Britain’s state broadcaster refers to “PRESIDENT Zelensky” and “Donald Trump”
Trump accuses Zelensky of 'gambling with World War Three' in angry White House meeting | BBC News
Any lies will do…
“Russia has not had elections in 25 years”
- EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas.
From the main warmongering outlet, the Guardian
Further European leaders back Zelenskyy in remarkable show of unity
In a continuing show of unity among European leaders, more and more of them publicly back Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
We have now heard from at least 14 of them in the last hour.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Antonio Costa posted the same update on their social media accounts just now, saying:
Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people.
Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President @ZelenskyyUa.
We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace.
Outgoing German chancellor Olaf Scholz said:
Nobody wants peace more than the citizens of Ukraine! That is why we are working together to find a way to a lasting and just peace. Ukraine can rely on Germany – and on Europe.
Dutch prime minister Dick Schoof said:
The Netherlands continues to support Ukraine. Especially now. We want lasting peace and an end to the war of aggression that Russia has started. For Ukraine, for all its inhabitants and for Europe.
Luxembourg’s prime minister Luc Frieden joined in:
Luxembourg stands with Ukraine. You are fighting for your freedom and a rules based international order.
As did the Portuguese president, Luis Montenegro:
Ukraine can always count on Portugal, @ZelenskyyUa
This is the moment the Ukrainian ambassador held her head in her hands during a fiery meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.
Oksana Markarova, the nation's ambassador to the United States held her hands as the two presidents erupted in a shouting match in the Oval Office in the White House.
During the spectacular extended bust-up, Trump accused Zelensky of 'gambling with World War III' and at one point shoved the Ukraine leader in contrast to the friendly meetings with Keir Starmer and France's Emmanuel Macron.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14448419/Ukrainian-ambassador-holds-head-Zelenskys-Trump.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490&ito=social-twitter_mailonline&s=09
The EU is failing, collapsing. They need war in order to attempt to plunder Russia's trillions of dollars of assets and raw materials. Yet they want the US to finance it through NATO. The heartless slaughter and displacement of millions of people.
Ah...Europe. You've fallen so far.
How will you help your friend, Zelensky?
As I've written elsewhere...and certainly Ursula should understand this point well...most of these European countries can't even generate enough electricity or aggregate fuel to sustain their own country.
Europe has no manufacturing base. Who the hell is going to manufacture and supply the munitions and weapons to continue the war against Russia?
LOL!!! They don't have enough weapons to defend their own countries!!!!
How much farm land have they stripped from their farmers to build their great visions of a One-World Government Europe? How many farms and farmers have they shut down? How will they feed the army they promise Zelensky? On Ursula's and Klaus' bugs? Insects? Whose coating poisons human beings? LOL!! LOL!!!! LOL!!!!!!!!!!
You stupid European Neocons. You're so incredibly stupid to think that you can offer aid and support for further war in Europe. You allow your pipelines to be blown up. Every week, some undersea Baltic cable is cut. Gosh. Gee wheez. You can't seem to figure out the problem.
You've so censored your own people that they don't understand the basic premise of the situation created by supporting War Puppet Zelensky. You don't have a chance fools!!
You go, Europe!!! Ha, ha!!! Promulgate that war!!! Bring destruction to your continent!!! Let the Neocons dictate your future.