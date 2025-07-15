https://x.com/davidicke/status/1944681077932483008

From David Icke:

Netherlands fascism: Lawyer taking Gates, Bourla, and Rutte to court over 'Covid' and the jab is arrested and taken to a maximum security prison to stop him attending the case. I am banned from 30 European countries because of the Dutch government. It is a tyranny and this is another example of a deeply corrupt government and court system. This is the background to the case posted on YouTube with the video: Interview with businessman and entrepreneur Jim Ferguson, Dutch lawyer Meike Terhorst and Dutch GP Berber Pieksma and retired judge Barend van Thiel.

"If you reject this request, the same blood sticking to the defendants' hands will stick to yours. This case deserves a public debate at the highest instance: the courtroom. I wish you much wisdom." With these words, Dutch lawyer Peter Stassen closed his particularly impressive plea and addressing the judge, during a remarkable preliminary hearing in the Leeuwarden District Court, on 9 July.

During the trial, Stassen had requested the court to hear witness statements from financial expert Catherine Austin Fitts, medical expert Mike Yeadon and Alexandra Latypova, a professional in healthcare business and entrepreneurship, among others, as requested by three clients, harmed by the Covid-19 experimental gene-therapeutic jabs.

This request was contested by, in total, eight lawyers, representing Bill Gates; the chief editors of Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf and Dutch TV-broadcaster NOS Albert Bourla, and a range of high-ranking Dutch officials and politicians, such as Mark Rutte, who were responsible for the handling of the corona crisis.

Stassen was supposed to present this case together with his colleague, Arno van Kessel. On the 11th of June, the day after having submitted documents to do with the initial proceedings, Van Kessel was arrested and taken away blindfolded by a team of semi-military police and is being kept in the Netherlands’ highest secured prison, far away from his family, at least for another three months. The actual charge is unknown – most likely because the State Prosecution is still trying to find a criminal act.

If Van Kessel’s arrest was meant to intimidate Stassen, it did the opposite. As if he felt he had nothing left to lose, Stassen did all but mince his words the horns and named the defendants crimes for what they are: biowarfare, genocide, mass murder, deceit and assault. Although the team of lawyers for the defendants are esteemed within the judiciary, Stassen dwarfed their presentations singlehandedly. In addition, the defendants’ framing of the suggested witnesses as ‘conspiracy theorists’ and ‘unqualified’ had lost all its magic on an audience tired of five years of lies, abuse of trust, physical harm and excess deaths.

“None of the defendants’ lawyers have responded to the content of my plea. They foolishly repeat the official narrative – which is the prerequisite for being chosen as executors by the defendants. The Dutch State's lawyer even has the nerve to repeat “safe and effective” here again, while facts and data have long since overtaken the official narrative," Stassen concluded.

The judgement will follow in six weeks time, so the 20th of August, at the latest. If you would like to write to Arno, please send your card or letter to: Arno van Kessel Orionweg 47-E 8938 AG LEEUWARDEN The Netherlands

By Jim Ferguson – 8 July 2025

Tomorrow, in the Dutch city of Leeuwarden, history may be made.

A court case unlike any other is about to begin — one that could shatter the silence surrounding vaccine injuries, lift the veil on pandemic-era corruption, and place global elites under the microscope of justice.

At the heart of the case is Batch EM0477, a shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 injections alleged to have caused devastating harm, including death. A staggering 146 pieces of evidence — including internal emails, autopsies, government contracts, and whistleblower testimony — have been submitted. But this is not just about one batch. This is about the entire system that knowingly endangered millions of lives.

⚖️ Who’s on the Line?

The names linked to this scandal are some of the most powerful on the planet:

Albert Bourla , CEO of Pfizer, accused of misleading the public on the safety and necessity of the vaccine.

Mark Rutte , former Dutch PM, deeply connected to the WEF and accused of concealing critical safety data.

Ursula von der Leyen , EU Commission President, under fire for secretive vaccine deals and suppressed side-effect reports.

Bill Gates , the billionaire philanthropist whose fingerprints are all over global health policy and funding.

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, whose Great Reset agenda loomed large over pandemic policymaking.

This is not conspiracy theory. It’s a court of law. And the world is watching.

🧬 The Evidence

From brave whistleblowers like Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt, to financial insiders like Catherine Austin Fitts, the prosecution is prepared to unveil the inner workings of a global alliance between Big Pharma, media, and governments.

Key questions include:

Why were dangerous batches never recalled?

Why were injury reports censored or ignored?

Why were contracts signed that gave Pfizer immunity from liability?

And most chilling of all: Was this a military operation disguised as public health?

🛡️ Time for a New Nuremberg?

The original Nuremberg Trials brought Nazi war criminals to justice. Today, we face a different kind of crime — not committed with tanks or bullets, but with syringes, lies, and psychological warfare.

When governments and corporations conspire to suppress life-saving data, coerce populations with threats, and profiteer from harm, the crime is no less grave. In fact, it's global in scale.

That’s why many are now calling for a new international tribunal — a Nuremberg 2.0 — to:

Hold corporate CEOs , political leaders , and media collaborators accountable.

Strip them of immunity.

Enforce permanent bans from public office or business leadership.

And most importantly: deliver justice to the injured and the dead.

🪖 Military Tribunals — Why They May Be Necessary

If civil courts prove incapable of holding elites to account — due to corruption, cowardice, or political interference — then military tribunals become the last line of justice.

Why? Because when treason is committed at the highest levels of power — against a nation's people, constitution, and sovereignty — only a military tribunal has the jurisdiction to respond appropriately.

This is not a witch hunt. This is a reckoning.

🌍 What This Means for the World

This case in Leeuwarden could be the spark that ignites a global fire of truth. If successful, it may:

Trigger similar legal actions in other countries.

Encourage whistleblowers to come forward.

Destroy the false immunity surrounding pharma giants.

And restore public trust in justice — something that has been sorely lacking since 2020.

✊ Justice Is Non-Negotiable

Tomorrow is only the beginning. The world will not forget what was done. The censorship. The mandates. The deaths. The lies. The trillions made in profit.

Now is the time to demand justice, not just for the victims of Batch EM0477 — but for all victims of this orchestrated global deception.

Let the court in Leeuwarden be the first blow in a wider campaign for truth.

And if justice is not served in the civilian courts… Then we must press for a global Nuremberg 2.0 — peaceful, lawful, and unstoppable.