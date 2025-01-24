Chilling Pentagon documents may reveal why the 'Deep State' has always feared the release of the John F. Kennedy assassination files.

A 12-page report, signed by the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) in 1962, details a secret plan to commit heinous acts against American citizens to justify war with Cuba in the 1960s.

Code-named Operation Northwoods, this top-secret plot proposed enacting terrorism on US cities in a what is known as a 'false flag operation', before blaming Cuba in order to fool the Americans into supporting war efforts to oust communist Fidel Castro.

ISRAEL was involved in the assassination of JFK in 1963. SHORT THREAD SUMMATION THIS is why Trump has been reluctant to declassify the JFK files until now... Note: The CIA and mafia were also involved. However, here's the angle that's been censored for decades...

1. JFK and PM Ben Gurion

battled over Israel concealing nuclear capability. 2. Israel kept lying to JFK when he demanded inspections. 3. JFK and RFK also wanted the American Zionist Organization (ZOA) to register as foreign agents (FARA). This endangered Israel's future.

4. The Dallas citizen council invited JFK to Dallas 11/22/1963- Director of the council was Julius Schepps

5. Abraham Zeprruder

and friend of Schepps "cohen-cidently" captured the footage at the right time and later sold it for $150k...

6. Zapruder was a manufacturer HQed at the Dallas textile building. Ballistics prove the first 2 shots that missed came from there. 7. The building was owned by David Weisblatt

. A big donor to the ADL

8. The host committee responsible for JFK was run by Sam Bloom

9. Sam Bloom INSISTED Dallas PD perp walk Oswald outside before he was "cohencidently" shot by Jack Ruby aka Jacob RUBENSTEIN

10. Rubenstein went on to tell his lawyer and Rabbi he killed Oswald for the jewish people... 11. LBJ, who has

heritage on his maternal side, takes office and immediately stops nuclear inspections.

12. Prior to presidency LBJ had covertly smuggled

refugees via "Operation TX" circa 1938 as a Congressman 13. Israel gets the atomic bomb 2 years after JFK died.

14. In 1968, LBJ covered up the USS Liberty attack and placed gag orders on survivors. 15. In short, JFK, and RFK challenged Israel's national security via stopping their nuclear program and registering the ZOA under FARA which would hinder financial aid from US zionists.

16. With these 2 issues, zionists needed JFK and RFK GONE. 17. Fast forward 62 years and ZOA is now AIPAC, freely controlling politicians and Israel has nuclear weapons. 18. They just never admit it because they killed a president to get them..

THAT is why no president has ever wanted to declassify the JFK/RFK files. "Our greatest ally" actually isn't great. Theres ALOT more to this, but I wanted to give a quick summation. SHARE this thread and get the truth out so they don't omit this critical part of the file.

