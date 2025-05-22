Two Israeli Embassy staff were fatally shot at close range while leaving an event Wednesday night at the Capital Jewish Museum in D.C., the embassy's spokesperson in Washington, Tal Naim Cohen, told Axios.

The big picture: The suspect, who was apprehended by a museum security guard minutes after the shooting, chanted "free Palestine" as he was arrested, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a press briefing.

The victims were identified by the Israel Foreign Ministry on Thursday morning as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim.

Israeli Ambassador to Washington Yechiel Leiter called them a "beautiful couple" and said Lischinsky had "purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem."

Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago, Illinois and said they believe he acted alone.

The latest: Attorney General Pam Bondi visited the shooting scene Thursday and told reporters that the suspect "will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

"No parents should have to be called and told that their children were violently murdered leaving a religious event at the Jewish Museum. That should never happen in this world and not in our country," she said.

Bondi did not offer any updates on the case and would not confirm if the Justice Department would seek the death penalty.

What they're saying: President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Thursday, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Trump expressed "deep sorrow over the shocking murder in Washington of two Israeli embassy staff members," and Netanyahu thanked Trump for his efforts to combat antisemitism in the U.S., the statement said.

Trump had previously offered condolences to the victims' families in a Truth Social post, saying "These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA," he said.

Netanyahu has ordered the strengthening of security at Israeli missions around the world and for state representatives in response to the shooting.

Details: Smith said police were alerted just after 9pm ET Wednesday about a shooting in the area around the museum in downtown D.C., which is near government buildings including the FBI's Washington Field Office and tourist attractions.

"Prior to the shooting, the suspect was observed pacing back and forth outside of the museum," Smith said.

Rodriquez was not previously known to the police, Smith said at the briefing.

A LinkedIn page shows Rodriquez is an employee of American Osteopathic Information Association (AOIA). The company wrote in a statement that they are "shocked and saddened to learn that an AOIA employee has been arrested as a suspect in this horrific crime."

Zoom in: The FBI assisted on the scene and its deputy director Dan Bongino said on X early Thursday that the suspect was being interviewed by the Metropolitan Police Department with the Bureau's Joint Terrorism Task Force team while he, the U.S. Attorney's office and other officials were "reviewing the evidence to determine additional actions."

He added, "Early indicators are that this is an act of targeted violence."

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at the briefing, "We will not tolerate any acts of terrorism, and we're going to stand together as a community in the coming days and weeks to send a clear message that we will not tolerate antisemitism."

Zoom out: The American Jewish Committee was hosting at the museum the annual Young Diplomats Reception, which "brings together Jewish young professionals ... and the D.C. diplomatic community for an evening dedicated to fostering unity and celebrating Jewish heritage," per a post by the Jewish advocacy group advertising the event.

https://www.axios.com/2025/05/22/israeli-embassy-staff-killed-shooting-capital-jewish-museum-dc

Israeli embassy staffers killed in DC: False flag or genocide outrage?

BREAKING: MANIFESTO OF ISRAELI EMBASSY SHOOTING SHOOTER ELIAS RODRIGUEZ

Statement: “Halintar is a word that means something like thunder or lightning. In the wake of an act people look for a text to fix its meaning, so here's an attempt. The atrocities committed by Israelis against Palestine defy description and defy quantification.

Instead of reading descriptions mostly we watch them unfold on video, sometimes live. After a few months of rapidly mounting death tolls Israel had obliterated the capacity to even continue counting the dead, which has served its genocide well.

At time of writing the Gaza health ministry records 53,000 killed by traumatic force, at least ten thousand lie under rubble, and who knows how many thousands more dead of preventable disease, hunger, with tens of thousands now at risk of imminent famine due to Israeli blockade, all enabled by Western and Arab government complicity.

The Gaza information office includes the ten thousand under the rubble with the dead in their own count. In news reports there have been those "ten thousand" under the rubble for months now, despite the continual making of more rubble and repeated bombing of rubble again and again and the bombing of tents amid the rubble.

Like the Yemen death toll which had been frozen at some few thousand for years under Saudi-UK-US bombardment before being belatedly revealed to stand at 500k dead, all of these figures are almost surely a criminal undercount.

I have no trouble believing the estimates that put the toll at 100,000 or more. More have been murdered since March of this year than in "Protective Edge" and "Cast Lead" put together.

What more at this point can one say about the proportion of mangled and burned and exploded human beings whom were children. We who let this happen will never deserve the Palestinians' forgiveness. They've let us know as much.

An armed action is not necessarily a military action. It usually is not. Usually it is theater and spectacle, a quality it shares with many unarmed actions. Nonviolent protest in the opening weeks of the genocide seemed to signal some sort of turning point.

Never before had so many tens of thousands joined the Palestinians in the streets across the West.

Never before had so many American politicians been forced to concede that, rhetorically at least, the Palestinians were human beings, too.

But thus far the rhetoric has not amounted to much. The Israelis themselves boast about their own shock at the free hand the Americans have given them to exterminate the Palestinians.

Public opinion has shifted against the genocidal apartheid state, and the American government has simply shrugged, they'll do without public opinion then, criminalize it where they can, suffocate it with bland reassurances that they're doing all they can to restrain Israel where it cannot criminalize protest outright.

Aaron Bushnell and others sacrificed themselves in the hopes of stopping the massacre and the state works to make us feel their sacrifice was made in vain, that there is no hope in escalating for Gaza and no point in bringing the war home. We can't let them succeed.

Their sacrifices were not made in vain. The impunity that representatives of our government feel at abetting this slaughter should be revealed as an illusion, then. The impunity we see is the worst for those of us in immediate proximity to the genocidaires.

https://x.com/AdameMedia/status/1925570818274164831

DC shooter’s neighbor unloads on media…about ISRAEL

‘We have two people dead in DC, we have 50,000 dead in Gaza, and how many children starved to death last month?’

Wishes for an end to ‘GENOCIDE’

No one ever paid much attention to these stories. They suit neither Netanyahu or Trump