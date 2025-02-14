A drone armed with a warhead hit the protective outer shell of Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear plant early Friday, damaging the structure and briefly starting a fire, in an attack Kyiv blamed on Russia. The Kremlin denied it was responsible.

Radiation levels at the shuttered plant in the Kyiv region — site of the world’s worst nuclear accident — have not increased, according to the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency, which said the strike did not breach the plant’s inner containment shell.

The agency did not attribute blame, saying only that its team stationed at the site heard an explosion and was informed that a drone had struck the shell.

