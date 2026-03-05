Things have gone from a weekend decapitation trike to a “few more days”, to four weeks and now to 100 days.

China’s government has told the country’s largest oil refiners to suspend exports of diesel and gasoline as an escalating conflict in the Persian Gulf disrupts the arrival of crude from one of the world’s largest producing regions.

Officials from the National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s top economic planner, met refinery executives and verbally called for a temporary suspension of refined product shipments that would begin immediately, according to people familiar with the matter. They asked not to be named as the discussions are not public.

The refiners were asked to stop signing new contracts and to negotiate the cancellation of already-agreed shipments, the people said. An exception was made for jet and bunker fuel held in bonded storage and supplies to Hong Kong and Macau, they added.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-03-05/china-tells-top-refiners-to-suspend-diesel-and-gasoline-exports?embedded-checkout=true

By Trixie Sher Li Yap, Siyi Liu and Chen Aizhu

March 5, 20266:00 PM

A worker walks past oil pipes at a refinery in Wuhan, Hubei province March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights, opens new tab

SINGAPORE, March 5 (Reuters) - China has asked companies to suspend signing new contracts to export refined fuel, and to try ​and cancel shipments already committed, as a widening Middle East conflict curbed refinery output, ‌several industry and trade sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The call does not apply to jet fuel refuelling for international flights, bonded bunkering or supplies to Hong Kong or Macau, the people said.

The ​National Development and Reform Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

​Lower exports from China, one of Asia’s biggest fuel exporters, are likely ⁠to exacerbate the tight fuel supply situation in Asia, pushing refining margins even higher.

Diesel’s ​processing margins were hovering at three-year highs near $49 a barrel, LSEG pricing data showed on Thursday, ​while jet fuel cracks were more than $55 a barrel.,

As most of the March export programme has been fixed and it is hard to recall cargoes, the new government communication is expected to cut into exports ​from April onwards, the sources added.

For March, exports of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel ​combined were expected to remain steady versus earlier industry estimates of around 3.8 million metric tons, as companies ‌cashed ⁠in robust Asian margins, multiple sources said.

LSEG ship-tracking data showed some 70,000 tons of jet fuel, 35,000 tons of diesel and 35,000 tons of gasoline have been shipped out so far this month.

China manages its refined fuel exports via a quota system to balance the ​supply-demand fundamentals in its ​local market, with ⁠its first batch of quota issuance for 2026 little changed from a year ago at 19 million tons.

Three regional buyers of China-origin cargoes ​told Reuters on Thursday they would still be receiving their March deliveries in ​line with ⁠earlier loading schedules.

At least two Chinese refineries - privately led Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp and Sinopec-operated Fujian refinery - have begun reducing throughput this month, and more plants are expected to curb output as the continuing ⁠Middle ​East conflict disrupts crude oil flows, sending prices surging.

From AI

China has reportedly told its major oil refiners to halt or suspend exports of diesel and gasoline, according to multiple news reports published today.

What Beijing reportedly ordered

China’s government asked refiners to stop signing new export contracts for diesel and gasoline.

Companies were also told to try to cancel or delay shipments already scheduled .

The restriction does not apply to jet fuel for international flights, marine bunker fuel, or shipments to Hong Kong and Macau.

Why they are doing it

The move appears linked to the rapidly escalating Middle East conflict affecting oil supply routes, particularly shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint.

Key factors cited by analysts and sources:

Risk to crude oil supply China imports a large share of its crude from the Middle East — about 57% of its seaborne crude imports in 2025. Shipping disruption fears Escalating conflict has raised the possibility that oil tanker flows could be interrupted, reducing crude arriving at Chinese refineries. Domestic energy security By stopping exports, China can keep refined fuel inside the country to avoid shortages if supply tightens.

Immediate market impact

The news has already pushed refinery stocks higher in Asia, because reduced Chinese exports could tighten regional fuel supply and benefit other refiners.

Why this matters globally

China is a major exporter of refined fuel products in Asia. When it stops exporting:

Regional diesel and gasoline prices tend to rise .

Countries that rely on imported fuel may face shortages or higher costs .

It signals that governments are preparing for possible energy disruptions.

💡 Strategically, this is an early “energy-security posture.”

When large countries start stockpiling fuel and cutting exports, it often means they expect supply instability or conflict escalation