I am focusing on Disclosure and expect to continue to do so. I am relatively open-minded towards the differing opinions and hope to give coverage to them equally.

UFO whistleblower David Grusch “left everyone speechless” with what he just told Congress

Members of Congress were joined by UAP whistleblower David Grusch today on the steps of the United States Capitol for a historic press conference calling for the declassification of UAP-related records and renewed legislative action around government transparency.



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Brazil’s former Defense Minister has been interviewed confirming the incident

BREAKING: Brazil’s Defense Minister Says They’ve Had Alien Contact [Exclusive Interview]

A shorter version is here

Steph Whiteside

Updated: Jun 11, 2026

(NewsNation) — As lawmakers continue to push for transparency on UFOs, they have focused in specific incidents, including alleged contact with nonhuman intelligence in Brazil.

Director and UFO investigator James Fox spoke at a press conference this week, calling on the U.S. to disclose information on the 1996 Varginha incident, where the U.S. is said to have taken nonhuman beings into custody.

Fox stated that Brazil’s former minister of defense has confirmed the incident had occurred, and if the U.S. were to disclose information on it, Brazil would do the same.

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NewsNation’s Ross Coulthart, who has been one of those leading the push on UAP transparency, will examine the path to disclosure, from ancient sightings to Hollywood fascination, on June 13 at 8 p.m. ET/7C.

What is the Varginha incident?

In January of 1996, witnesses in Varginha, Brazil, reported a cigar-shaped object that crashed into a field. Three women encountered the crash and what they say was a nonhuman entity, with other entities reportedly recovered, including one that was still alive.

The crash site was described as including a mostly intact craft with debris scattered around, smelling of ammonia and rotten eggs.

One witness, identified only as Carlos, said he was ordered to leave at gunpoint by Army soldiers who responded to the crash.

Another witness said the object was maneuvering in ways aircraft are incapable of before it crashed.

Encounters with nonhuman entities

Three women walking home from work described encountering a living entity that was short and brown, with red eyes and that looked as if it were covered in oil. One witness said it had a large head, a big foot and three fingers on its hand.

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One woman described a sensation that the creature was suffering and needed help. The women ran away in fear.

One of the women said she was visited by four men in black who offered her money if they would leave the area.

A neurosurgeon is one of the witnesses who has spoken out, saying he was taken to treat a creature that he knew was not human.

Dr. Italo Venturelli described the being as looking like a child with a teardrop-shaped head and teardrop-shaped, lilac eyes with smooth white skin, a hand with three fingers and an opposing thumb, no nipples and a small mouth.

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Venturelli described the impression of the being as being highly intelligent, aware of what was happening and thankful for the care given by doctors.

Alleged cover-up

An unnamed witness said he was a soldier who transported what he described as an extraterrestrial, stating he heard Americans took the creature to an unknown location.

Another soldier reportedly died of a “highly aggressive bacteria” after being involved in the crash response.

A retired U.S. service member reported that a U.S. cargo plane was secretly flown to Brazil in January of 1996, without authorization from Brazilian authorities, where it retrieved “unusual cargo” and flew to an unknown location.