Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ZeroVirus's avatar
ZeroVirus
15m

If a restaurant only serves different flavors of fascism, it's time to find another restaurant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture