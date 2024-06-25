I am bringing Hal Turner’s reporting because it seems accurate and is up-to-date.

Here is what he said just earlier:

The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the US ambassador to Moscow after Ukraine used American-supplied ATACMS missiles in an attack on the Crimean peninsula, resulting in numerous civilian casualties.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said Ambassador Lynne Tracy had been presented with a demarche in connection with what it called “a new bloody crime of the Kiev regime patronized and armed by Washington,” referring to the Ukrainian shelling of Sevastopol the day before.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian attack occurred around noon local time on Sunday, involving five ATACMS missiles armed with cluster munitions, which are outlawed in more than 100 countries. Officials said four rockets had been destroyed in mid-air, while a fifth was damaged by air defenses, veered off course, and detonated over Sevastopol. Local authorities say the strike killed four people, including two children, and injured more than 150.

In conversation with Tracy, Russian officials emphasized that the United States was “waging a hybrid war against Russia,” and had become party to the Ukraine conflict by supplying Kiev with modern weapons, including ATACMS missiles with cluster munitions. The ministry also noted that American military specialists were actively engaged in designing the flight mission for ATACMS, which means they “bear the same responsibility for this atrocity as the Kiev regime.”

The ministry added that Tracy had been told that the US was “encouraging the pro-Nazi Ukrainian authorities to continue hostilities until the ‘last Ukrainian’” by approving strikes deep inside Russian territory. These actions by Washington “will not go unpunished,” Moscow warned.

The US Embassy in Moscow has yet to comment. When asked for its take on the deadly Ukrainian strike, the Pentagon replied that “we have seen the reports and have nothing to say.”

Commenting on potential retaliation on Monday, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov recalled what he described as a “very important” statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he said Moscow could send its long-range weapons to regions where they could be used to attack countries that provide Ukraine with military support.

Hal Turner Analysis

For over two years, we have all heard Russia warning that the United States was becoming a "party to the conflict" and nothing ever seemed to come of that. The US certainly ignored Russia's warnings, and kept right on doing what it has been doing which begot those warnings.

NOW . . . . buried in a story about an American-supplied missile - equipped with banned "Cluster Munitions" -- which hit a Beach on Crimea killing Russian civilians, are the words declaring the United States "has become a party to the conflict."

The inclusion of this sentence in all Russian media coverage is almost not noticeable in the surrounding details about the missile hit; yet those words are probably the most important in the whole story.

If the United States is a "party to the conflict" then the United States can LAWFULLY be militarily struck by Russia.

Throughout this conflict, Russia has been the adult in the room. Patient. Precise.

With today's declaration to the United States Ambassador, that the US is a "party to the conflict" Russia has now crossed all the "T's" and dotted all the "i's" for the precise legal framework necessary to engage in military action against the United States.

We are very much in grave danger because of what our federal government has been doing, and continues to do.

The only reservation I have about the following is that I cannot yet find any corrective to the following.

Hal might be taking the US denial at face-value.

Only time will tell

CONFLICTING Reports are coming in claiming a Russian Fighter/Bomber Jet has engaged a U.S. drone over the Black Sea and shot it down.

Initial reports described the drone as an RQ-4, but other reports are saying an MQ-9 "Reaper" drone . . . . developing fast..

STILL CONFLICTING INFORMATION:

New reports are now saying Russia **attempted to** down a MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea. More conflicting claims saying the Drone is said to be a Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk belonging to NATO.

And more conflicting info:

It is reported that an American reconnaissance UAV was shot down over the Black Sea, providing missile guidance to Crimea.

Russian MIG-31 is reported to have intercepted and shot down a high altitude American Globehawk drone off of the coast of Crimea over the Black Sea.

Details firming-up now. A source within the Russian Aerospace Force SAYS that an American drone was downed in the Black Sea!

UPDATE 7:15 PM EDT --

U.S. officials have denied rumors that Russia shot down a U.S. drone over the Black Sea

UPDATE 7:24 PM EDT--

SECOND, THIRD, and FOURTH U.S. Official DENY any drone shoot down over Black Sea.

All prior reports of a shoot-down are being WITHDRAWN by the sources who provided them! Looks like a FALSE ALARM.