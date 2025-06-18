I have not heard Anonymous in several years

🚨 Anonymous claim to have secret files exposing a False Flag Plot to get America into war.

Here’s something else that is being talked about.

The U.S. has deployed the USS Nimitz, a 50-year-old aircraft carrier, to the Middle East amid rising tensions with isreal and Iran .

With over 5,000 personnel onboard, the Nimitz isn’t just a military asset; it’s a floating city of lives. Given its age and the fact that it’s nearing retirement, many are questioning why such a vulnerable and symbolic target is being placed in a high-risk zone. Iran possesses highly accurate ballistic, cruise, and even hypersonic missiles capable of reaching the carrier from long range.

This has led many to suspect that the deployment could serve as bait for a false flag scenario: if the Nimitz is struck, it would provide a dramatic pretext for full-scale retaliation against Iran, playing directly into the hands of those looking to escalate the conflict. Whether it’s deterrence or provocation, one thing is clear—sending an aging warship into such a volatile theatre isn’t routine, it’s strategic theatre.

Let's see!

'If there's going to be a false flag, it's going to be a whopper'

The full discussion