FALSE FLAG: tucker Carlson's warning
Alex Jones@RealAlexJones
🚨🚨Tucker Carlson just issued a nuclear terrorist attack alert!🚨🚨
Alex Jones @RealAlexJones
EMERGENCY ALERT! Tucker Carlson Warns That The Israeli Government Has Sent Clear Signals That They Are Preparing A Massive 9/11 Style False Flag That Could Go Nuclear. ‘I think Israel's a THREAT’ — Tucker Carlson to Alex Jones 'Israel has one trump card: it's nuclear weapons.
11:29 PM · Jun 23, 2026 · 135K Views
168 Replies · 674 Reposts · 2.33K Likes
Who knows? Nobody outside the small circle of smaller minds in charge of such things really knows.
Tucker however has a hefty track record of being influenced by mainstream dynamics, and he usually seems to be months to years behind the real story. I have no idea why he is so popular....other than he has been elevated. There are better minds to follow than his. What he may have though, due to the scope of his current reach, is inside informants...but at what risk to the whistle blowers? Certainly a kid in daycare could figure out Tucker has no privacy at this point. Zero.