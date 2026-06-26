From Hal Turner

Iran has attacked and hit a Singapore-flagged cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz southern corridor, per two senior US officials.

This is the first attack since the MOU was signed and comes after Iran’s IRGC Navy issued a warning to all vessels against using the US-backed Omani corridor without Iranian approval.

Three oil tankers turned around earlier today following Iran’s warnings while the Singapore-flagged vessel continued through and was attacked.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iran has publicly announced the following:

“Warships are approaching Hormuz, and we will deal with them decisively.” “If America starts a ground war, we will deploy one million of our troops.”

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