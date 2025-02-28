Britain’s state broadcaster refers to “PRESIDENT Zelensky” and “Donald Trump”

Trump accuses Zelensky of 'gambling with World War Three' in angry White House meeting | BBC News

Any lies will do…

“Russia has not had elections in 25 years”

- EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas.

From the main warmongering outlet, the Guardian

Further European leaders back Zelenskyy in remarkable show of unity

In a continuing show of unity among European leaders, more and more of them publicly back Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

We have now heard from at least 14 of them in the last hour.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Antonio Costa posted the same update on their social media accounts just now, saying:

Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President @ZelenskyyUa. We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace.

Outgoing German chancellor Olaf Scholz said:

Nobody wants peace more than the citizens of Ukraine! That is why we are working together to find a way to a lasting and just peace. Ukraine can rely on Germany – and on Europe.

Dutch prime minister Dick Schoof said:

The Netherlands continues to support Ukraine. Especially now. We want lasting peace and an end to the war of aggression that Russia has started. For Ukraine, for all its inhabitants and for Europe.

Luxembourg’s prime minister Luc Frieden joined in:

Luxembourg stands with Ukraine. You are fighting for your freedom and a rules based international order.

As did the Portuguese president, Luis Montenegro:

Ukraine can always count on Portugal, @ZelenskyyUa

This is the moment the Ukrainian ambassador held her head in her hands during a fiery meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.

Oksana Markarova, the nation's ambassador to the United States held her hands as the two presidents erupted in a shouting match in the Oval Office in the White House.

During the spectacular extended bust-up, Trump accused Zelensky of 'gambling with World War III' and at one point shoved the Ukraine leader in contrast to the friendly meetings with Keir Starmer and France's Emmanuel Macron.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14448419/Ukrainian-ambassador-holds-head-Zelenskys-Trump.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490&ito=social-twitter_mailonline&s=09