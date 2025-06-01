NY Post,

May, 31, 2025

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Moderna’s next-generation COVID-19 vaccine for everyone aged 65 and above, the company said on Saturday, the first endorsement since the regulator tightened requirements.

The vaccine has also been approved for people aged 12 to 64 with at least one or more underlying risk factors defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Moderna said in a statement.

The company said it expects to have the vaccine, called mNEXSPIKE, available for the 2025-2026 respiratory virus season.

The FDA has approved Moderna’s next-generation COVID-19 vaccine for people older than 65.REUTERS

“The FDA approval of our third product, mNEXSPIKE, adds an important new tool to help protect people at high risk of severe disease from COVID-19,” CEO Stephane Bancel said in the statement.

The Department of Health and Human Services, under the leadership of long-time vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is tightening regulatory scrutiny on vaccines.

The FDA said on May 20 it planned to require drugmakers to test their COVID booster shots against an inert placebo in healthy adults under 65 for approval, effectively limiting them to older adults and those at risk of developing severe illness.

The Moderna vaccine can be stored in refrigerators rather than freezers, to offer longer shelf life and make distribution easier, especially in developing countries where supply-chain issues could hamper vaccination drives.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which Kennedy also oversees, said on Thursday that COVID vaccines remain an option for healthy children when parents and doctors agree that it is needed, stopping short of Kennedy’s announcement days earlier that the agency would remove the shots from its immunization schedule.

The CDC announcement eases investor concern to some extent, analysts say, as it keeps the existing framework for older adults and at-risk people who generally seek out the shots.

The FDA said on May 20 it planned to require drugmakers to test their COVID booster shots against an inert placebo in healthy adults under 65 for approval.REUTERS

FDA leaders have said 100 million to 200 million Americans would still be eligible for annual shots.

Moderna is betting on its newer messenger RNA vaccines as it grapples with waning demand for its original COVID vaccine Spikevax and lower-than-expected uptake of its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine.

The approval for mNEXSPIKE was based on late-stage trial data, which showed the shot was not inferior in efficacy compared to Spikevax in individuals aged 12 years and older.

Department of Health and Human Services secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is tightening regulatory scrutiny on vaccines.Getty Images

The shot also showed superior efficacy compared to Spikevax in adults 18 years of age and older in the study.

Kennedy has kickstarted a major overhaul of health departments, laying off thousands of employees to align with President Donald Trump’s goal of dramatically shrinking the federal government.

This has further ignited worries about potential disruptions to the regulatory review of treatments and vaccines.

Moderna’s COVID-19 shots are mRNA-based.dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

The CDC’s outside panel of vaccine experts in April discussed recommending the booster shots only for populations at risk of severe COVID-19 for the upcoming immunization campaign.

The FDA approved Novavax’s COVID vaccine Nuvaxovid this month, limiting its use to older adults and people over the age of 12 with conditions that put them at risk due to the illness.

Conditions that constitute additional risk range from illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease to behaviors like physical inactivity and substance abuse, according to the CDC.

While Moderna’s shots, as well as Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty, are mRNA-based, Novavax’s vaccine is protein-based and takes longer to manufacture.

Moderna this month withdrew an application seeking approval for its flu-and-COVID combination vaccine candidate to wait for efficacy data from a late-stage trial of its influenza shot.

The new CDC guidance for the COVID-19 shots looks like a nightmare and feels a lot like a MAHA betrayal.

KAREN KINGSTON

MAY 31, 2025

May 30, 2025: On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that the CDC was blindsided by HHS Secretary Kennedy’s (RFK Jr.) announcement on Tuesday on X that, “As of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule.”

As of Thursday, the CDC was still recommending the COVID-19 shots for everyone, including healthy babies, children and pregnant women.

As of today, the CDC has updated their guidance for the COVID-19 shots, and it’s a bit of a MAHA nightmare.

NEW CDC Guidance on COVID-19 Vaccines Contradicts RFK Jr.'s Promises

As promised the CDC guidance does recommend the shots for unhealthy (moderately to severely immunocompromised) babies, children and adults (which is a horrible, life-threatening recommendation).

CDC Strongly Recommends COVID Shot for Pregnant Women

My jaw dropped when I read this on the CDC website.

“COVID-19 vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19-related hospitalization and death for you and your baby. CDC recommendations align with those from professional medical organizations including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine, and American Society for Reproductive Medicine.” - CDC, May 30, 2025

Subscribe

CDC Still Recommends the Shots for Healthy Babies and Children

However, the shots were not “removed from the schedule” for healthy babies, children or adults. Instead, the CDC recommends that if a parent still wants to vaccinate their 6-month-old baby, they can make a ‘shared clinical decision’ based on informed consent with their child’s doctor.

“Shared clinical decision-making vaccinations are individually based and informed by a decision process between the health care provider and the patient or parent/guardian. Where the parent presents with a desire for their child to be vaccinated, children 6 months and older may receive COVID-19 vaccination, informed by the clinical judgment of a healthcare provider and personal preference and circumstances.”

Why This Matters

Since the FDA did not revoke the authorization for children under the age of 12 or revoke the FDA approvals, nothing has changed in regard to US residents having access to getting the shots. Doctors who are “pro-COVID shots” can still push the shots to their patients and to parents of healthy children and infants.

This Is NOT What MAHA Signed Up For

The new CDC guidance for the COVID-19 shots looks like a nightmare and feels a lot like a MAHA betrayal.

We are well past the threshold for the FDA to issue a Class 1 recall for the COVID-19 injections. According to 21 CFR § 7.41, the FDA has the authority to issue a Class 1 recall when any disease or injuries have already occurred from the use of the product.

The CDC is urging Americans to cancel their upcoming flights if they are not vaccinated against measles.

The agency has upgraded its health travel warning after discovering the virus - one of the most infectious in the world - is spreading on US airplanes.

A previous recommendation that said Americans should 'consider making alternative travel plans' if they could not get vaccinated before departing now says travelers should 'consider postponing their trip.'

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-14766243/cdc-americans-cancel-flights-worlds-infectious-disease-planes.html

Get ready for more LOCKDOWNS! There's a NEW highly infectious COVID strain on the loose | Redacted

I have not listened to Jeff Rense in many months because I was so disgusted by their aggressive denial of nanotechnogy.

Nevertheless, they have much that is good to hear.

The Complete Series

Jeff & Erica - AI Medicine And Shedding

Jeff & Erica - AI And New mRNA Vaccines -

But What’s Planned For Us Is Even Worse

Jeff & Erica - More Updates As The Covid

Genocide Is Swept Out Of The ’News'

Jeff & Erica - The Unpleasant Reality About The

"Nicotine Cure’ Deadly Self-Amplifying RNA Vaccines

Jeff & Erica - Covid BioWeapon Destroys Male

And Female Fertility

Jeff & Erica - Turbo Cancer Being Spread

ThroughShedding? - Dr. William Makis

Jeff & Jeff & Erica - The Story Of Megan Who Survived

Impossible Heart Damage, Said NO To Covid Shots

Here Is A Video Of Her Story - Megan’s Grateful Heart

Jeff & Erica - Bird Flu Update, Post Jab Claims of

Demonic Possession - DNA Plasmid Catastrophe

Jeff & Erica - DNA Contamination

In The Shots Creating SuperBugs

Jeff & Erica - Not A Merry Christmas For

Tens Of Millions Of Vax 'Injured'

Jeff & Erica - ALS...Another COVID Bio

Weapon Catastrophe

Jeff & Erica - Copper Danger, Prion CJD, ALS

Jeff & Erica - Exploding Group A Strep - Stopping The

Lies About Ivermetin - Ridiculous Claims About Nicotine

Jeff & Erica - Special Guest Nurse Anne

The View From Inside The Hospital

Jeff & Erica - Update On New Variant Group A Strep

Jeff & Erica - The Surge Of Contagious Group A

Strep - A New Strain Is 900% More Virulent

And Self-Replicating rNA Vaccines For

Dogs And Cats

Erica Returns - A Personal Warning About

Group A Strep And Cellulitis

Jeff & Erica - Warning...Shedding Is Worsening,

Even Paramedics Are Seeing it

Jeff & Erica - Many Ways The BioWeapon Jabs Are

Killing People Worldwide - Dr. Seneff On Shedding

Jeff & Erica - What are they trying to do to humans

with their Satanic genetic modifications?

Jeff & Erica - More Nicotine Madness,

Personality Changes In The Vaxed

- And The Grief Of The Vax Injured

Jeff & Erica-Special Guest Nurse Anne

Jeff & Erica - Does Chromosome 2 Prove That

We Are Biological 'Machines' Created By A Far

More Intelligent Life Form

Jeff & Erica - DARPA Patents Show The Covid BioWeapon

Virus Could Have Been Transmitted Via Nasal Swabs

Jeff & Erica - Mike Yeadon Joins The Viruses Don't

Exist Club, Poornima Wag And John O'Looney

Jeff & Erica - The 'New' Mike Yeadon Declares

War On Ivermectin - And More

Jeff & Erica - Self-Replicating mRNA -

And mRNA In The Food Supply

Jeff & Erica - Warning...Shedding Is Worsening,

Even Paramedics Are Seeing it

The Many Ways The BioWeapon Injections Are

Killing People Worldwide - Dr. Seneff On Shedding

Jeff & Erica - What are they trying to do to humans

with their Satanic genetic modifications?

Jeff & Erica - More Nicotine Madness,

Personality Changes In The Vaxed

- And The Grief Of The Vax Injured

Jeff & Erica-Special Guest Nurse Anne

Jeff & Erica - Does Chromosome 2 Prove That

We Are Biological 'Machines' Created By A Far

More Intelligent Life Form

Jeff & Erica - DARPA Patents Show The Covid BioWeapon

Virus Could Have Been Transmitted Via Nasal Swabs

Jeff & Erica - Mike Yeadon Joins The Viruses Don't

Exist Club, Poornima Wag And John O'Looney

Jeff & Erica - The 'New' Mike Yeadon Declares

War On Ivermectin - And More

Jeff & Erica - Self-Replicating mRNA -

And mRNA In The Food Supply

Jeff And Erica - Dr. Janci Lindsey On The

Many Ways The BioWeapon Destroys Life

Jeff & Erica - A Little Of This And A Little Of That

Jeff & Erica - Woman Injured By Home Swab

Covid Test Kit And Turbo Cancer Update

Jeff & Erica - Copper? Be Very, Very Careful

Jeff & Erica - Is There A Spiritual Component To The

Covid Genocide? And Mortuaries Are Packed

Jeff & Erica The Deadly Role Copper And Iron Are

Playing In The Global Covid Genocide - Much More

Jeff & Erica - Mass Murder And Transfer Of Wealth

Fully- Injected Dad's Care Cost A MILLION Dollars

Jeff & Erica - Shedding Is Getting Worse And EMT

Harry Fisher Presents His Views - Much More

Jeff & Erica - Multiple Updates On The Covid BioWeapons

Jeff & Erica - Every Injected Person Is A Walking

BioWeapon Lab And Production Facility

Jeff & Erica - Vaccidents, Crazy Medical

Emergencies, Much More

Jeff & Erica - Mother Forced To Take 5 Covid Death Jabs

Dr. Janci Lindsay On The Outrageous Power Of HHS Boss

Jeff & Erica - Embalmers Continue To See Covid Vax Damages

Jeff & Erica - More With Makis On Spike Turbo Cancers

And Diversified BioWeapon Death And Destruction

Jeff & Erica - The Horrors In Nursing Homes Facing Our

Seniors And Vax Injured - Often Inhuman Events

Jeff & Erica - Shocker As Some Turbo Cancer Tumors

And Masses Are Found To Be 100% Spike Protein!

Jeff & Erica - Multiple Updates, Beware Of

Frauds And The Danger Of Copper And What

It Does

Jeff & Erica - Miracle Hospital Murder Survival Of

Mr. Dave Dentz - The BioWeapon Keeps On Killing

Jeff & Erica - BioWeapon Covid Virus Arguably Just

About As Deadly As The BioWeapon Injection - More

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Chetty Describes How He Nearly Died

From The Covid BioWeapon Virus - Incredible Story

Jeff & Erica - Nurse Anne Discusses Doctors

Who Order Hospital Nurses To Give Deadly Meds

Jeff & Erica - Frightening Risks Of Entering Any Hospital,

How Safe Are Pet Vax? Covid Shots Destroys Microbiome

Jeff & Erica - Amyloid Clot Removal, Plummeting Airline

Safety And A Possible New Spike Cancelling Treatment

Jeff & Erica - Special Guest Nurse Anne -

More Hospital Horrors - It's Not Getting Better

Jeff & Erica - Un-Jabbed Truck Talk Host Wakes Up

To Covid Genocide - Has Major Leg Clot From Shedding

- Much More

Jeff & Erica - Update On The Joe Tippens Protocols

Of Fenbendazole, Vit E And Ivermectin

Jeff & Erica - Special Guest Nurse Anne

Inside The National Hospital Death Protocol

Jeff & Erica - Francis Boyle On The Death 'Vaccine'

And 'What The Nurses Saw'

Jeff & Erica - Multiple Updates And Dr Stephanie Seneff

On Shedding Of Both Spike And mRNA DNA Instructions

Jeff & Erica - BioWeapon Injured Nurse Lyndsey House

Jeff & Erica - Covid Coughs Spreading, Mass Sepsis

Deaths And Hospital Covid Death Protocols

Jeff & Erica - More Proof That N-95 Masks WORK -

Dr. Makis On The 'mRNA Cancer Vaccine'

Jeff & Erica - Turbo Breast Cancer Exploding - Makis

Jeff & Erica - Another Life Destroyed

By Pfizer - Millions Of Them

Jeff & Erica - How 'Normal' Vax Injections Do Terrible

Damage And How Much 'Money' Can Do To Help The Injured

Jeff & Erica - The Injected Are Shedding And Spreading

Jeff & Erica - Shedding Getting Worse - No Joke

Jeff & Erica - Grave Risks Of Checking Into Hospitals

Deadly Incompetence And Negligence Common

Jeff & Erica - Lastest On The Turbo Cancer

Pandemic With Dr. William Makis

Jeff & Erica - Graphene Oxide Hoax And Many Others

The Turbo Cancer Explosion Is Beyond Belief

Jeff & Erica - The mRNA Covid BioWeapon Is The

Biggest Crime Ever Committed On Humanity

Jeff & Erica - Paramedic Describes Horrors Of

Transporting So Many Young Dying From Cancers,

Heart Attacks, Strokes

Jeff & Erica - Paramedic Calls It A 'Pandemic Of Abuse'

Harry Fisher - Paramedic Tells It Straight

Jeff & Erica - Not Being BioWeapon Injected Is

Not A Guarantee Of Safety - Shedding And More

Jeff & Erica - Prions Are Spreading Faster - Just Try

To Get A Doctor Appt! - Dr Meryl Nass On Bird Flu

Jeff & Erica - Amazing Polly On Covid Disinformation

Frauds And Mouthpieces - Myth Of Grounding The Body

Jeff & Erica - Hospitals Are Covid Death Factories

Incentivized with 'Bonus' Money Every Step Of The Way

Jeff & Erica - Online Digital Covid Deceivers And

The Alt Media - Fakes And Fakirs Everywhere

Jeff & Erica - The Grief Of The Vax-Injured

Is Worsening...And More Shedding Tragedy

Jeff & Erica - Heart Damage Showing Up 2+ Years

AFTER The Death Vax Injections - Much More

Jeff & Erica - Woman's Life Destroyed By 2 Moderna

Injections And More On ALS And CJD

Jeff & Erica - Ex-Major In The Guard Explains How Hard

He Tried To Warn His Commanders About The Death Shots

Jeff & Erica - Turbo Cancer From A Blood

Transfusion And A Big Increase In ALS

(aka MND in UK)

Jeff & Erica - Shedding Examples, Terrible 'Vax'

Injuries, A Review Of How Spike Causes Porphyria

& Ruins Heme Production

Jeff & Erica - The Evil Ones Are Ready With Their

mRNA Bird Flu 'Vax' - Covid Concerns Skyrocketing

Jeff & Erica - The 'Vax' Injured Are Getting Worse

And The Death Tsunami Grows By The Day

Jeff & Erica - Shedding And CJD Are Helping Bring

The Final Genocidal Curtain Down - Dr. Pierre Kory

Jeff & Erica - Dr. James Thorpe On Shedding

And Antibodies To Spike Causing Big Trouble

Jeff & Erica - The Career Cost Of Refusing mRNA Shots

...And The Horrific Cost Of Taking Them

Jeff & Erica - More Ways The BioWeapon Covid Virus

And Deadly Injections Conspire To Kill

Jeff & Erica - Mystery Pfrizer Protein Larger Than Spike

Identified - Lyndsey House Vax-Injured RN Presentation

Jeff & Erica - Covid Video Briefing With Top Names For

Rude OK Commissioner - Typical Lack Of Govt Concern

Jeff & Erica - Nurse's Life Destroyed By Forced Vax And Much More

Jeff & Erica - Vitamin D Warning - Understand

The Two Forms And What You Are Taking!

Jeff & Erica - Vitamin D Warning Remdesivir Warning

ALS Dangers And X Censorship

Jeff & Erica - The Great Fraud Of The PCR

Tests And Their Use To Murder Millions

Jeff & Erica - More Diabolically Injured

Victims And Dr Charles Hoffe On Canadian

Medical Terrorism

Jeff & Erica - When The Spike Destroys Red Blood

Cells, Heme, And How Blood Turns To Dark Sludge

Jeff & Erica - Trump Bragging About His

'Warp Speed' (Horror)...Fitts Takes Him Apart

Jeff & Erica - The Uninformed American Public

And The Cascade Of BioWeapon Injuries

Jeff & Erica - More Insane Misinformation As 'Name'

Covid Players Claim There Are No 'Spike Proteins'

Jeff & Erica - Tsunami Of Bioweapon Injuries

Is Growing Many Victims Are Being Ignored

And Mocked

More Pets Being Injured By Shedding

Jeff & Erica - Great Tragedy Of The MSM Hiding

The Grief And Suffering Of The 'Vax' Injured

Jeff & Erica - Dr. William Makis On The Growing

Dangers Of Shedding - Self-Spreading Vaccines

Jeff & Erica - Why Are The UnInjected Developing

Hyper Smell Sensitivity - Some Ideas

Jeff & Erica - Special Guest Lyndsey House RN

Forced To Take 3 Shots - Severely Vax Injured

Jeff & Erica - Dr Luc Montagnier's Final Warning

And scientists struggle to Understand Turbo Cancers

Jeff & Erica - The Stealth Surge Of Brain-Destroying

Prions - Special Guest Nurse Ann

Jeff & Erica - Airline Horror Stories - CJD Prion Cases

Skyrocketing - The Soaring Numbers Of Amyloid Clots

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Makis On Turbo Cancers And The

Accelerating CJD, ALS & Prion Attacks On The Brain

Jeff & Erica - Many Ways The BioWeapon Destroys

The Brain - UK Doctor On Surge Of 'Vaxed' Dying

Prions - 50 Yr Old Has The Brain Of An 83 Yr Old

Jeff & Erica - Our 4th Anniversary - Thanking All Of Our

Listeners -Childhood Dementia Surges (Prion Brain

Disease) - Dr. David Martin On 5G Dangers - Lyme

Disease Parallels Covid Injuries- NO To NovaVax

Jeff & Erica - Beware Of 'Big Names' In Anti-Vax & Covid

BioWeapon Information - Vaxed 'Sweat' Staining Clothing

Jeff & Erica - Shedding Is Intensifying And More People

Are Reporting How It Is Harming Them

Jeff & Erica - As We've Said The Spike In The BioWeapon

And The Covid Virus Leads To Prion Brain Destruction

Jeff & Erica - More On The BioWeapon CJD Prion

Surge And Brain Impairment Turning People Into Zombies

Jeff & Erica - The Deadly CJD Prion Cascade

And Special Guest Nurse Anne

Jeff & Erica - The Problems With The Ebola Vax

And The Dangers Of Covid-19 Reinfection

Jeff & Erica - Long Covid From Original BioWeapon Virus

Jeff & Erica - Dr. James Thorpe Echoes Our Warning

Shocking Aging Of Women '20 Years In A Year'

Jeff & Erica - Dr. John Campbell Describes A New

100% Fatal Lab-Created Prion-Like Virus

Jeff & Erica - More BioWeapon 'Vaccine'

Carnage And A 'Turbo' CJD Update

Jeff & Erica - The Misinformation War And More

Stories From The Tragically BioWeapon Injured

Jeff & Erica - Atty Tom Renz On Shedding & Much More

Jeff & Erica - New Paper Proves Ribosomes In mRNA

Infected Cells Produce Spike And OTHER Proteins

Jeff & Erica - The Many Ways The BioWeapon 'Vaccine'

Kills The Human Heart - Dr Philip MacMillan

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Arne Burkhardt Explains How The Spike

Protein Causes Death Using Our Immune System To Kill

Jeff & Erica - Major Confirmation Of How Spike Injuries

To The Hippocampus And Brain Cause Mass Personality

Changes And Memory Loss - Video

Jeff & Erica - Where Do We Go From Here?

Jeff & Erica - Just Some Of The Ways

The Spike Can Stop The Heart Beating

Jeff & Erica - Shedding Injured Are Suffering Badly

Jeff & Erica - More Evidence Why The Unvaxed

Should Be Very Worried About Shedding

Jeff & Erica - Nurse Says 'Don't Go NEAR A Hospital'

And Severe Personality Changes In The Injected

Jeff & Erica - Extreme Possible Dangers From

BioWeapon Induced Infectious Turbo Prion Proteins

Jeff & Erica - Cases of 'Turbo' CJD Growing And

Human BioWeapon Suffering Worsens - Reports

Jeff & Erica - The Catastrophic Specter Of Prion

Devastation In The Human Body - Much More

Jeff & Erica - McMillan On 'White Lung' Disease - Both FL

And NY Now Have Forced Vax Concentration Camp Laws!

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Ryan Cole On The Dangers Of LNPs,

& DNA Fragments In The Injections And Turbo Cancers

Jeff & Erica - How 15-Minute Cities Will Genocide Humans

And More Real Life Accounts Of BioWeapon Disasters

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Kevin Stillwagon...Why Did Some

Of The Injected Not Develop Immediate Injuries?

Jeff & Erica - FDA Trying To Ban Critical Supplements! &

Refuses ALL Inquiries About Billions Of DNA Pieces In Shots

Jeff & Erica - Shedding Injuries Surge And

More From Lt Col Theresa Long

Jeff & Erica - Euthanasia Booming In Canada

- Infants Are Next! Vaxed Horror Stories

With Lt Col Theresa Long

Jeff & Erica - The Accelerating Wave Of

Dead And Dying Vaxed People

Jeff & Erica - The Hidden Human Toll Of Suffering

And Grief From Genocidal Depopulation

Jeff & Erica - Dr Mike Yeadon Calls Doctors & All

Who Gave The Shots 'Murderers' - Much More

Jeff & Erica - Personality Changes In The Vaxed

And Drs Are Being Replaced By AI - Dr. Makis

Jeff & Erica - An Overview Of Terrible BioWeapon

Devastation With Dr. William Makis (Video)

Jeff & Erica - Micro-Clotting In Most Everyone Now?

Jeff & Erica - FLCCC Finally Takes Firm Stand On

Life And Death Issue Of Shedding On The Unvaxed

Jeff & Erica - How The Body Destroys Itself After

Even One Injection - Dr. Michael Palmer

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Peter McCullough Lays It Out

Straight And Much More

Jeff & Erica - Shedding...How 'They' Planned To Take Out

The Vax Refusers - Special Guest: Shedding-Injured Lori

Shedding Victim Stories Pour In

Jeff & Erica - Shedding And The Vax Injured

Are Getting Worse By The Day

Jeff & Erica - How Accessible Are Many Of

The Alt News Big Name Anti-Vaxxers?

Jeff & Erica - So, What Do We Do Next?

Jeff & Erica - Special Guest Nurse Anne - Horrors In

US Hospitals Getting Worse - Many More Are Dying

Jeff & Erica - Border Invaders Bringing Diseases

And The Terrible Injuries Even 1 Shot Can Cause

Jeff & Erica - Countless Millions Have Been Killed

By The BioWeapon - Dr. Ryan Cole Latest

Jeff & Erica - Why Nicotine Is NOT Helpful Against Covid

& The 'Vax' - Prof Angus Dalgleish On Exploding Cancers

Jeff & Erica - The Big Nicotine Hustle...The Latest Fake

Spike 'Cure' Pushed By Venom King, Ardis - Much More

Jeff & Erica - Turbo Cancer Explosion - Dr. William Makis

Jeff & Erica - The Astonishing Untruths Of

An mRNA Nobel Prize Winner

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Mike Yeadon - We Are Facing Extinction

Jeff & Erica - Huge Public Uptake Of The New 'Vax'

150 Shots A Day At One Rite Aid - Much More

Jeff & Erica - Jurassic Park Earth - Got Your New

'Vax' Yet? - Kelly Sue's Horrible Injection Injuries

And Yuval Harari Says The End Of History Is Here

Jeff & Erica - The Die-Off Of Force-Jabbed Nurses

Is Growing Fast - The Buckhaults Controversy

Jeff & Erica - Sad, Shocking New 'Vaccine' Rollout

Despite Vast Deaths And Injuries, Americans Are

Lining Up For The New Injections - Mass Suicide

Jeff & Erica - Incredible List Of CIA Mind And Body

Control Patents - Dermatologist Seeing Dreadful

Things In Patients - Dr Makis On Turbo Cancers

Jeff & Erica - 'Get Your New Vax' Lies By NY Gov

Hochul And CDC's Cohen - The Rockefeller Covenant

Jeff & Erica - Dr Vaughn & Dr Kory On Huge Clot

Explosion - Dr Yeadon Says Covid Tests Worthless

Jeff & Erica - Those New 'Boosters' Are Now Available

What Will They REALLY Do? - Much More

Jeff & Erica - Mike Yeadon Reveals His Knowledge Of

Who's In Control, RFK Jr Conundrum, Turbo Cancers

Jeff & Erica - FLCCC Finally Takes Firm Stand On

Life And Death Issue Of Shedding On The Unvaxed

Jeff & Erica - How The Body Destroys Itself After

Even One Injection - Dr. Michael Palmer

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Peter McCullough Lays It Out

Straight And Much More

Jeff & Erica - Shedding...How 'They' Planned To Take Out

The Vax Refusers - Special Guest: Shedding-Injured Lori

Jeff & Erica - Shedding And The Vax Injured

Are Getting Worse By The Day

Jeff & Erica - How Accessible Are Many Of

The Alt News Big Name Anti-Vaxxers?

Jeff & Erica - So, What Do We Do Next?

Jeff & Erica - Special Guest Nurse Anne - Horrors In

US Hospitals Getting Worse - Many More Are Dying

Jeff & Erica - Border Invaders Bringing Diseases

And The Terrible Injuries Even 1 Shot Can Cause

Jeff & Erica - Countless Millions Have Been Killed

By The BioWeapon - Dr. Ryan Cole Latest

Jeff & Erica - Why Nicotine Is NOT Helpful Against Covid

& The 'Vax' - Prof Angus Dalgleish On Exploding Cancers

For Those Who Believe The Nicotine Bullsh*t

Read Carefully - This Is REAL Science

Jeff & Erica - The Big Nicotine Hustle...The Latest Fake

Spike 'Cure' Pushed By Venom King, Ardis - Much More

Jeff & Erica - Turbo Cancer Explosion - Dr. William Makis

Jeff & Erica - The Astonishing Untruths Of

An mRNA Nobel Prize Winner

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Mike Yeadon - We Are Facing Extinction

Jeff & Erica - Huge Public Uptake Of The New 'Vax'

150 Shots A Day At One Rite Aid - Much More

Jeff & Erica - Jurassic Park Earth - Got Your New

'Vax' Yet? - Kelly Sue's Horrible Injection Injuries

And Yuval Harari Says The End Of History Is Here

Jeff & Erica - The Die-Off Of Force-Jabbed Nurses

Is Growing Fast - The Buckhaults Controversy

Jeff & Erica - Sad, Shocking New 'Vaccine' Rollout

Despite Vast Deaths And Injuries, Americans Are

Lining Up For The New Injections - Mass Suicide

Jeff & Erica - Incredible List Of CIA Mind And Body

Control Patents - Dermatologist Seeing Dreadful

Things In Patients - Dr Makis On Turbo Cancers

Jeff & Erica - 'Get Your New Vax' Lies By NY Gov

Hochul And CDC's Cohen - The Rockefeller Covenant

Jeff & Erica - Those New 'Boosters' Are Now Available

What Will They REALLY Do? - Much More

Jeff & Erica - Mike Yeadon Reveals His Knowledge Of

Who's In Control, RFK Jr Conundrum, Turbo Cancers

Jeff & Erica - Covid Virus And Spike Harm Your

Body For 2 Years After You 'Recover' From Covid

Antibiotic Canceling Genes In The BioWeapon

Jeff & Erica - Covid (Pirola Variant?) Spreading Fast

In Hospital ERs - Insidious Evil Of The Spike Protein

Jeff & Erica - Don't EVER Take Boosters - Covid Surge

In Hospital ERs, ICUs - Cokehead Insider Spills IgG4

Jeff & Erica - How Spike Causes SADS In Pilots And

Why You Should NEVER Take A Booster - Stillwagon

Jeff & Erica - MMS-CDS Wars Continue - Lots Of Facts

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Tenpenny's Position On Returning Covid

Tyranny - Chinese Woman Contaminates Grocery Store Food?

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Goodyear On Turbo Cancer Explosion,

Dr. Parks On Protein Programming & Woman Shedding Victim

Jeff & Erica - DoD Pfizer BioWeapon Causing Turbo

Cancers And The Injected Are Being Used As Gain

Of Function Vessels

Jeff & Erica - Potentially Fatal Dangers Of MMS-CDS

...Think Before You Drink!

Jeff & Erica - Special Guest Dr. Roger Hodkinson

Novavax As A Booster? - Much More

Jeff & Erica - Dr Chris Shoemaker - 50% Myocarditis

Death Rate At 5 Yrs 75% By 10 Yrs - Vaxed Family

Members Getting Cancer And MAST Cell Activation

Syndrome Explained

Jeff & Erica - The Brutal Attacks On Hard Science

Continue - More Crucial Warnings On Shedding -

Mast Cell Activation Explained

Jeff & Erica - Shedding Is Intensifying - Much More

Jeff & Erica - X-Files Predictive Programming Of

Virus Causing Thick Blood & Heart Attacks

(Season 2, #17 'End Game') And Anthony Patch

Stunning 2014 Predictions, Gates Death Panels

Jeff And Erica - More Young People Being Found Dead

At Home - More Personality Changes - WHO World Vax

Passport Enslavement - Dr. Sucharet Bhakdi Video

Jeff & Erica - Special Guest Nurse Anne - Hospital Horrors

Get Worse As The Cascade Of The Dying Intensifies

Jeff & Erica - Covid Chronicles Multiple Updates

Jeff & Erica - Huge Numbers Of Myocarditis

And Heart Attacks Among The Injected

Jeff & Erica - Cautions About Live

Blood Analysis And Using EDTA

Jeff & Erica - How The Spike Turns The Body Against

Itself And Dr. Peter McCullough On Clots And Clotting

Jeff & Erica - Dynamite Summary By Dr. Peter McCullough

Of Our Warnings For The Last 2 and 1/2 years

Jeff & Erica - Brevard Co. GOP Demands End Of Covid

mRNA Injections - Vanden Bossche's Final Video Warning

Jeff & Erica - The BioWeapon Destroys 97% Of

Pregnancies And Ends Most Reproduction - More

Jeff & Erica - There Are 40 TRILLION mRNA Instruction

Molecules In Each BioWeapon Injection - Much More

Jeff & Erica - Stunning Development In How The Immune

System Reacts To Spike - Iron Dangers And Many

Hospitals Are Overwhelmed

Jeff & Erica - New Lancet Paper Pulled - Revealed

74% Of Autopsies Found Covid Jabs Caused Death

CA MD Loses Practice, License For Telling 'Vax' Truth

Jeff & Erica - Again, We Explain How Terrible The Blood

Of The Vaxed Is With A Shocking Video And More

Jeff & Erica - CDS, MMS And Oxidative Stress Dangers

Explained - The Alt News World Of Hucksters And

Charlatans

Jeff & Erica - Amyloidosis...No Longer

Talked About Much - Deadlier Than Ever

Jeff & Erica - People Viciously Pushing LGBTQ+ Agenda,

Cautions Of CDS-MMS Use - EDTA Use Consequences

New, Personal Stories Of Shedding Damage, And More

Jeff & Erica - A Walk Around The Neighborhood, And

A Final Word On Graphene In Dental Anesthetics

Jeff & Erica - Dr Ryan Cole On Explosion Of

Turbo Cancer, Live Blood Images,

RFK Jr On Ethno-Specific BioWeapons

Jeff & Erica - Pfizer Documents Indicate Deagel.com

Projections Are Genuine And On Schedule - Much More

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Paul Marik Speaks Out On

Shedding And Dr. Robert Malone On VAIDS

Jeff & Erica - Death Tsunami Gathering Strength &

Graphene In Dental Local Pain Killers? - No, The

Real Danger Is The Dentist Breathing And Shedding

Into your Nose And Face

Jeff & Erica - More Airline Pilots Suddenly Dead,

Mental And Emotional Brain Damage Of The Vaxed

Jeff & Erica - The Dreadful Truth About 5G And

How Some People Can Sense The Vaxed

Jeff & Erica - The Loss Of Legendary Pathologist

Dr. Arne Burkhardt & A Dr Ryan Cole World Update

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Arne Burkhardt Has Passed Away

One Of TheGreatest Scientists Working On The Effects

Of The BioWeapon And Its Sterilization Of Humanity

Jeff & Erica - Naomi Wolfe On Pfizer's Genocide

And The Horrors Of Invaders Taking over NYC

Jeff & Erica - Australian Doctors And MSM Suddenly

Hail Ivermectin As A Miracle Cure!

Jeff & Erica - How The BioWeapon Disables The Body's

Symptom Generating 'Alarm' System - Why People Can

Be Dying Of Cancer (Etc) And Not Have A Clue

Jeff & Erica - More On Little-Known DNA Plasmids

Jeff & Erica - Special Guest Nurse Anne On

The Catastrophic Fallout From The BioWeapon

Injections - Cancers, Strokes, Heart Attacks,

Kidney Failure Exploding In New York Hospitals

Jeff & Erica - The War On Ivermectin And Studies

Show EMFs Can Vastly Increase Mold Toxicity

Jeff & Erica - The Shedding Death Of Dr. Rashid Buttar

Jeff & Erica - Dr. David Martin To EU Parliament - CV Is A

BioWeapon And Greatest Crime Against Humanity In History

Jeff & Erica - H5N1 Hits Two In UK And Multiple Updates

Jeff & Erica - If Was ALL Planned...Many Years Ago

Jeff & Erica - Dr Mike Yeadon On The Coming CBDC

And How It Means The End Of Freedom In Many Ways

Jeff & Erica - The Unrestricted Biological,

GeoPolitical, Health, Social And Cultural

Attack On America

Jeff & Erica - Ed Down On About 30 Million US

Vax Casualties And Mike Yeadon Warns The World

Jeff & Erica - Covid Chronicles Update - Powerful

John O’Looney Appearance Via Video

Jeff & Erica - More Bad News About The

'Ingredients' In The BioWeapon Injections

Jeff & Erica - Covid Chronicles Update

Jeff & Erica - Special Guest Bernard Grover On

BioWeapon Deaths In Indonesia And More

Jeff & Erica - The Disinfo Pit Gets Deeper All The Time

Jeff & Erica - Strong Indications Avian Flu

Will Be Next Plandemic

Jeff & Erica - George Webb's Thoughts On Malone

And The Breggins - Much More

Jeff & Erica - Special Guest Cindy -

3 Harrowing Shedding Encounters

Jeff & Erica - Tsunami Of BioWeapon Illness

Growing All The Time & Naomi Wolfe (Video)

Jeff & Erica - Latest On The Covid

BioWeapon Massacre

Jeff & Erica - The Endless Grief Of Myocarditis

And Mercola On GM And Safe Foods

Jeff & Erika - More Evidences Masks Do Work And

The Truth About mRNA Vax To Be Given Cattle, Pigs

Jeff & Erica Mask-Wearing Suggestions Validated

...Masks Give The UnVaxed Some Protection

Jeff & Erica - The Living Matrix Field Theory -

A New Kind Of Medicine?

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Roger Hodkinson - More

Jeff & Erica - The Universe 25 Experiment And Modifying

The Human Microbiome

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi - 'I Have Absolute

Faith mRNA Injections Will Kill You' - And Shedding

Jeff & Erica - DNA Plasmids - Major Discovery Found In

The Synthetic Hyper-Deadly BioWeapon 'Vaccinations'

Jeff & Erica - More Warnings…From Iron Supplements

To Vitamin D3 Overdosing To Pet Flea And Tick Poisons

Jeff & Erica - Dr. David Martin Speaks Big Truths

More Examples Of How Denial Is King Among

The Vaxed Masses

Jeff & Erica - Special Guest Nurse Anne

Hospital Horrors Grow

Jeff & Erica - More Reports Of Dead Pets From

Shedding - The HeartGard Conundrum, Pet ‘Food'

And Much More

Jeff & Erica - An Extraordinary Overview Of The

DoD And Pentagon's 'Kill Box' For Humanity

Jeff & Erica - mRNA Replicates 19 Months After Injection!

Dr. Chetty In Trouble In SA - And Transhuman Nuttiness

Jeff & Erica - Grim Reality Of Shedding Still

Being Ignored

Jeff & Erica - The Graphene PsyOp Continues

And The Flush Niacin Technique

Jeff & Erica - Sad News About Shedding Killing Pet Dogs

Entire Litters Of Puppies Dead - Breeders Begin To See Danger

Jeff & Erica - Smells Of The Vaxed - Many Are Putrefying

Jeff & Erica - Stunning Example Of Shedding & Guest Nurse Anne

Jeff & Erica - More And More Serious Shedding

Injuries Reported

Jeff & Erica - More Doctors Demand The (BioWeapon)

Injections Be Stopped Immediately - Dioxin 'Cures'! - More

Jeff & Erica - Still More Proof The Vaxed Are Shedding

Jeff & Erica - World's First Program Explaining HOW

Unbound IRON Caused By The Spike Protein Destroys

Life - And Trump's Mystery 'CovFeFe' Tweet Of 5-31-17

Note - Deep State Cut This Broadcast Off At 27 Minutes

Jeff & Erica - World's First Broadcast Explanation

Of Deadly Prion Triggered Amyloidosis & Amyloid

Clots And Plaques - A Horrific Revelation - Stunning

Jeff & Erica - World's First Program Revealing Who

REALLY Owns The BioWeapon 'Vaccines' - Force-

Released Pfizer Docs Show It's A DOD WEAPON!

Jeff & Erica - War On Ivermectin,

WHO Readying Many New Vaccines

Jeff & Erica - H5N1 Next Plandemic?, Heavy Metal

'Chelation', Spike From The 'Vax', John O'Looney Pt 2

Jeff & Erica - Spike Proteins As Radioactive

Particles And Special Guest Betty Martini

Jeff & Erica - Shedding Getting Worse, Thermography,

Dr Bhakdi And Thailand Suit, John O'Looney New Video

Jeff & Erica - Poornima Says There Is No Spike

Protein And There Is No Shedding! - Nagase

Explains How Spike Can Stop Heart Beating

Jeff & Erica - Special Guest Nurse Anne - Major Hospitals

Are Overloaded, Understaffed And Imploding, More

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Bhakti Warning - J&E Begin

Their Third Year Of Programs, Much More

Jeff & Erica - Drumbeat Of The Sick And Dying Gets Louder

Jeff & Erica - Veritas Pfizer Video 'Sting' Storm,

Deadly NY Vax Legislation And Much More

Jeff & Erica - Shedding Is Worsening...Decision Time

Jeff & Erica - How Unvaxed Invaders Are Replacing

Vaxed Americans - And Much More

Jeff & Erica - Covid Chronicles With Special Guest

Nurse Anne...Hospitals The On Verge Of Collapse

Jeff & Erica - Life Insurance Companies Scheming To Not

Pay For Vaxed Deaths! BC Store Bars Vaxed Customers

Jeff & Erica - Shedding...The Final Act?

Jeff & Erica - Covid Chronicles...104 F BioWeapon

Corpses & More Stunning Cases Of Shedding Deaths

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi Says We Are

Facing 'The End' And More Shockers About Shedding

Jeff & Erica - BioWeapon Injured And Dying Are Being

Inhumanly Ignored By Friends, Family, Complicit Doctors, Etc

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Pierre Kory On Hamlin Injury, Tera Hertz

Wands And His Opinion Of The MSM 'News' Media

Jeff & Erica - Professional Tow Operator Update On Vaxidents

Jeff & Erica - How T-Cells Destroy The Bodies

Of The Vaxed - More Human Stories

Jeff & Erica - Coughing, Spiked People Everywhere

Jeff & Erica - How The Spike Can Cause The Vaxed To

Die Suddenly - The Spike Creates Micro-Clotting In The

Brain Stem, Destroying The Autonomic Nerve System

Instructions Ordering The Heart To Beat - Instant Death

Jeff & Erica - Dr Ryan Cole Says There Is NO Graphene

Oxide Or 'Self- Assembling Nano Chips' In Vax Vials...

'No, Nada, Zip, None!'

Jeff & Erica - The BioWeapon 'Vaccine' Catastrophe

Of Christmas 2022 - The Human Cost

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Pierre Kory Destroys Tera Hertz 'Magic'

Wand, Says Patients Injured, Warns NEVER Use It

Jeff & Erica - Special Guest Nurse Anne - Hospitals Are Nearly Full

Jeff & Erica - More Research On Tera Hertz Wands

Jeff & Erica - Self-Service Kiosks, Keypads, Keyboards,

Etc, Crawling With Spike, mRNA And Deadly Bacteria

Jeff & Erica - Worldwide Spreading Of Spike And mRNA

From China To Oz To The US And EU - Masses Are Dying

Jeff & Erica - Beware Of Covid Hucksters, Hoaxers

Jeff & Erica - Proof Of mRNA AND Spike Shedding

And An Overview Of Many Basics Of Vax Death

Jeff & Erica - The Controllers Are Releasing The Truth

About The Vaxed Shedding & Spreading Both Spike

AND mRNA

Jeff & Erica - The DOD BioWeapon Injection ('Covid

Vaccine') Deaths & Life-Crushing Injuries Are Exploding

Jeff & Erica - Billions Are Suffering And Dying

- The Human Cost

Jeff & Erica - The Dark & Deadly Side Of Iron - Pt 1

Jeff & Erica - Myo And Pericarditis Pandemic - Pt 2

Jeff & Erica - Nurse Anne, 700 Bed Hospital Horrors - Pt 3

Jeff & Erica - Dr Campbell On Excess Deaths And

Dr Thorpe On Mass Fetal Deaths And Still Births

Jeff & Erica - 'They' Have Already Planned

The Next Deadly Scamdemic - Dr. John Campbell

Jeff & Erica - Gift Of Death By Blood Transfusion

& Soaring Cancer Explosion Among The Vaxed

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Alim On Spike Protein Shedding,

The BioWeapon Cancer Explosion And More

Jeff & Erica - 'Black Hairy Tongue’, Aldehydes,

Iron And The Smells Of The Vaxed, More - Pt 1

Jeff & Erica - Nurse Anne, Hospital Horrors,

Unbound Iron Causing Severe Problems - Pt 2

Jeff & Erica - Warning About The Flu ‘Vax’,

Iron Damage And Second Hand Shedding

Jeff & Erica - The Spike Protein And Mass Murder

Jeff & Erica - Nurse Anne Returns,

More Hospital Horror Stories

Jeff & Erica - Shedding And The Holidays

- What To Do?

Jeff & Erica - Massive Deep State Efforts

Underway To Confuse The Sheep About

The BioWeapon Death Avalanche

Jeff & Erica - The New DoD BioWeapon

Disinformation War To Confuse The Masses

Jeff & Erica - The Govt's New, Intense War On Ivermectin

And The Continuing Lies About Graphene Oxide

Jeff & Erica - Forget The Graphene Fraud - Take

Shedding Extremely Seriously And Protect Yourselves

Jeff & Erica - New Disinformation Scam To Claim

The Spike Protein Doesn't Exist And The Effort To

Discredit Shedding As Posing A Real Danger

Jeff & Erica - CDC Final Vote 15-0 To Make The DOD

BioWeapon A Mandatory Childhood (6 Months And Up)

'Vaccine' & Trump's Mysterious 'CovFeFe' Tweet In 2017

Jeff & Erica - Special Guest Nurse Anne - Exploding

Super Cancers And More Hospital Horrors

Jeff & Erica - With Special Guest Dr. Roger Hodkinson

Jeff & Erica - How The BioWeapon Injections Are

Changing The Now Often Lifeless Masses

Jeff & Erica - Special Guest Nurse Anne With

More Astonishing Hospital Stories - Don't Go In!

Jeff & Erica - More On The The Poor Quality Control in

The Manufacture Of The DOD's BioWeapon 'Vaccines'

Jeff & Erica - BLOCKBUSTER!

Who REALLY Owns The 'Vaccines'?

Jeff & Erica - There Is NO Graphene Oxide In The

'Vax' - Fraud Exposed By Extensive German Study

Jeff & Erica - Trying To Save The 20% - The 80% Are Fading

Jeff & Erica - Guest Nurse Anne - Hospital Horrors

From Amyloid Lies To Spike-Laden Organ Transplant

Jeff & Erica - How The Spike Injections Kill - Pt 1

Jeff & Erica - BioWeapon Human Suffering & Death - Pt 2

Jeff & Erica - The Fight To Save The 20%

...Shedding And Smells Update

Jeff & Ericka - New John O'Looney Video

Pulls No Punches And More

Jeff & Erica - Trying To Save The Unvaxed & Luciferase

Jeff & Erica - Trying To Save Some Of The 20%

Unvaxed That Shedding Was Designed To Kill Off

Jeff & Erica - Exploding Spike Protein Killer Cancers

And 100% Fatal Creutzfeld-Jacob (CJD) Hitting Millions

Jeff & Erica - More Proof Of Shedding Devastation

Jeff & Erica - Breakthrough...Why And How

The Vaxed Are Emitting Smells And Odors

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Peter Breggin...The Strange

Behaviors Of Dr. Robert Malone - Listen

Jeff & Erica - It Seems AIDS In The Vaxed Is

Transmissible To The Unvaxed Leading To

Conditions Like Shingles & Cancer - Bad News

Jeff & Erica - Increased Shedding & Doctors Profiting On Fear

Jeff & Erica - Shedding Is Getting WORSE - Beware

09-02-22 - HR2 - Jeff & Erica - Dr. James Giordano...

The Battlefield of the Brain

09-02-22 - HR3 - Jeff & Erica - Hidden Spike Horrors

Going On All Around US

Jeff & Erica - Special Guest 'Linda' A Natural

Healer Who Can Identify The Vaxed On Sight

Jeff & Erica - More Stories Of How The

Deadly Spike Kills Without Mercy

Jeff & Erica - The Immense, Hidden Number Of People

Whose Lives Have Been Ruined By The BioWeapon Shots

Jeff & Erica - Shedding Sickness, Post Vax Carnage,

And Monkeypox-Covid Combination 'Vaccine'

Jeff & Erica - CRISPR Is A Bad Idea - Potential

Side Effects Are Incalculable - More Genetic

Modifications Coming Soon - And Those Virus

Denying Sellouts And Profiteers

Jeff & Erica - New Moderna Booster Approved

In England...And Much More

Jeff & Erica - Media Frauds And Phonies Hustling

Supplements To The Sick & Frightened - Much More

Jeff & Erica - Shedding Induced Porphyria, Monkeypox,

Stealth Adapted Covid Virus, Enormous Amyloid Clot

Surgically Pulled From A Beating Heart - Stunning Video

Jeff & Erica - 'Cindy' Explains How She Was Spiked

By A Relative And How She Is Dealing With It

Jeff & Erica - Exploding Cancers, Spike-Caused Neuro

Damages Getting Worse And Worse - As Is Shedding

Jeff & Erica - Special Guest 'Sheri' (Unvaxed)

Tells Her Horrible Shedding Story - More

Jeff & Erica - The Ever-Increasing Dangers

Of Shedding From The Vaxed - Extremely Serious

Jeff & Erica - Monkey Business Update - The New Vax

Sweepstakes Are Underway - Pets Are Dying Of Spike

Jeff & Erica - The Monkeypox Vaccine Hustle

...Why They Are A Very Bad Idea - Much More

Jeff & Erica - Monkeypox Is Now Fully In Play

Jeff & Erica - Monkeypox, Malone Unloads On Fauci, Birx

Jeff & Erica - Finally, One Doctor Tells It Straight

As We've Been Doing Here For A Long, Long Time

Jeff & Erica - Yeadon Says It's Easy To Poison An

Entire Population Without Them Knowing - More

Doctors Warns About Permanent Gene Changes

From The BioWeapons, Much More

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Robert Malone(v) Says Fauci

Is Deep State, John O'Looney(v) Talks About

Baby Deaths, And Live Blood In The Unvaxed

Jeff & Erica - Dr. David Martin (Video), 84% Excess Mortality

In Millennials (25-44), More Stunning BioWeapon Death Reports

Jeff & Erica - Harrowing And Grim Stories

Of The UNvaxed Being Shed Upon

Jeff & Erica - Vaxxidents And More - Special Guest Ann,

A Victim Of Three Vaxed Driver Accidents In Last Year

Jeff & Erica - Smells, Serious Behavioral Changes In Many

Of The Vaxed And Severe Shedding Results - & Ann Part 2

Jeff & Erica - Vaxed Smells, Cancer Explosions, Severely

Injured Oz Nurse Forced To Take The Deadly Injection...

The Inexorable Progress Of The BioWeapon Catastrophe

Jeff & Erica - Monkey Pox Vaccine Deployment,

Omicron Specific Boosters, And Shedding Stories

Jeff & Erica - Pfizer Horror To Double Strength Of Its

Covid BioWeapon - Yeadon Says Spike Protein Was

Chosen Knowing It Would Kill And Harm People

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Spells Out Certainty Of Spike

Protein And mRNA Shedding On The Unvaxed

- Big Drop In EU Vehicle Traffic - Many Vaxed

Looking 10 Yrs Older

Jeff & Erica - Adults Dropping Dead Of SADS

Hideous Walensky Announces Open Season

On Infants And Toddlers With BioWeapon Shots

Parents Already Injecting Their Children

More Human Injury Reports

Jeff & Erica - Is Graphene Back? Can It Cause

Protein Misfolding?

Jeff & Erica - Mass Murder Of Our Babies And Toddlers

And Dr. Richard Fleming 'Setting The Record Straight'

Jeff & Erica - UK's John O'Looney On The Avalanche

Of Thrombotic Deaths - Hospitals Falling Apart

Jeff & Erica - Grieving Mothers Talk About What The

Death Shots Did To Their Children - Novavax OK'd

Jeff & Erica - Vaxxidents With Special Guest, Justin

And More On Terrible Shedding Events And Reports

Jeff & Erica - The Human Suffering Of

The BioWeapon Victims - Part 1

Jeff & Erica - The Human Suffering Of

The BioWeapon Victims - Part 2

Jeff & Erica - Prion Update And The Next Misdirection

In The Spike Genocide - Urine 'Therapy' - Never Mind

Urine Carries Spike Generated Prions!

Jeff & Erica-Monkeypox Or Monkey Business?

205 NewSPIKE Protein Vaccines In Trials!

Several Doctors Talk & More

Jeff & Erica - Explanation Of Deadly Amyloidosis

And Amyloid Clots - A Revelation Of The Dangers

Jeff & Erica - Monkey Pox Update - Evusheld

Monoclonal Antibodies For The Immune

Compromised - Amyloidosis And Plaques

Jeff & Erica - Amyloidosis Recap And

The Mystery Of Monkeypox Global Spread

Jeff & Erica - Why You Must Understand

Amyloidosis And Amyloid Plaques

Jeff & Erica - MonkeyPox, Malone On Heart

Damages To The Vaxed, CJD Horror

Jeff & Erica - How The Vax Maimed And Injured Are Being

Hidden And Censored - Special Guest Is Moderna-Injured

Dr. Joel Wallskog MD

Jeff & Erica - AIDS Is Spreading And Underlying The

Huge Spread Of Some Form Of Severe Flu-Like Illness

Jeff & Erica - Prions, Chimeric Viruses, AIDS - Pt 1

Jeff & Erica - Prions, Chimeric Viruses, AIDS - Pt 2

Jeff & Erica - UnVaxed Senior Care Crisis,

Special Guests...Nurse Ann & Mike

Jeff & Erika - Most All US Vaxed Are Developing AIDS

And Bill Gates Describes How To Sneak Altered mRNA

'Vaccines' (BioWeapons) Past FDA Regulators

Jeff & Erica - Paxlovid Failures And Why Deadly Children's

Hepatitis Is Increasing...And Much More

Jeff & Erica - Multiple Updates On The

Covid BioWeapon Injection Genocide

Jeff & Erica - Shedding By The Vaxed Formally Proven

Jeff & Erica - Vanden Bossche Forecasts New, Highly

Infectious Treatment-Resistant Covid Variants - The

Amazing Predictions Of Anthony Patch

Jeff & Erica - Masks, Airborne AIDS, Airborne

Prions Tsunami Of Death Surges - 1993 MIT

Paper Describes Using Synthetic Biology

For Mass Population Control

Jeff & Erica - To Mask Or Not - The Difference

Between The N-95 And The KN-95 Masks -

Testimonial Of Professional Healer Getting Spiked

n Small Treatment Room With Poor Ventilation

And What She Did To Fix It & Recover

Jeff & Erica - Dr Ryan Cole On The Explosion Of Cancers

Airborne AIDS - How The BioWeapon Destroys Interferon

In The Cells - Natural Healers Freak Out...'See' Vaxed

Patients As Being 'Dead'

Jeff & Erica - Snake Venom In Your Tap Water...

Or The Latest Disinformation PsyOp?

Jeff & Erica - H5N1...Is The Next Pandemic Here?

China Reports 19 Human Cases Of H5N6 Bird Flu

And More Novavax INSANITY…People Flying

Internationally To Get Novavax - Even To India!

Jeff & Erica - People Deceived By Novavax And

What It Really Is - Malone On The New AIDS -

UK Warning And Horrible Video On Synthetic Hearts

Jeff & Erica - Spike Proteins, Prions, Shedding And

Transmission Worsening, How To Try To Stay Safe

Jeff & Erica - More On The Growing Danger Of

Spike Generated CJD Prion Disease, The Micro

Clotting Cause Of 'Long Covid’…And Much More

Jeff & Erica - The Alarming Unfolding Novavax Story

The EVIL Spike Protein Creating AIDS In The Vaxed

And Update On The Spike CJD Prion Horror Explosion

Jeff & Erica - The Incredible Diversity Of Death

Caused By The Spike Protein

Jeff & Erica - Tinnitus And Other Neurological Injuries

After One Year Of Being Vaxed - NovaVax - Spike

Protein As A Binary Weapon

Jeff & Erika - NovaVax, VAIDs, AIDS And HIV

Jeff & Erica - Novavax Spike Protein-ONLY 'Vax'

Presents Enormous Risks - Latest On Those Who

Are Leading The PsyOp That No Viruses Exist

Jeff & Erica - The Truth About The Novavax Injection

And Dissolving Pills To Track You And Make Sure You

Take Your Medicine

Jeff & Erica - BioWeapon Injections Destroying Women's

Reproductive Ability, More Virus Denier Lunacy And Much More

Jeff & Erica - Maybe 30 Pentagon-Built Deadly Bio

Weapon Labs In Ukraine, Why? - BioWeapon 'Vax'

Spike Protein Micro-Clotting Killing Human Tissue

Jeff & Erica - HIV Scam Gets Closer Spike Protein Is

Killing The Body Piece By Piece - Death By BioWeapon

Jeff & Erica - Special Guest Nurse Anne - US Hospital

Healthcare On Brink Of Collapse - ICUs And ERs Are

Overwhelmed With Vaxed Victims

Jeff & Erica - Shedding And 'Bringers Of Truth'

Jeff & Erica - Helping Virus Deniers Find Their Wits

Jeff & Erica - The Great 'There Is No Virus'

PsyOp And The Coming HIV Plandemic

Jeff & Erica - The Fake 'HIV AIDS' Scam To Hide The

Vax Caused AIDS Nightmare - The EMF Radiation

Weapons Use By Black Clad Cops To Cook Peaceful

Canberra Civilians

Jeff & Erica - Black Ops Cops Maim 100s Of Peaceful Anti

Mandate Protestors With EMF Microwave Weapons

Jeff & Erica with Special Guest Nurse Anne

Jeff & Erica - Special Guest Cliff Mickelson -

Stunning New Images Of Complex 'Nanotech'

Devices Found In NZ Pfizer 'Comirnaty' Vials

Jeff & Erica - HIV Worry Explodes in UK - Get Your

Tests Now! Moderna mRNA HIV Vax Trials Already

Underway With 57 Participants In Four US Cities

Jeff & Erica - Shedding Worsening And The Stunning

Dynamics Of The Spike Protein And What It Does

Jeff & Erica - Car Crash Victim Describes How

He Woke Up In Hospital Covid Final Care Mode

Hear His Full Story - Incentivized Covid Murder

In US Hospitals? Beware!

Jeff & Erica - Former Cell Boss Explains 5G And Covid

Link 2 Years Ago - Novavax - Richie From Boston And

Two Women Talk About The PLAN And The Protocols

Of The Learned Elders Of Zion

Jeff & Erica - Malone Defends Gates, Worldwide BioWeapon

Deaths Surge, Deadly Lipid Nanos In CV 'Vaccines' - New John

O'Looney Video - Our First Year Weekly Program Anniversary!

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Ryan Cole On The Exploding

Super Cancers Among The Vaxed And The Ever

Worsening Danger Of Shedding & Transmission

Jeff & Erica - Special Guest Nurse Anne With More

Astonishing Horrors In NY Big City Hospitals, Clots

And Cancers In Babies And Surging Mass Death

Jeff & Erica - China Scientists Warn of Potential 'High

Fatality & Transmission Rate' of Coronavirus NeoCoV

discovered in South Africa - And Much More

Jeff & Erica - Who Is Running The World? New Novavax

Due Out Under EUA Soon, Two New Dangerous Pills To

'Fight Covid'

Jeff & Erica - Are Brucellosis And/Or Mycoplasma

Masquerading As The Omicron Variant?

Jeff & Erica - John O'Looney's First Video After Escaping

Hospital And Obvious Attempts To Murder Him - Listen

Jeff & Erica - The Covid Narrative Is Falling Apart?

Are Cats And Dogs Being Affected By 'The Virus'?

And Much More Important Information...

Jeff & Erica - Special Guest Ann Blake Tracey

Why Are Doctors Prescribing SSRIs For Covid?

Jeff & Erica - A Hemorrhagic Virus Loose In China?

What's Making People Sick In The US Right Now?

Malone On The WEF, Gates And The 'Government'

Jeff & Erica - Nurse Anne...Supreme Court And

The Collapsing American Health Care System

Jeff & Erica - Dr Chetty...'Spike Protein Is One Of The

Most Contrived Toxins or Poisons Man Has Ever Made'

- Dr. Bhakdi...The 'Vaccines' Are Killing The Young,

The Old And Our Children - And Some Nose 'Schwabs'

Are Contaminated With Radiation

Jeff & Erica - The Failed Attempt To Murder John

O'Looney...And Dr. Robert Malone Warns Of Ebola

Like Hemorrhagic Fever Super Virus

Jeff & Erica - The 'Rapid Test' Scam And A Stunning

German Publication On The Failing Immune Systems

Of The Vaxed, And Much More

Jeff & Erica - The Real Dr. Robert Malone - Great

Die-Off Euthanasia Suicides And A New Pfizer

BioWeapon Mystery Protein Found...Larger Than

The Spike - What Does It Do?

Jeff & Erica - Top Covid Stories - New German

Study Shows Vaxed Have Already Lost 87% Of

Immune Systems And Will All Have AIDS Soon

Jeff & Erica - John O'Looney Hit With Severe Illness

Somehow Escapes Hospital And Is Expected To Live

Jeff & Erica - Bahkdi's Latest Bombshell Video And Big

Oil & Gas Planning To Replace ALL Vaxed Employees

By 2025...And More

Jeff & Erica - Nurse Anne Pt 2 - Life And Death In

Big Hospitals - 'Black Blood' In The Vaxed And How

Many Patients Are Being Pushed To Euthanasia

Jeff & Erica - Absolute Visual Proof How The BioWeapon

Destroys The Blood And Circulation - Photos Video

Jeff & Erica - Nurse Anne Update On Life And Death

In Major Hospitals

Jeff & Erica - The Way The Covid Game Is Played

And Increasing Evidence Of Immune System Collapse

Jeff & Erica - Degenerative Changes In Blood Of The

Vaxed Showing Disturbing Growth Of Bacterial And

Fungal Pathogens

Jeff & Erica - A New Infection Is Racing All

Over US (Not Delta, Not Omicron) Chimeric Flu?

Jeff & Erica - How The Covid BioWeapon Masters Are

Playing The Masses - One Phony 'Threat' After Another

Jeff & Erica - Stories Of Horrible Injuries

Of Vaxed BioWeapon Victims

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Russell Blaylock And The Hidden Danger

Of Deadly Spike Protein Micro-Clotting - And The Raging

New BioWeapon Cancer Pandemic

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Russell Blaylock On The BioWeapon

Injection And Latest On The Graphene Oxide Flap

Jeff & Erica - Dr. Russell Blaylock On The BioWeapon Injection - Pt 2

Jeff & Erica - UK Mortician John O'Looney's Newest

Commentary And An Update On Shedding Dangers

Jeff & Erica - 'Nurse Anne' Returns For Another

Shocking Look Inside A Major US Hospital

Jeff & Erica - How The mRNA And Adenovirus

BioWeapons Destroy The Human Immune System

People Are Now Dying Of All Sorts Of Diseases

Jeff & Erica - The Satanic BioWeapon Is Killing

More All The Time...More Than You Think -Does

The CCP Have An Antidote? Video Says Yes

Jeff & Erica - Excellent Update On The Diabolical

Spike Protein And The Probability Of Digestive

Bacteria ALSO Being Infected

Jeff & Erica With Special Guest 'Anne'...A Career

Professional Nurse Explaining The Severe Vax Injuries

Suddenly Appearing In Hospitals In The Past 6 Weeks

Jeff & Erica On The BioWeapon Destruction Of Planet Earth

Jeff & Erica Khan - RNA Created As A BioWeapon

And Dr. David Martin - 'A BioWeapon Engineered For

The Post Extinction Of Humanity' - Get It?

Jeff &Erica Khan - SARS-CoV-2 Shown To Infect Digestive

Bacteria - SA Dr. Chetty Describes The Covid BioWeapon

Jeff & Erica Khan - The Contrived 'Happy Hydra' Story

Is Falling Apart - The REAL Nano Contaminants In The

Vax And Pfizer Ads Tell 5 Yr Olds They Will Develop

SuperPowers By Taking Their BioWeapon Injection

Jeff & Erica Khan - Italian Paper On Possible SARS Cov-2

Viral Infection Of Intestinal Bacteria Discussed

Jeff & Erica Khan - Dr. Robert Fleming Validates

Everything Erica Khan Has Been Saying About

Contaminants In The BioWeapon 'Vaccines'

Jeff & Erica Khan - Happy Hydra And Vax Shedding Update

Jeff & Erica Khan - Latest On The 'Hydra' In The

BioWeapon Controversy And Dr. Robert Malone

Says The More Vax The Better - Shocker

Jeff & Erica Khan - The 'Things' Found In The BioWeapon

Vials And Blood The BioWeapon Has Turned To Sludge

Jeff & Erica Khan - How The Vax Destroys The Blood

Just Like It Was Designed To Do - Dr. Malone Says

Vaxed People Are The Big Danger - Madej On 'Live'

Organisms In The Vax Fluid...The Hydra Mystery

Jeff & Erica Khan - Vax SuperCancers Explodel And

Dr. Sean Brooks Statement Of Doom To School Board

Jeff & Erica Khan - Explosion Of Super Cancers

And Fatal Clotting Among The Vaxed Everywhere

Jeff & Erica Khan - Dr Ryan Cole (Video) On The Raging

Deadly Cancer Outbreak Among The Vaxed

Jeff & Erica Khan - Our Bard's Fest Warning

Was Correct Tenpenny And Over 35 Sick

And One Dead Remdesivir Hospital Murders

And The Amazing Effectiveness Of Ivermectin

Jeff & Erica Khan - Project Veritas Part 2

- FDA Economist Wants To Use Blow Darts

On Unvaxed More Actors Dropping Dead

Jeff & Erica Khan - HHS Nurse Blows Whistle On

Fraud Vax - Says They Are 'Full Of Sh*T

People Are Being Murdered

Jeff & Erica Khan - Cumbre Vieja Yellow Alert

And UK Funeral Director Blows Entire Covid

Fraud Pandemic Wide Open - Pt 1

Jeff & Erica Khan - Cumbre Vieja Yellow Alert

And UK Funeral Director Blows Entire Covid

Fraud Pandemic Wide Open - Pt 2

Jeff & Erica Khan - Resolving The Issue

Of HIV In The Vax

Jeff & Erica Khan - Australian Vax Tyranny

And Harald Kautz Vella, Joe Imbriano And

Barry Trower

Jeff & Erica Khan - The Incredible Forecasts

Of Anthony Patch - How People Are Changed

Instantly By The Kill Shot

Dr Charles Hoffe, Heroic Canadian Doctor

Jeff & Erica Khan - The Bitter Truth Of What's Coming

From Dr Palevsky And Anthropologist Br Alexis Bugnolo n

Jeff & Erica Khan - Cancers Breaking Out In Vaxed

People, Spike Proteins, Radiation From Graphene Oxide,

And A Remarkable Covid Presentation In Barbados

Jeff & Erica Khan - The Covid Vax Dead Often

Show Radiation Poisoning - Programming Cells,

Mind And Memory Control

Jeff & Erica Khan - The Vax War On Children

And Dr Ryan Cole

Jeff & Erica Khan - Ionizing Radiation, 5G

And Graphene Oxide

Jeff & Erica Khan - Older Vaxed People Are

Shutting Down And Literally Dropping Dead

Jeff & Erica Khan - More Doctors Are Stepping

Forward With The Truth - Listen And Share

Jeff & Erica Khan - Dr. Bryan Ardis...Remdesivir

Is A Fatal Drug Used To Kill Huge Numbers Of

'Covid' Patients - Listen And Learn, Facts Are Facts

Jeff & Erica Khan - The Gruesome Price The Unvaxed

Are Paying Simply Be Being Near A Vaxed Person

Jeff & Erica Khan - Cutting Edge Data On Radioactive

Isotopes and Resulting Radiation Damage to The Vaxed,

5 Doctors Excerpt...Tenpenny Has Earned A Vacation

Jeff & Erica Khan - Dr David Martin Says Vax

Is Obviously An Agent Of Death, Mass Murder

And Planned Genocide - Listen

Jeff & Erica Khan - Anthony Patch Laid Out The

Entire Vax Genocide And Third Strand DNA Plan

Perfectly...7 Years Ago - Listen

Jeff & Erica Khan - Stunning New Revelations About

The Killer Vax, Shedding And Patents - Part 1

Jeff & Erica Khan - Stunning New Revelations About

The Killer Vax, Shedding And Patents - Part 2

Jeff & Erica Khan - Remarkable New Analysis Of

The Horizontal Transmission Of The Killer Spike

Protein And Other Possible Hidden Vax 'Ingredients'

Jeff & Ericka Khan - 40,000 Cases Of Deadly

Black Mold Attacking Sinuses And Eyes In India

Coming Here Next?

Jeff & Erica Khan - Stunning Overview Of The Spike

Protein Genocide Attack On Humanity - Part 1

Jeff & Erica Khan - Stunning Overview Of The Spike

Protein Genocide Attack On Humanity - Part 2

Jeff & Erica Khan - Analysis Of The Severe Dangers

Of Adenovirus 'Vaccine' Injections Resulting In Body

Spike Protein Overwhelm...And Transmission

Jeff & Erica Khan - New In Covid Vax Crisis

From Severe Blood Damage And Worsening

Injuries To EMF Emitted From Injection Site

Jeff & Erica Khan - Stunning Developments In Vax

Crisis - From Severe Blood Damage & Worsening

Injuries To EMF Being Emitted From Injection Site

Jeff & Erica Khan

Deadly News On The 'Vaccine' & Virus

Jeff And Erica Khan

Truth About The 'Vaccine' and Virus