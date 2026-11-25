The other day our electricity went out. Instead of reacting I decided I would start reading a book.

Sitting in my armchair my gaze turned to the bookshelf and one book, amongst all the others stared back at me. It was Fahrenheit 451, written by American writer Ray Bradbury in the early 1950s.

I was not prepared for the impact it would have on me.

I think, like so many other things, that I was led to it.

Right at this moment a book written so long ago serves as a metaphor for what we are living through.

We are taken to a city in the future where war looms somewhere off in the distance. The hero, Guy Montag is a fireman who unlike firemen in the past who actually put out fires are charged with actually lighting fires and not only burn books but the houses they are in, and, as in one case, the people in the houses.

It’s fine work. Monday burn Millay, Wednesday Faulkner, burn ‘em to ashes, then burn the ashes. That’s our official slogan.

The story presents a society dominated by censorship, technological distraction, and the suppression of meaningful thought

On his way back from work, smelling of kerosene, he encounters a teenage girl, Clarisse McLellan,on a late-night walk.

She immediately lets Guy know he knows what he does for a living and confronts him and shows herself to be a girl who not only reads but thinks; she comes from a home where the sound of laughter can be heard.

A stark contrast to Clarisse is provided by his wife Mildred, (interestingly, played by the same actress, Julie Christie in the 1966 film of the same name. Clarisse is the embodiment of something that is becoming more evident, characterised by her emotional detachment, dependence on technology, and immersion in superficial entertainment.

She represents the conformist citizen who passively accepts societal norms without question.

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Sounds familiar?

Early in the novel Guy comes home to find Clarisse unconscious after taking an overdose of sleeping pills. The emergency people, more like impersonal technicians than doctors, pump her stomach and give her a transfusion of new blood.

She wakes up the next morning, ravenously hungry but with no recollection of having tried to commit suicide.

This underlies the emptiness of her life.

She has no relationship with her husband or with the world around her.

Her daily routine centers on the parlor walls, large interactive television screens that simulate relationships with fictional characters she calls her family.

There is so much resonance with today through Bradbury’s imagination of technology from today - the huge interactive TV screens that in the film, made 60 years ago, look like today’s flat screen TVs: conch shells that are placed in the ear like ear pads of today. In general the feeling is of artificial intelligence, imagined decades before they became reality.

Nothing illustrates all this than this fragment from the movie.

Mildred meets with her friends and they talk in a detached manner of husbands killed in war or throwing themselves out of windows (suicide seems quite routine and acceptable) - “we can find ourself another”.

Guy, who has just faced the spectacle of witnessing a woman who burned to death along with her books and has started squirreling away books, comes into this scene and shocks the ladies, incapable of facing anything real, and shocks them to the core by reading them poetry from a book.

Mildred covers this all up by prioritizing conformity over genuine feeling. Her loyalty lies with the state rather than her own husband.

It is Mildred, in the end, who reports him to the authorities.

I do not want to give too much away.

My hope is that you will read the book. If not there is a summary below.

In the end Guy is taken to his own house and made to burn it down along with the books by his boss, Captain Beatty (being well-read but the main ideologue against books), who, in rage, he burns to death before going on the run, pursued by a mechanical hound (very like the robot dogs of today), and his pursuit is televised over the walls of every house in the neighborhood.

He manages to camouflage his scent and escapes downstream along a river and down abandoned railway lines until he comes across a small community of refugees college professors and priests “sworn to preserve world literature by becoming the living repositories of the books they have memorised”.

In the end, war comes and they witness the destruction of the city and its inhabitants.

THE LINK WITH TODAY

This is not an order imposed from above that is so shocking.

Instead, it is the technology (in Bradbury’s day, the television) and the willing and passive acceptance by the population that is so shocking.

They began by controlling books and, of course, films, one way or another, one group or another, political bias, religious prejudice, union pressure, there was always a minority afraid of something, and a great majority afraid of.the darling, afraid of the future, afraid of the past, afraid of the present, afraid of themselves and shadows of themselves

Everything we are seeing comes from perceptual manipulation of the population by the technical corporations or whatever unseen hand that is behind all this.

The masses are very easy to manipulate.

From author, Margaret Atwood:

The very act of reading is considered detrimental to the social order because if causes people to think, and then to distrust the authorities.

Instead of books the public is offered conformity via four-wall TV, with the sound piped into their heads via shell-shaped earbuds.

Like in today’s world where people are mesmerized by the technology while their brains rot, even marrying ChatGPT, it is a vanishingly small number of people who remain in touch with their divine spark, are unwilling to comply and perhaps carry the hope for the future.

There are a slightly larger number of people, personified in the book by Faber, who can see what is happening but cannot find the moral courage to resist until they meet the unlikely hero, Montag who gets converted to reading and by circumstance is led to join the resistance.

In other words, we have the NPCs, the mindless people described so well in the book.

MODERN-DAY. BOOK BURNING

Now, we come to book-burning.

Of course we are unlikely to see literal book burning as described by Bradbury with the literal bonfires lit by the Nazis in the 1930s.

But we are seeing something not so different today.

First, we have fine works of literature disappeared from our public libraries, removed, at best relegated to the stack room or sold off in favour of the pulp fiction of the day.

Go onto an AI fact checker and it will deny any books have been banned.

However, delve a little bit further and you will find the evidence.

How long before even this evidence is subject to a digital bonfire?

Here are just a few examples:

https://www.ala.org/bbooks/frequentlychallengedbooks/top10

I’ve seen Fahrenheit 451 on such lists

https://pen.org/top-52-banned-books-since-2021/

In the UK:

https://dailycaller.com/2023/02/16/reading-lord-of-the-rings-1984-could-lead-right-wing-extremism-govt-report-warns-douglas-murray/

In Australia

And we have the most egregious example whereby Anthropic destroyed millions of books to train its AI Claude, which could be nixxed at any time in the future at the flick of a switch.

https://arstechnica.com/ai/2025/06/anthropic-destroyed-millions-of-print-books-to-build-its-ai-models/

I think I have made my point.

Some summaries and interpretations

Finally here is an entertaining three part summary of Fahrenheit 451. I hope this, as well as the above will inspire you to read the book, preferably not the e-book.

Here is a contemporary interpretation of the novel emphasizing the connection with the past (in Spanish with English subtitles);