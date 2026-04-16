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Luc Lelievre
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Your question gets at something profound. Carl Jung would likely agree with much of what Howard Zinn said, though he’d frame it differently. Jung observed that when any idea, value, or system becomes too dominant in society—whether it’s technocratic control, bureaucratic “safety,” or a fixation on efficiency—its opposite inevitably rises with equal force. This is the law of enantiodromia: the pendulum swings. The more a system tries to seal itself off, the more the collective unconscious pushes back. What seems like closure today may actually be setting the stage for a strong counter-movement tomorrow. Zinn might say the same from a political lens: power feels most secure when ordinary people believe resistance is pointless. Jung would add that this very belief sparks the return of the repressed—the yearning for liberty, dignity, and real human connection that the system has tried to suppress. Both warn against fatalism. The current “closure” feels heavy because it’s so one-sided, but history and psychology suggest no such imbalance lasts forever. The resourcefulness of ordinary people—their refusal to be fully absorbed by the machine—hasn’t vanished. It’s simply waiting for the tension to snap. When it does, the opposite force Jung described won’t ask permission; it will just emerge. The task now is to stay aware, keep small freedoms alive, and be ready when the pendulum swings back.

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