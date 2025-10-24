Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ludmila Lavrova's avatar
Ludmila Lavrova
1h

Geoengineering is a weapon of genocide against humanity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture