This is what is being reported everywhere.

Grok is reporting it as fact.

Iran threatened Friday to start targeting tourist sites worldwide — just as spring break kicked off across the United States.

Iranian military spokesman Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi blasted out the chilling warning on state TV as he vowed that popular tourism havens would no longer be safe for Tehran’s enemies.

“From now on, based on the information we have about you, even parks, recreational areas, and tourist destinations anywhere in the world will no longer be safe for you,” the military official said.

https://nypost.com/2026/03/20/world-news/iran-makes-chilling-threat-to-target-tourist-sites-worldwide-as-spring-break-kicks-off-in-us/

Of course it’s all bollocks, and not at all what the General said.

It may be a warning of a false flag, however.

This is what was actually said

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/03/20/765609/Assassination-of-Iranian-officials-commanders-exposes-enemies-desperation

Iranian Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi announced that Iran will hunt down all pilots, commanders and other participants in the attack on Iran in the coming years



“Your wicked commanders, pilots, and soldiers will have no security anywhere



The officials and authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran live among the people, like the people, and with the people.



They are not like the officials and authorities of the terrorist Zionist regime and criminal America, who, due to their inability to confront the resistance of the heroic Iranian nation and the authority, will, and courage of the armed forces, have hidden underground and in shelters or use people as a shield to protect their lives.



The assassination of officials and authorities of the country and some commanders of the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces is not a sign of the enemy's power, but rather a result of their desperation, helplessness, and wickedness.



We are watching your cowardly officials and commanders, pilots, and wicked soldiers, and with determination, we will continue our powerful and crushing attacks against you.



The time is not far when we will drag you out of your hideouts and shelters with humiliation, shame, and disgrace, and bring you to justice for your evil actions.



From now on, based on the information we have about you, recreational centers, tourist attractions, and entertainment centers around the world will also be insecure for you.”