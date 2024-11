Elon Musk looks into the camera on Rogan's podcast and makes his final warning before Election Day.

Watch HERE

"If the Dems win this election, they will legalize enough illegals to turn the swing states and everywhere will be like California."

"There will be no escape. This is it. This is the last chance. Go out and vote."

"Vote like your life depends on it. Vote like your future. depends on it, because it does. This is the last chance."

Musk Warns X Will Be Shut Down Under A Harris/Walz Dictatorship