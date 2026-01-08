I am a political atheist.

There is karma here - fascistic actions of the Biden regime and before that, has unleashed still more extreme fascism.

There are forces that are playing both sides to being the USA to collapse. Guess who they are.

Here is the MAGA side of the story.

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/civil-war-minnesota-governor-calling-up-national-guard-against-federal-agents?catid=20&Itemid=101

From liberal media.

I have to concur.

They make it all about Trump but, manipulated by unseen forces, both “sides” are as bad as each other.

Which flavour of fascism do you prefer?

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jan/07/minneapolis-shooting-immigration-crackdown

This seems to be as it is.

And there is this …

“The investigation would now be led solely by the FBI, and the BCA would no longer have access to the case materials, scene evidence or investigative interviews necessary to complete a thorough and independent investigation,” Evans wrote.

“Without complete access to the evidence, witnesses and information collected, we cannot meet the investigative standards that Minnesota law and the public demands. As a result, the BCA has reluctantly withdrawn from the investigation. The BCA Force Investigations Unit was designed to ensure consistency, accountability and public confidence, none of which can be achieved without full cooperation and jurisdictional clarity,” he wrote.

https://www.wfmz.com/news/ap/ap-national/minnesota-investigators-barred-from-taking-part-in-probe-into-womans-killing-by-an-ice-officer/article_dd949c66-3543-504e-a21d-56f85be31cc2.html

Some context

David Icke, I think has it right in response to the tweet below

Israel trains ICE

Does this give a clue as to who the unseen force is?

Behind that, I believe, is a non-human force

Connections between ICE, Israel, ADL & JINSA - Israel is exporting their violent tactics to be used on Americans!

ICE and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have longstanding operational, technological, and training ties with Israel.



Since the early 2000s, DHS has maintained a liaison presence in Israel, formalizing cooperation on counterterrorism, cyber operations, and border security. ICE’s investigative arm, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), operates an office in Tel Aviv, coordinating with the Israel Police, Shin Bet, and Israel’s Ministry of Defense on intelligence sharing, joint investigations, and technology transfer.



In 2022, DHS signed new bilateral security cooperation agreements with Israel, expanding joint work on biometric data sharing, cyber intelligence, and border surveillance technology. These agreements allow ICE and DHS agencies to access and contribute to shared intelligence databases.



ICE and other DHS agencies have also purchased surveillance and spyware tools from Israeli companies, including Paragon Solutions, enabling phone hacking, data scraping, location tracking, and cellphone communications monitoring.



Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems helped build large portions of the U.S.–Mexico border surveillance infrastructure, including radar towers, drones, and remote sensors. These technologies were first tested on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza before deployment in the United States.



DHS and Israel also jointly fund research through programs such as BIRD Foundation, which supports the development of new technologies for border protection, biometric tracking, and surveillance systems.



In parallel, U.S. immigration officials, including ICE and Customs and Border Protection agents, have participated in U.S.–Israel law enforcement exchange programs. These are not official DHS or ICE training requirements, but are organized by outside nonprofits and universities.



Key programs include the Anti-Defamation League National Counter-Terrorism Seminar, which brought U.S. law enforcement officials, including ICE participants, to Israel in multiple years, including 2010, 2014, and 2015; the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) Law Enforcement Exchange Program, operating since 2002; and the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange (GILEE).



These exchanges involve meetings and trainings with Israeli police and security forces focused on counterterrorism, border control, surveillance, and crowd-control tactics. Funding typically comes from private donors, nonprofit budgets, and external grants, rather than DHS or ICE training funds.



Much of what is publicly known about ICE and DHS participation comes from watchdog groups, investigative reporting, and civil-rights organizations, rather than direct DHS disclosures.

It really does look as if Civil War is brewing

Minneapolis SHOOTING | TRUMP Backs ICE! | STATE Responds: GTFO!