In his post-Bondi Beach massacre Sky News interview, New South Wales premier Chris Minns told host Sharri Markson that he’s considering whether to permit Jewish organisation Community Security Group to be armed whilst working events in public places. So, this could mean armed officers in public working for CSG, which has known links to the Israeli Defence Forces.

Markson’s CSG query raised during the last 30 seconds of the 20 minute interview served to flag the idea to the public.

The question as to whether a group of security guards, whose mandate is to prevent harm to one part of the community against any threat posed by the rest of society, should be carrying guns, with the obvious ability to shoot-to-kill, has unsurprisingly sparked controversy.

https://www.sydneycriminallawyers.com.au/blog/nsw-government-considers-permitting-armed-jewish-private-security-at-public-events/

The 14 December 2025 Bondi Beach massacre that saw 15 people murdered at a Jewish religious festival held on Gadigal land at the iconic Australian site is considered to be related to the Gaza genocide. This was despite the father and son killers having been inspired by ISIS, which is a recognised terror group that is not affiliated with the Palestinian cause.

Jewish organisation Community Security Group had warned NSW authorities in late November 2025, that the Hanukkah event that was targeted at Bondi could be vulnerable to attack, as “hostile actors” to Israel have often targeted overseas Jewish interests.

Indeed, an “antisemitic” crimewave staged by organised crime over the last summer in Greater Sydney was too fallout from the genocide.

The new laws in NSW that at present ban all protest across a large section of Greater Sydney are an outcome of the mass slaughter in Gaza and attempts to deny it. Multiple vandalism attacks on MPs’ offices and arms manufacturers have been due to the illegal mass killing in Gaza. The entire edifice of international law, in fact, has been thrown into question due to the long-term genocide.

The ongoing denials around the Israeli state’s highly visible perpetration of what is considered to be the most heinous international crime of all, along with all the local changes that have been implemented to ensure that this deception can be maintained over here, has not subsided since the Trump-brokered ceasefire either.

https://www.sydneycriminallawyers.com.au/blog/fallout-from-gaza-genocide-used-to-justify-increasingly-repressive-regime-in-nsw/

https://www.news.com.au/national/nsw-act/news/jewish-group-warned-cops-of-terror-threat-during-hanukkah-event-before-bondi-attack/news-story/2dca99b077d1feb2627a9ab6de0a11c0

https://www.sydneycriminallawyers.com.au/blog/the-great-antisemitism-crimewave-was-not-motivated-by-prejudice-towards-jews/