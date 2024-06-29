Finland is set to become the first country in the world to begin vaccinating humans against the possibility of an outbreak of H5N1 avian flu, commonly referred to as “bird flu”.

They have purchased 40 million doses. The first round of vaccines will be given to people determined to be at a high risk because they work in close proximity to animals.

Currently, Finland has no reported cases of bird flu in humans.

https://t.me/seemorerocks/69041