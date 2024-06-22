On Wednesday, Alexander Gintsburg, the father of Russia’s covid vaccine Sputnik V, was interviewed by a child on the Russian state-owned news agency TASS. During the interview, Gintsburg said that “aggressive anti-vaxxers, who push their opinions on the people around them” should be dealt with by the state and law enforcement authorities.

Alexander Gintsburg is a Soviet and Russian microbiologist. Since 1997, he has been the director of the Russian Ministry of Health’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Gintsburg has made significant contributions to the development of antiviral drugs and vaccines, including the Sputnik vaccine for covid.

Sputnik V was the world’s first registered covid injection. Funding for the vaccine came from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (“RDIF”), which was established in 2011 by the Russian government to make investments in companies of high-growth sectors of the Russian economy.

In June 2020, RDIF announced a joint venture with R-Pharm, one of Russia’s largest pharmaceutical firms, to produce and distribute a covid vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Centre.

In July 2020, AstraZeneca announced R-Pharm would become one of its hubs for the production and supply of AstraZeneca’s covid injection. In December 2020, RDIF, AstraZeneca, the Gamaleya Centre and R-Pharm signed a memorandum of cooperation and Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Russia’s partnership with AstraZeneca.

Commenting on the partnership, Gintsburg predicted a combination of Sputnik V and AstraZeneca would eventually be registered for use in Russia.

In February 2021, Azerbaijan agreed to host a clinical trial to test a combination of Sputnik V’s first component, Sputnik Light, and AstraZeneca’s injection – 50 people were injected with the Sputnik V-AstraZeneca cocktail and it was determined to be safe and effective. Preliminary data from a parallel study held in Argentina produced similarly promising results.

By late 2021, the big brains behind Sputnik V were openly collaborating with Pfizer and Moderna. A joint study with Moderna in Argentina was investigating a combination of Sputnik and Moderna.

In February 2022, the Azerbaijan Sputnik V-AstraZeneca study now had an impressive 100 participants and the results were still extremely promising.

“Notably,” Riley Waggaman wrote in April 2022, “Western sanctions introduced in response to the ‘special operation’ in Ukraine have not put an end to Russia’s partnership with Big Pharma … On 15 March 2022, R-Pharm applied to register AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in Russia.”

Read the full article: “To Protect the Health of Millions of People”: Russia’s COVID Shot Collusion with AstraZeneca, Riley Waggaman, 13 April 2022

With the history of covid vaccines in Russia in mind, the following article by Riley Waggaman (also known as Edward Slavsquat) describes the recent interview the “father of the Sputnik V vaccine” had with TASS Kids.

By Edward Slavsquat

“Not Serious Questions for Serious People: The Father of the Sputnik V Vaccine” … This is the actual title used for TASS Kids’ interview with Alexander Gintsburg (source: YouTube )

Children are our future.

This is why TASS, in partnership with the Russian Ministry of Education, sent a defenceless orphan (?) into the bowels of the Gamaleya Centre, where she was forced to stroke the ego of clot-shot superstar Alexander Gintsburg.

I have just provided you with a synopsis of the latest episode of “TASS Kids.” [Note: The LINK provided was to a video in Russian without the option of English subtitles. It is the same video as shown in the image at the beginning of the Slavsquat’s article.]

The video begins with some undisputed journalism facts:

Alexander Leonidovich Gintsburg has saved and is saving residents of Russia from the disastrous coronavirus with his scientific work. The future academician became interested in biology while still in school, and has remained loyal to it his whole life. The TASS Kids film crew was granted a rare chance to interview him in the Gamaleya Centre, where normal people, and cameras, as a rule, are usually not permitted entry.

Cameras, as a rule, are usually not permitted inside the Gamaleya Centre because Gintsburg doesn’t want anyone to take a photo of his top-secret AstraZeneca clot shot recipe.

Also, the Gamaleya Centre resembles a place where methamphetamine is consumed in large quantities. This has been well-documented.

The Gamaleya Centre is decorated with a highly scientific “viral vector shrub” and “random pipe sticking out of the window”

Let’s return to the child exploitation.

A schoolgirl who identified herself as “Daria” asked Russia’s friendliest scientist the following question:

TASS child slave: And now a question about the vaccine. What are your thoughts on anti-vaxxers? Alexander Gintsburg: I think they are unfortunate people. On the one hand, if they are aggressive anti-vaxxers, who push their opinions on the people around them, then this goes beyond all scientific conversations. This becomes a function of the state, and, I believe, law enforcement authorities, because in doing so they bring terrible harm to the health of those around them, children as well.

Well, there you have it.

If you don’t like being injected with a barely tested genetic goo that was developed in close cooperation with AstraZeneca, that’s perfectly fine with Gintsburg so long as you get injected anyway and keep your inappropriate opinions to yourself.

But when you start pushing your vile anti-health hate speech on others, the authorities might have to get involved. Because refusing the clot shot is murder. Child murder, actually.

If you want to prevent the mass extinction of children in Russia, all Russian youngsters need to be injected with Alexander Gintsburg’s safe and effective genetic slurry. Again, this is basic science that has been definitively proven by Sputnik V’s trial data, which is a confidential trade secret that has yet to be released to the public.

It’s really great that even in 2024, Russian state media is still drooling over Alexander Gintsburg, a beloved man of science who received one of the country’s highest civilian honours just hours after calling for open discrimination against the filthy uninjected.

Two interesting news stories published on 8 November 2021. Sources: rbc.ru , rbc.ru

It’s also reassuring that the Ministry of Education is pouring rubles into programming young Russians to view “anti-vaxxers” as dangerous criminals.

Whoever controls education controls the future. And let’s just say that the future looks a bit “precarious.”

Related: Rise of the Robot-Child, Edward Slavsquat, 27 October 2022

It is what it is.

About the Author

Edward Slavsquat is a moniker sometimes used by Riley Waggaman, an American writer and journalist who has lived in Russia for close to a decade. He has contributed to many websites, including Anti-Empire, Russian Faith, Brownstone Institute, Unlimited Hangout, and Geopolitics & Empire. He worked for Press TV, Russia Insider, and RT before going solo.

He publishes articles on a Substack page titled ‘Edward Slavsquat’ which you can subscribe to and follow HERE, and you can follow him on Twitter HERE.