Well, that is something Australia needs at this juncture like a shot in the foot!

Will this be treated like a series of attacks on Muggle infrastructure by Voldemort in Harry Potter - as a series of “coincidences”

Well, I don’t believe in coinkydinks.

Someone wants to destroy Australia but I can’t think who (sic)

A massive fire has broken out at Viva Energy’s Geelong refinery in Victoria, Australia.

Substantial flames visible, multiple fire trucks on scene.

It is one of only two operational refineries in the whole country of Australia.

No confirmed injuries reported.

Cause is still unknown. Many, many, many, people are already suspecting “sabotage” because of the current oil/fuel shortages, but there is no definitive answer as to why this happened, yet.

This Facility processes ~120,000 barrels a day which is over ten percent (10%) of Australia’s DAILY fuel needs.

Now, that will be offline -- at a time when there are already gas shortages and diesel fuel shortages all over Australia.

Geelong oil refinery in Victoria, Australia, is on fire as images show a huge blaze at the facility. The fire broke out at Corio oil refinery, which is one of the only two refineries left in the country.

Emergency services are at the scene. Photos and short clips circulating online show smoke and flames engulfing the refinery.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/2194467/geelong-fire-live-refinery-victoria-australia