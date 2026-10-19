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The book argues that humanity lives in an “Age of Inversion,” where much of official history and what is taught is deliberately false.



Information Control and False Flags:

The corporate media acts as a propaganda arm for the elite, using the “Big Lie” and infiltration programs (such as the CIA’s Operation Mockingbird) to brainwash the public. Greenwood details how several major historical events, including the sinking of the Lusitania, Pearl Harbor, the Vietnam War, and the 9/11 attacks, were false flag operations designed to justify pre-planned wars, remove civil liberties, and generate profit. 9/11 is dissected as a controlled demolition (highlighting the fall of WTC 7 and the use of explosives/nano-thermite), orchestrated by elements of the “Deep State” and intelligence services like Mossad.



Financial Slavery and the Banking Cartel:

The central banking system (led by the Federal Reserve and the Bank for International Settlements - BIS) is described as the central mechanism of global control. Fiat money is created out of thin air in the form of debt that must be repaid with interest—a system that Greenwood argues is a form of continuous taxation and extraction of wealth, financially enslaving nations. As a solution, the book proposes making this cartel irrelevant by using gold, silver, and decentralized cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin).



The Medical Mafia and the Pharmaceutical Industry:

Conventional medicine based on chemicals is cited as the third leading cause of death (iatrogenic diseases) in the US. The pharmaceutical industry is accused of prioritizing profit over cure, actively suppressing effective, inexpensive, and natural treatments (such as intravenous Vitamin C, medicinal cannabis, GcMAF, and the Rife frequency machine). The author also strongly warns against mass vaccination, detailing how vaccines carry neurotoxins (aluminum and mercury) far above safe limits, linking them to brain damage and autism.



Cultural Marxism, Division, and False Crises:

The elite uses social engineering and “divide and conquer” to destroy social cohesion. Tactics of Cultural Marxism, such as the deconstruction of the nuclear family, the aggressive promotion of gender fluidity for children, and racial agitation (funded by oligarchs like George Soros behind the Black Lives Matter movement), serve only to destabilize democracies from within. Furthermore, “climate hysteria” and pandemics (the book strongly criticizes COVID-19 lockdowns) are pointed to as tools of psychological terror to impose energy servitude, censor the internet, and prepare for the implementation of digital IDs.



The Dark Truth: Blackmail and Occultism:

Greenwood asserts that the loyalty of many politicians and leaders is secured through blackmail schemes and human control operations orchestrated by intelligence agencies. These operations often involve horrific abuses, pedophilia (as exposed by Jeffrey Epstein’s network), obscure rituals, and trauma-based mind control programs (such as MK Ultra).



The Awakening of Consciousness (The Solution):

The book doesn’t just diagnose the lies; it calls for action through the “Revolution of the Mind.” The true turning point occurs when people realize that materialism is flawed and that consciousness is fundamental and eternal. The author calls on readers to stop watching television, withdraw their consent to corrupt power structures, educate one another, and explore repressed human abilities (such as spiritual intuition and remote viewing). By building decentralized local networks and acting with compassion, humanity can overcome this psychopathic tyranny.