REPORTER: “What do the states in the storm zone need after what you saw today?”

BIDEN “Oh, the storm zone. I'm with what storm they're talking about.”

"FEMA is not merely failing to adequately help people in trouble, but is actively blocking citizens who try to help!"

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

OCT 04, 2024

Elon Musk: Just received this note from a SpaceX engineer helping on the ground in North Carolina.

FEMA is not merely failing to adequately help people in trouble, but is actively blocking citizens who try to help!

“Hey Elon, update here on site of Asheville, NC. We have powered up two large operating bases for choppers to deliver goods into hands. We’ve deployed 300+ starlinks and outpour is it has saved many lives.

The big issue is FEMA is actively blocking shipments and seizing goods and services locally and locking them away to state they are their own. It’s very real and scary how much they have taken control to stop people helping. We are blocked now on the shipments of new starlinks coming in until we get an escort from the fire dept. but that may not be enough.”

🚨BREAKING: Whistle blowers in FEMA confirm that Kamala Harris has ordered them to stand down and do nothing and even withhold financial aid while hurricane victims in North Carolina and Georgia are dying. Kamala Harris is murdering innocent American citizens.

Kamala Harris Admin ARRESTED a man for bringing helicopter full of supplies to Hurricane Helene victims

“There was a man that took off yesterday in his helicopter to go up in the mountains to drop off food. He landed and got arrested and said he was interfering with a government operation, but there's no operations going on.”

“I'm currently in Asheville, North Carolina with my company doing disaster security for a dialysis company, and we're also doing search and rescue for patients to bring them to dialysis so they don't die.

This place is a war zone people and the military is not here.

And the reason I'm pissed because I was part of the operation during hurricane Katrina. I was stationed in San Diego and within 96 hours we were in Louisiana. And these bastards are not sending the military here.

There's so much destruction. There's no news crews here. That's why you're not seeing it. The American people should be angry at what our government is doing to this town. There are people hurting here.

There are so many people dying. I drove past a young kids about 5 to 7 years old. They were brother and sister, and they were looking for their parents. We got them to a church. These young kids don't know where their mom and dad are.

And the military is being f*cking hamstrained by these goddamn DOD f*cking executives. If you're not angry, you should be. Because this is what our government thinks about us. They're not here to help us. We have to take care of ourselves.

There's townsears that are self policing. We drove into towns where the the town folk came up to us and said, what are you doing here? So we're looking for patients. We're trying to get them help, and they welcome us with open arms. This is bad, people.

You're not here. It is very bad. We need water. We need food. We need clothes.

I'm in a budget motel, and I'm very grateful, and I feel somewhat guilty that I have a roof over my head and a shower. And it's right across from the airport.

There was a man that took off yesterday in his helicopter to go up in the mountains to drop off food. He landed and got arrested and said he was interfering with the government, a government operation, but there's no operations going on.

I'm sick to my stomach that our government treats our American people this way.

And then when they get slapped in the face, oh, here's $750. After we sent over $200,000,000,000 overseas. Alejandro Mayorkas, you're a traitor to your country.

Eyewitness NC Hurricane damage update:

From a fellow active duty brother in arms in the path of destruction in NC. He finally establishd coms with me via Starlink @elonmusk

It is FAR worse than you are being told. Share widely. "This entire area is a war zone, even if not directly “destroyed” by flood waters. There are men, women and children starving, without water and sanitation. No fuel. People can’t get to any distro points because they have no fuel. People are walking on foot and dragging wagons . . . The majority of federal and state assets are being diverted to the incorporated areas of Asheville, Black Mtn, etc. and without a deliberate effort yet into the rural unincorporated areas. People are suffering, and communities are rapidly moving to isolation and self defense and policing. There are bodies floating down the rivers. There are bodies stuck in the tops of trees. Linemen entering destroyed areas are finding dozens of children as young as 3 walking thru the mud near naked, crying for their parents, some with ropes still tied on their arms attached to broken lumber where clearly their dead parents had last ditch tied them to something. Entire communities are just gone. Gone gone. Nothing to repair, and in some of the areas just no one to even help anymore. Just bodies, with a stench increasing by the day. The death count WILL be in the thousands. Desperation is increasing, and most vets are lying on their roofs with rifles. Local rural gas stations, markets etc have clear militias forming with men in hodge podge gear and rifles patrolling. We are self-policing now. Full situation continues to seemingly paint a justification for soon future massive control and lock downs, if not martial law frankly. Was talking to a lineman yesterday how he’s finding heads and limbs everytime debris is removed.” Pray for these people. The devastation is far worse than what you are being told and the federal and state response is largely ineffective.

I recomend the following: