FIRE engulfs one of TWO remaining oil refineries in Australia
Well, that is something Australia needs at this juncture like a shot in the foot!
Will this be treated like a series of attacks on Muggle infrastructure by Voldemort in Harry Potter - as a series of “coincidences”
Well, I don’t believe in coinkydinks.
Someone wants to destroy Australia but I can’t think who (sic)
Major Oil Refinery on Fire - Australia
A massive fire has broken out at Viva Energy’s Geelong refinery in Victoria, Australia.
Substantial flames visible, multiple fire trucks on scene.
It is one of only two operational refineries in the whole country of Australia.
No confirmed injuries reported.
Cause is still unknown. Many, many, many, people are already suspecting “sabotage” because of the current oil/fuel shortages, but there is no definitive answer as to why this happened, yet.
This Facility processes ~120,000 barrels a day which is over ten percent (10%) of Australia’s DAILY fuel needs.
Now, that will be offline -- at a time when there are already gas shortages and diesel fuel shortages all over Australia.
Geelong oil refinery in Victoria, Australia, is on fire as images show a huge blaze at the facility. The fire broke out at Corio oil refinery, which is one of the only two refineries left in the country.
Emergency services are at the scene. Photos and short clips circulating online show smoke and flames engulfing the refinery.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/2194467/geelong-fire-live-refinery-victoria-australia
There are coincedences and then there in...malice. "GIve me malice for $500 Alex..." I would say being the servile vassal of a dying empire is most unwise?
March 3 - "The muggles will bow before the United States of Sorcery!"
March 10 - "The muggles have been defeated, I wiped out the entire muggle air force and navy and killed their leader!"
March 17 - "In 2 more weeks the muggles will be defeated!"
March 24 - "Don't worry about high fairy dust prices, trust the plan, we can't let the muggles get a magic bomb!"
March 31 - "The war against the muggles may continue into September."
April 7 - "Why are the muggles still launching missiles at us, that's not fair! Our anti-technology spell was supposed to protect us!"
April 14 - "Magneto and his Brotherhood of Mutants have rejected my request for help against the muggles! And after all we've done for them!"
- President Voldemort, probably