What's Going On With Zuckerberg?

INTERNET·Jan 7, 2025 · BabylonBee.com

PALO ALTO, CA — Social media users rejoiced today as in an initiative to fight back against censorship, the guy who said Facebook was not suppressing free speech announced that Facebook would stop suppressing free speech.

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg released a video statement outlining the upcoming changes that would be made to content restriction policies on Facebook and Instagram, revealing that Facebook would stop suppressing all the free speech he had previously insisted wasn't being suppressed on Facebook.

"This is a major shift toward no longer doing the things I said we weren't doing," Zuckerberg said in the statement. "While we never suppressed free speech and expression at Facebook, we felt that the election of 2024 was a cultural pivot point that made it clear that we had to stop suppressing free speech and expression. Even though we absolutely never did it, starting now, we're going to stop doing it."

Conservatives who had been victimized by the social media platform's oppressive policies were pleased to find out that the conduct Zuckerberg said never happened would reportedly come to an end in the coming months. "Even though it wasn't ever happening, we're not going to do it anymore," Zuckerberg emphasized. "We owe it to our users who were never censored to stop censoring them."

Zuckerberg stressed that these changes would be implemented over time, with the goal of putting an end to the policies that he said were never in place.

At publishing time, Zuckerberg's video promoting free speech and limiting censorship on Facebook had been censored by Facebook.