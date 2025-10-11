Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
2h

Understand...digital ID to to DENY ACCESS to resources and freedom for YOU... This is to lock DOWN those human resources by STOPPING you . Look at what these ID's do, lock you goy out of access to information sources and ration resources. The elites meanwhile keep their parties and limos and Gulfstream Jets...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture