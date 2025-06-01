Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William J. Shearing's avatar
William J. Shearing
3h

When is the lying and killing going to stop????! This is absolutely insulting!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
3h

Soylent Green mNEXSPIKE, you can’t make this stuff up!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture