Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
1h

A possible location impacted by this may be the massively woke and corrupt State of California. Having run out of the state or forced the shut down of most California based refineries means

the special blend of gasoline California kleptocrats mandate must be imported. I understand

most comes from refiners in India.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture