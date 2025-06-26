There are a lot of headlines from both sides, so I shall put them all together

ALARMING CLAIMS OF A POTENTIAL FALSE-FLAG NUCLEAR EVENT IN EUROPE HAVE IGNITED CONCERN ON SOCIAL MEDIA, WITH WARNINGS THAT SUCH AN INCIDENT COULD BE USED TO PROVOKE DIRECT CONFLICT BETWEEN RUSSIA AND NATO.

Former UK MP Andrew Bridgen and journalist Jim Ferguson have both sounded the alarm, suggesting a covert plan is underway to detonate or stage a tactical nuclear strike, either by Ukrainian operatives or falsely attributed to Russia.

Ferguson claims a masked intelligence agent in Paris said the objective is to escalate the war in Ukraine, justify wider NATO involvement, and potentially trigger a third world war. The source allegedly claimed that prior events, such as the Bucha massacre, were orchestrated and covered up to push a pro-war narrative.

Ferguson described multiple possible scenarios that could be used to ignite global conflict, including an attack on a NATO fleet or the assassination of a political leader. He warned that Western intelligence agencies are aware of the alleged plans but are either complicit or silent.

The warnings come amid increasing war rhetoric and warmongering from European leaders and growing military preparations across the continent. Bridgen reinforced the urgency, framing the potential attack as a desperate attempt by global elites to distract from past lies, corruption, and crimes. Both figures stress that their intent is to prevent war by exposing the plans before they can be carried out.

BREAKING: EXCLUSIVE: EUROPE ON THE BRINK: Covert Source Warns of Staged Nuclear Event to Trigger World War III

Not long after I landed in Paris, I was contacted by an operative from a covert intelligence agency. They insisted on total anonymity. Face concealed. Voice altered. But their message was explosive. In a secret interview, they made chilling claims: BUCHA was a false flag. They alleged that Ukrainian civilians were executed by their own SBU intelligence services — not by Russia. The goal? To blame Moscow and escalate the war. War crimes were committed. Zelensky knew. NATO knew. MI6 knew. They stood by and let it happen — covering up evidence to protect the narrative. But that wasn’t the most terrifying part… The operative claims another black swan event is imminent. One so devastating, it could change the world forever: A false flag tactical nuclear attack — either carried out by Ukrainian elements or blamed on Russia — designed to trigger a direct Russian response, escalate NATO involvement, and ignite the unthinkable. The source says Western intelligence is fully aware. This is a staged path to World War III, hidden behind the chaos in the Middle East. Let me be clear: This isn’t speculation. This was delivered to me firsthand, by someone in the shadows — someone who claims to have seen the evidence. Until then… stay alert. This is not just about Ukraine anymore. It’s about a coordinated global deception — and a potential nuclear flashpoint on Europe’s doorstep.

Lindsey Graham confirms that they have no idea where is the Iranian enriched uranium

"I don't know where the 900 pounds of highly enriched uranium exists"

The centrifuges at Iran’s Fordow uranium enrichment plant are “no longer operational,” Rafael Grossi, the head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog organization, said on Thursday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, known as the IAEA, has not yet been able to access the sites since the U.S. military’s strikes almost a week ago, nor have they gotten a response from Iranian leaders to the request, Grossi told Radio France Internationale in an interview.

But, they have been able to utilize satellite images, among other imagery, to inspect the damages and make assessments based on their prior knowledge of the areas.

“On the basis of satellite images, we can deduct quite precise conclusions on the consequences of the bombing,” Grossi said. “Given the power of these bombs and technical characteristics of the centrifuges, we do know that they are no longer operational, simply because of the vibration, which causes considerable, important physical damage.”

JERUSALEM — President Donald Trump’s signature Middle East agreement — the Abraham Accords — which normalized relations between Israel and Sunni Gulf States and North African countries, might absorb new candidates, according to Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East.

"We think we will have some pretty big announcements on countries that are coming into the Abraham Accords," Witkoff told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday.

At the White House press briefing on Thursday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt named Syria as one of the nations the president was keen to join, noting their historic meeting in Saudi Arabia earlier in the year. "When the president met with the new president of Syria, that was one of the requests he made for Syria to sign onto the Abraham Accords," she said.

One of the largest Hebrew-language outlets, Israel Hayom, reported Tuesday that Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi believes those countries are Syria and Lebanon as the top Middle East states who could join the Abraham Accords.

🚨 NEW PEACE AGREEMENTS — Dan. 9:27 Covenant:

Immediately after the American attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, there was a quadruple phone call between US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer.

President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu intend to quickly break into new peace agreements with Arab countries, as part of the expansion of the Abraham Accords.

The following principles were agreed upon in general lines:

🔴The war in Gaza will end in two weeks. The termination conditions will include the entry of four Arab countries (including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates) that will manage the Gaza Strip in place of the murderous Hams terror organization. What is left of the Hams leadership will be exiled to other countries, and of course, the hostages will be released.

🔴 Several countries around the world are expected to absorb many residents of Gaza who wish to emigrate.

🔴The Abraham Accords will be expanded: Syria, Saudi Arabia, and Arab and Muslim countries will recognize Israel and establish official relations with it.

🔴Israel will express its willingness to resolve the conflict with the Palestinians in the future under the concept of "two states," and this is conditional on reforms in the Palestinian Authority.

🔴The United States will recognize the application of some Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

(Israel Hayom)

TEHRAN – Information obtained by the Tehran Times shows that Israel was plotting to carry out an explosion on U.S. soil and subsequently blame Iran, with the apparent aim of instigating a full-scale war between the United States and Iran.

The plan involved orchestrating a destructive event within the U.S. and fabricating evidence to implicate Iran, thereby manipulating American public opinion and prompting military action.

Iran uncovered the Israeli plot through information shared by a friendly nation. Upon learning of the potential attack, Iranians sent messages to U.S. officials, and prevented the planned explosion from occurring.

Initial findings from an investigation into the latest Israeli airstrikes on Iran suggest that depleted #uranium munitions may have been used, according to Iran’s Fars News Agency, which cited informed sources.

The strikes, carried out on June 13, targeted military and civilian sites across #Iran. While investigations are ongoing, early analysis points to the possible deployment of high-density munitions linked to depleted uranium. “The investigations are still ongoing and not yet conclusive,” one source said, noting that authorities are closely monitoring the situation for final confirmation.

Depleted uranium, a byproduct of uranium enrichment, is often used in armor-piercing projectiles due to its high density. However, its use has serious health and environmental impacts, where munitions can create clouds of radioactive and toxic metal particles upon impact.

The drug Oxycodone is not only being added by the israelis to the bags, but the flour itself is mixed in with it, says pharmacist @OmarHamadD

From zionist media

Complete shock in Iran: Khamenei did not approve the ceasefire with Israel | Report

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was not involved in negotiating or approving the latest ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel, Iran International reported on Thursday. Decision-making regarding the ceasefire was instead handled by Iran's Supreme National Security Council and President Massoud Pazakhian, who acted quickly to respond to a ceasefire proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump.

A source familiar with the matter said the council had intended to respond quickly to the American proposal. However, there was no opportunity to contact Khamenei at the time. Therefore, the ceasefire was approved and passed without the Supreme Leader's knowledge. In recent days, Khamenei's communications capabilities have been severely limited due to security concerns, particularly fears of an attack on his location.

https://www.maariv.co.il/news/world/article-1209284

Israel entered what would become its 12-day conflict with Iran, confident it could absorb the costs. The numbers tell a different story; a nation bleeding cash, talent, and global credibility.

THE FINANCIAL HEMORRHAGE

$5B in military outlays in the first week alone.

$725M PER DAY at peak conflict.

$593M/day on failed offensive strikes (Iran still standing).

$132M/day on missile defense… yet 400+ Iranian warheads got through.

Iron Dome burned $10M-$200M daily while $1.47B in civilian property was erased.

38,700 damage claims, 11,000 evacuations, 30 high-rises destroyed in Tel Aviv’s financial district.

ECONOMIC DEVASTATION

The Weizmann Institute (Israel’s crown jewel) in ruins — $500M in biomedical IP gone, 45 labs destroyed.

Intel’s Kiryat Gat fabs FROZEN—choking 64% of Israel’s exports & 1/5 of GDP.

300,000 reservists pulled from tech jobs, leaving R&D & data centers on skeleton crews.

Ben Gurion Airport shut down twice, insurers spiked premiums, airlines rerouted

CAPITAL & TALENT EXODUS

80,000+ Israelis fled in 2024—biggest outflow since 1948.

Netanyahu BANNED dual nationals from leaving to stop the brain drain.

Venture Capital (VC) funding froze, construction halted, mega-projects stalled.

Public debt set to hit 75% of GDP—govt slashed $200M from hospitals & schools.

IRAN’S CHEAP WIN, ISRAEL’S EXPENSIVE LOSS



Total estimated damage: $11.5B-$17.8B (3.3% of GDP)

Yet Iran spent a fraction of that—forcing Israel into:



A liquidity crisis



An insurance meltdown



A brain-drain spiral



Israel promised deterrence. Iran handed them a balance sheet drenched in red ink — and a very public humiliation.

