Seemorerocks

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James
8d

Financial Slavery. Let me add one: mortgages. The American middle class has been impoverished by the mortgage trick, which jacks up the price of houses, locks people in, and makes interest on the mortgage the main thing people will ever buy, often double the nominal price of the house. The American middle class makes a lot of money and lives paycheck to paycheck and fears falling behind on their mortgage payments. After a decade of killing payments their equity is neglible.

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tony74
8d

How the Venetian System Was Transplanted Into England - Against Oligarchy

Webster G. Tarpley, Ph.D.

New Federalist, June 3, 1996

https://tarpley.net/online-books/against-oligarchy/how-the-venetian-system-was-transplanted-into-england/

The oligarchical system of Great Britain is not an autochthonous product of English or British history. It represents rather the tradition of the Babylonians, Romans, Byzantines, and Venetians which has been transplanted into the British Isles through a series of upheavals. The status of Britain as the nation foutué of modern history is due in particular to the sixteenth and seventeenth century metastasis into England and Scotland of the Venetian oligarchy along with its philosophy, political forms, family fortunes, and imperial geopolitics. The victory of the Venetian party in England between 1509 and 1715 built in turn upon a pre-existing foundation of Byzantine and Venetian influence.

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