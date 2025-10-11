the Expose,

October 11, 2025

A recent announcement of a “mandatory” digital ID is not unique to the UK. New digital ID laws have been implemented across the world in recent months, suggesting a broader effort to establish a global system of control.

For years, Aman Jabbi, a Silicon Valley technology veteran, has been warning about the creation of a “digital prison” through the integration of advanced surveillance technologies – including facial recognition, artificial intelligence and a network of surveillance devices – which will enable continuous monitoring and individual identification.

The long-term plan is that “facial recognition will be used to unlock your digital identity,” he said.

Related: Global digital ID has been tested and will be showcased to policymakers next week

A recent article published by Paul Cudenec began:

In 2025, the British state announced it was about to impose a “mandatory” digital ID on the population, without which they would not be able to work. The arrogant duplicity behind the roll-out has been jaw-dropping. The name “Britcard,” for instance, is meant to resonate with feelings of national pride and suggest that it is all about proving how British you are in the face of all those illegal immigrants that somehow keep sneaking into the country. But the authorities are laughing in the faces of what they consider to be a hopelessly gullible public – the “Brit” in fact stands for “Biometric Registration Identification Tracking”. And it is not the specific British response to a specific British problem that it is being sold as. As Jason Bassler points out, new digital ID laws have been lined up and pushed through all across the world in the last three months, from Mexico to Thailand, from Switzerland to Papua New Guinea. Digital tyranny at the door, Paul Cudenec, 9 October 2025

So, what is happening? As Cudenec surmised: “When we also consider that digital ID forms a central plank of the WEF’s global control agenda, it becomes all too clear what is happening here.”

However, Cudenec only named one half of the global partnership; the other is the United Nations.

Note: If you read Cudenec’s full article, you will note that he goes on to conflate “the Zionists” with the Globalists and then focuses all the blame on the undefined, unidentified “Zionists” as the masterminds behind the Globalists’ plan. Anti-Zionist propaganda is a red herring being widely disseminated to throw the public off the scent of the perpetrators and lose sight of the overall plan. In the first instance, we should ask ourselves: Why use identity politics, a left-wing ideology used as a tool by the Globalists, to identify who the Globalists are? For a deeper understanding of how socialist and communist ideology is used for propaganda purposes, please read ‘Islamists have used left-wing ideology to propagate anti-Zionist beliefs in the West’. We should bear in mind that Islamists are not working alone. For some insight into who is working with or using Islamism and Islamists as a tool to further their agenda, please read ‘Who controls the Muslim Brotherhood?’ and ‘Gaza: Have you been tricked into following their agenda?’.

Digital Prison

Aman Jabbi, a Silicon Valley technology veteran with over 25 years of experience in video and camera technology, has co-founded two video camera technology startups and played a role in the development of camera technology used in smartphones, video streaming and movie production.

He has been a prominent speaker on the topic of facial recognition, digital identity and surveillance systems, warning about the creation of a “digital prison” through the integration of advanced surveillance technologies.

Jabbi has presented extensively on how facial recognition technology is being deployed as part of smart city infrastructure, with applications in public spaces, supermarkets and schools. He argues that the widespread use of facial recognition, combined with artificial intelligence and a network of surveillance devices – potentially numbering in the tens of billions – is enabling a system of continuous monitoring and individual identification. He links this development to broader concepts such as the social credit system, digital real estate, the metaverse and the World Economic Forum’s “Fourth Industrial Revolution,” suggesting these technologies are part of a coordinated effort to establish a fully integrated command and control system.

We have included some resources where Jabbi has discussed the creation of the digital prison later in this article, but for this article, we highlight his warnings to the world as summarised in a recent documentary.

On 4 June 2025, Oracle Films released its documentary ‘The Agenda: Their Vision – Your Future’ which examines the digital prison which awaits us if we do not push back right now.

Related: ‘The Agenda: their Vision, Your Future’: The digital prison that awaits us all

Beginning at timestamp 13:20, Jabbi explains how facial recognition works and the ultimate aim. Facial recognition is a technique that is used to uniquely identify the biometrics of any face, he said. He continued:

“In a device like your smartphone and most modern smartphones, in the last 5 or 7 years, they have a 3D camera module in the front of the phone, which you cannot see.

“Within that module is a near-infrared projector, which projects tens of thousands of dots on your face. Those dots are then distorted based on the contours and the features of your face. And there’s a near-infrared camera that takes a picture of that distortion, captures it and then reverse engineers the exact profile of your face.

“In the longer term, facial recognition will be used to unlock your digital identity, which is going to be a tool of control for the agendas that are coming down the pipeline.

“All your devices at home and all smart appliances, they are all connected on a wireless network. Many of these devices will have cameras, many will have microphones. And so, they are monitoring everything all the time.”

Related: While you are watching your TV, your TV is watching you

He explained how people are being monitored outside their homes as well. “When you leave your home, all modern vehicles are connected to the internet, so your automobile is being tracked all the time. When you’re going under a string of smart LED poles and smart LED lights on the highway and in the streets of your towns and cities, those form a wireless network and are tracking your vehicle. They are tracking all the devices on you, from smartphones to smart watches when you’re walking on the streets.

“In the long term, the plan is to pretty much lock up humanity in smart cities.”

Publicly and in white papers, the United Nations and the World Economic Forum state that the smart city agenda is about “sustainability.” But, in reality, they use inverted terms, i.e. what George Orwell called doublespeak and what we have sometimes referred to as “globalese.”

“Air monitoring is really about limiting mobility and no car ownership. Surveillance control via LED grid is why the smart lighting is there. Water management is about water rationing. Noise pollution is about speech surveillance. Traffic monitoring is about limiting mobility. And then, of course, energy conservation is all about rationing heat, electricity and gasoline,” Jabbi said.

He then spoke about geofencing, “think of it as an invisible fence around you where you cannot go beyond a certain point; and that’ll be related to your face recognition, digital identity and access control,” he said.

“Our world has been turned into a digital panopticon. That means you can be monitored, analysed, managed and monetised.”

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on YouTube HERE or BitChute HERE.

Resources for Aman Jabbi:

Climate Change: Where is the Danger?

As the Oracle Films documentary above spelt out, the centrepiece to the control of us – the control over our activities, both online and offline, our money, our food, our health, etc – is man-made climate change and with it, the race to Net Zero. And as Jabbi rightly pointed out, they use inverted language. The scare-mongering rhetoric surrounding “global warming” is a psychological ruse in an attempt to get the public to comply with the United Nations “sustainability” goals.

Related: We are witnessing the rollout of the final stages of a plan that has been 50 years in the making

To demonstrate that the narrative that human activities are causing a climate crisis is a ruse, we turn to a recent interview with Dr. Judith Curry. On 20 August, Freedom Research published an interview Hannes Sarv conducted with Dr. Curry.

Many widely held beliefs, such as the notion that a climate crisis or global warming is causing more extreme weather, are simply false, she said. The sea level rise is insignificant. “So where is the danger?”

The widely used narrative of 97% of scientists agreeing that we are facing a man-made climate crisis is, according to Curry, simply a joke. “Scientists do not agree on the most consequential issues, such as … is [global] warming dangerous?”

“Scientists who did not vocally support the IPCC [UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] consensus were heavily ostracised. Not just in the media, but also by what I would call the establishment climate scientists – those who participated in the international and national assessment reports and had an outsized media presence,” she said, explaining what she meant when she wrote about her resignation in 2017 from her faculty position at the Georgia Institute of Technology in her book ‘Climate Uncertainty and Risk: Rethinking Our Response’.

“Many of these scientists,” she said, “were behaving as political advocates, and they were trying to stifle any disagreement, not just about the science, but even about the proposed policy solutions. Scientists who weren’t going along with that were not only marginalised, but things became very uncomfortable for them in the universities.”

Why does academia go along with false narratives?

“It’s about careerism,” Dr. Curry said. “I mean, if your research funding is tied to agreeing with the consensus, if your salary increase, if your tenure case… It’s really about careerism and resources. That’s what it’s all about. The incentives are all pointing in one direction … It’s not science anymore. It’s become a pseudoscience.”

“The people who are speaking out are either people who have retired or left academia for whatever reason, working for the private sector, or working for non-governmental organisations. These are the people speaking out and challenging the consensus and really behaving the way scientists should behave, as opposed to in the universities.”

We have not only seen the phenomenon that Dr. Curry describes in “climate science” but also in “covid science” and “vaccine science,” and in spreading other nefarious global agendas such as diversity, equity and inclusion (“DEI”).

Related: Professor Norman Fenton: To free society from Cultural Marxism, destroy the DEI narrative