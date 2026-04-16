I am posting this before I go into retreat.

Watch these two videos

From Neil McCoy-Ward

🚨 Australia To Enter CRISIS Phase 3 “Within Days!!!” (After Plants Explosions AND Close Downs!) 🔥

From on-the ground in Australia

Famine Warning: Millions Of Aussies Could Have Nothing To Eat This Winter (Farmers Abandon Paddocks)

This is how a food crisis actually starts.

Quietly, then all at once, and it hits long after the first warning signs appear.

Australia is facing a dangerous mix of global supply disruption and local cost pressure that feeds straight into grocery inflation, transport delays and rising household expenses.

In this video, I connect the dots between fertiliser shortages, diesel dependence, logistics strain and supermarket pricing, and explain why the next stage of the cost of living crisis could be driven by food supply and distribution rather than the usual headlines.

From Asian Guy AI

How the Strait of Hormuz Crisis Is Hitting Australia

Australia’s Energy System Is Under Stress — Here’s What Happened

All a coinkydink, eh?

A list of oil refineries “incidents”

A Mexican refinery just exploded

Australians were assured they had enough fuel because of the Geelong refinery

Minister, Chris Bowen treats it as a big joke



Anthony Albanese through his efforts has secured enough fuel for ONE DAY

Britain preparing for food shortages

Oil prices are $210 a barrel for delivery

Meanwhile, in New Zealand we have this!

RCR, the program that was so critical during covid is bringing on minister Shane Jones for softball interviews to misinform that demographic.

I wrote about this yesterday

My attitude has hardened.