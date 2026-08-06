This vote was down party lines with Democrats arguing that Fauci is being “persecuted”.

It comes down to the ideas of democratic socialism which once had the positive side of wishing to protect the vulnerable but which has morphed into its deep, dark shadow of being against personal rights and personal conscience.

It’s all about centralised piublic policy

‘All he had to do was tell the truth’: Rand Paul scores win as Senate holds Fauci in contempt

The Senate Homeland Security Committee voted 8-5 to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress after he repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment during a heated hearing on the U.S. government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution now heads to the Justice Department, where officials will decide whether to pursue further legal action.



Committee Chairman Sen. Rand Paul argued that Fauci's Fifth Amendment claim was invalid because former President Joe Biden had already granted him a federal pardon. Fauci, however, has maintained that he still faced potential legal exposure, including possible state-level investigations, and invoked his constitutional rights on the advice of counsel.

This is covered in full here

https://gospanews.net/en/2026/08/06/faucis-crazy-ideas-but-not-like-a-bioterrorist-trump-will-protect-the-virologist-and-his-silence-before-congress-on-manmade-sars-cov-2-to-defend-op-warp-speed/

Alex Jones

Trump Admin Greenlights Rollout Of New mRNA Injections

‘COVID vaccine has worst side effects ever’: Dr Rogers’ explosive claim rocks fiery Senate hearing

A congressional hearing titled 'How the Corruption of Science Has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines' turned into a heated debate over an unpublished study comparing chronic illnesses in vaccinated versus unvaccinated children.

