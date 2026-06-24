Seemorerocks

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Alan Bleiken's avatar
Alan Bleiken
6h

Who knows? Nobody outside the small circle of smaller minds in charge of such things really knows.

Tucker however has a hefty track record of being influenced by mainstream dynamics, and he usually seems to be months to years behind the real story. I have no idea why he is so popular....other than he has been elevated. There are better minds to follow than his. What he may have though, due to the scope of his current reach, is inside informants...but at what risk to the whistle blowers? Certainly a kid in daycare could figure out Tucker has no privacy at this point. Zero.

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