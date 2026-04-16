Famine Warning: Millions Of Aussies Could Have Nothing To Eat This Winter (Farmers Abandon Paddocks)
I am posting this before I go into retreat.
Watch these two videos
From Neil McCoy-Ward
🚨 Australia To Enter CRISIS Phase 3 “Within Days!!!” (After Plants Explosions AND Close Downs!) 🔥
From on-the ground in Australia
Famine Warning: Millions Of Aussies Could Have Nothing To Eat This Winter (Farmers Abandon Paddocks)
This is how a food crisis actually starts.
Quietly, then all at once, and it hits long after the first warning signs appear.
Australia is facing a dangerous mix of global supply disruption and local cost pressure that feeds straight into grocery inflation, transport delays and rising household expenses.
In this video, I connect the dots between fertiliser shortages, diesel dependence, logistics strain and supermarket pricing, and explain why the next stage of the cost of living crisis could be driven by food supply and distribution rather than the usual headlines.
From Asian Guy AI
How the Strait of Hormuz Crisis Is Hitting Australia
Australia’s Energy System Is Under Stress — Here’s What Happened
All a coinkydink, eh?
A list of oil refineries “incidents”
A Mexican refinery just exploded
Australians were assured they had enough fuel because of the Geelong refinery
Minister, Chris Bowen treats it as a big joke
Anthony Albanese through his efforts has secured enough fuel for ONE DAY
Britain preparing for food shortages
Oil prices are $210 a barrel for delivery
Meanwhile, in New Zealand we have this!
RCR, the program that was so critical during covid is bringing on minister Shane Jones for softball interviews to misinform that demographic.
I wrote about this yesterday
My attitude has hardened.
Your question gets at something profound. Carl Jung would likely agree with much of what Howard Zinn said, though he’d frame it differently. Jung observed that when any idea, value, or system becomes too dominant in society—whether it’s technocratic control, bureaucratic “safety,” or a fixation on efficiency—its opposite inevitably rises with equal force. This is the law of enantiodromia: the pendulum swings. The more a system tries to seal itself off, the more the collective unconscious pushes back. What seems like closure today may actually be setting the stage for a strong counter-movement tomorrow. Zinn might say the same from a political lens: power feels most secure when ordinary people believe resistance is pointless. Jung would add that this very belief sparks the return of the repressed—the yearning for liberty, dignity, and real human connection that the system has tried to suppress. Both warn against fatalism. The current “closure” feels heavy because it’s so one-sided, but history and psychology suggest no such imbalance lasts forever. The resourcefulness of ordinary people—their refusal to be fully absorbed by the machine—hasn’t vanished. It’s simply waiting for the tension to snap. When it does, the opposite force Jung described won’t ask permission; it will just emerge. The task now is to stay aware, keep small freedoms alive, and be ready when the pendulum swings back.