This is the interview I have been waiting for.
David Icke’s message, in my view is a very important one. There are many superb spiritual teachers ( and David might not be the best communicator of that) but what he does is to join the dots and show the absolute urgency of spiritual awakening.
One may not resonate with everything David Icke has to say but you ignore his message at your own peril
Persona Non Grata - The Global Ban On One Man! David Icke & Chrissy Van Wijk Interview
David Icke joins us together with filmmaker Christianne Van Wijk to talk about the new movie PERSONA NON GRATA about David's unprecedented ban from almost all European and many other countries of the world.
David needs to look up and check the critical information from www.vaticancatholic.com
www.mosthlfamilymonastery.com