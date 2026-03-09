Final embassy evacuation: oil up 25% in just 2 hours: US nuclear plans: global markets are crashingRobin WestenraMar 09, 2026333ShareI have been taking a break from all the worst news today333Share
Read the book of revelation for more insight! Israel will win any war. Damascus will be obliterated by nuclear weapon not Iran
Final embassy evacuation: oil up 25% in just 2 hours: US nuclear plans: global markets are crashing
https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/final-embassy-evacuation-oil-up-25
24:54 embedded YouTube video watch and listen and or listen in app in background multitasking in browser or mail
Reports reveal that Iran imported over 900,000 inflatable decoys from China—including tanks, missile launchers, and ballistic missiles.
Basically, the mighty U.S. military is spending millions on high-tech missiles just to pop balloons.
ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.03.09 Mon
https://substack.com/@seemorerocks