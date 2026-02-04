Tonight on The Mother of All Talkshows, George Galloway confronts the deadly consequences of power, secrecy, and impunity as the Epstein Files explode back into public view and the political establishment reels from fresh revelations.



The show opens with George’s uncompromising monologue on the Epstein scandal and its ever-widening circle of “friends” — followed by the growing storm around Peter Mandelson, as allegations, investigations, and unanswered questions refuse to go away. Why are so many powerful figures linked to the same dark networks — and why does accountability always stop at the top?



Journalist and former UN media adviser Mark Seddon joins George live to examine the Mandelson crime probe, the eviction of “Randy Andy,” and what these scandals tell us about the true nature of the British and Western ruling class.



We then turn back to the Epstein Files with investigative journalist Ben Swann, founder of Truth in Media and Sovren Media. As sealed documents, suspicious deaths, and political pressure collide, we ask the question millions are asking but few dare to confront: what really happened to Jeffrey Epstein — and who still fears the truth coming out?



