So one missile, carrying 8 warheads can independently target eight separate hits.

Each W76 warhead has an explosive yield of one-hundred kilotons (110kt)

The other seven "Ohio-Class" Submarines carry far more punch.

The most-recent seven such submarines each carries twenty (20) "TRIDENT II - D5" missiles.

Each missile can carry up to twelve(12) Model W88 MIRVed nuclear warheads.

That's 240 nuclear warheads per submarine; times seven such submarines.

The W88 warheads carry an explosive yield of 475 kilotons each.

Russia knows all this; it's public information. It's no secret.

Russia knows several of those submarines are out at sea 24 hours a day, seven days a week, forever. THey are there for "Deterrence."

Similarly, the United States knows that Russia has nuclear-equipped submarines out at sea 24/7/365. It's no secret. Russia has let this be known throughout the Cold War.

They put those subs out to sea for "Deterrence."

So both sides have this capability. Both sides have had it for decades. Both sides can blow the living shit out of each other from submarines alone, never mind air launched missiles, or (God Forbid) silo launched missiles on land.

So if both sides KNOW the other side has this capability, then what did President Trump do when he posted what he said above?

He made clear he is moving such subs into strike range of Russia.

Now, truth be told, most of those submarines were already capable of hitting Russia.

The first seven Ohio-Class subs have TRIDENT I missiles which have a range of 4,000 nautical miles. So they can launch from pretty much anywhere in the northern Hemisphere, and hit pretty much anywhere in Russia - but it may take two such subs to cover the entire country of Russia because it's so big. So Trump made clear he's positioning two -- presumably one for eastern Russia, and another for western Russia. Hence, Trumps threat covers the entire land mass of Russia.

But those other seven, later-model, Ohio-Class subs, have a different missile: The TRIDENT II-D5. Those subs, each carrying 240 warheads at 475kt each, have a much greater range: 6100 Nautical miles. So they can be ANYWHERE in the northern hemisphere and the top third of the southern hemisphere, and still hit anywhere in Russia.

By making this threat today, Trump has told Russia he is no longer "Deterring" Russia - he is intentionally moving subs into strike position . . . . . but they were pretty-much ALWAYS in strike position, no matter where they were.

So this is EITHER an attempt at intimidation (which won't work) or it is an announcement of our intention to attack.

I doubt the latter, but how will the Russians see this?

If both sides already knew the other side has subs with nukes within range to strike, how will Russia take today's announcement by Trump?

If they decide it is a statement of US intention to strike, will prudence on their part cause them to strike first?

THAT is how close we now are to actual nuclear war. Over fucking Ukraine.

This is insanity.

