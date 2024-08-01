"Warning" from Moscow to the Ukrainian Air Force

The first F-16 fighter jets that Kiev has been pressing for have arrived in Ukraine, according to a US official and the Lithuanian foreign minister.

Videos show F-16s patrolling Odesa and Lviv, so engagement with Russian fighters is only a matter of time.

F-16s in Ukraine: US official confirms first fighters delivered

“F-16 in Ukraine. Another impossible thing that turned out to be completely possible," Lithuanian minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said with satisfaction via X.

A US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity , confirmed that the delivery of the first batch of fighters had been completed.

Denmark has pledged to donate 16 fighters of the type, the Netherlands another 24. Norway plans to donate another 6. The Danish and Dutch governments have spearheaded the creation of a "coalition" to supply the aircraft to Kiev. In total, the Ukrainian government is seeking more than 100 to be handed over so it can regain what it says is air superiority.

Dozens of operators and ground staff have been trained by Ukraine's Western allies in recent months.

The Ukrainian armed forces rely on a — comparatively small — fleet of Soviet-era fighters in the war so far, and Kiev sees the procurement of the F-16s as a vital upgrade for the Ukrainian Air Force.

Analysts and officials, however, point out that by themselves, the F-16s will not change the course of the war, which broke out when Russian troops invaded in late February 2022.

Kremlin: F-16 fighter jets delivered to Ukraine will be 'shot down'

Russia said today that F-16 fighter jets promised by the West to Ukraine would be "shot down", clarifying that the fighters, some of which have already been delivered, would have little effect on the battlefield.

"There is no magic medicine nor [is] a panacea, and the air force of the Kiev regime will not have this panacea," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"These aircraft (…) will be shot down. But, of course, these traditions can also have a significant impact on the course of events on the front ," he added.

As part of Russia's intensified air campaign in recent months, President Volodymyr Zelensky has made improving Ukraine's air defenses one of his priorities in meetings with allies.

In an interview with AFP in May, Zelensky said Ukraine needed about 130 F-16s to ensure parity with the Russian air force.

Ukraine's partners, however, have promised to send fewer than 100 F-16s so far, with the arrival of the majority of the aircraft spread over several years, after extensive training of the pilots who will use them.

Su-35S downed Ukrainian MiG-29 with 213 km range

Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta revealed that July 28 saw the longest-range aerial shootdown, as a Su-35S with an R-37M missile shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 from a distance of 213 kilometers, fully confirming War News 24/7 for the role it will play the R-37M missile.

The MiG-29 "disappeared" from Russian radar screens afterwards meaning it was broken up. The fate of the pilot is not known, Russian media reported.

The maximum range of the R-37M missile is 300 kilometers. According to Russian media, no other missile has hit an enemy aircraft from such a distance in air combat.

Russian sources describe the strike as a "warning" to the Ukrainian Air Force (UAF) that the F-16s, which Kiev has begun receiving, could meet the same fate as the MiG-29s.