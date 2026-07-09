The Canadian government has killed more than 100,000 of its own white citizens. American politicians are eager to do the same thing.

The Canadian government has killed more than 100,000 of its own white citizens. American politicians are eager to do the same thing.



Kelsi Sheren is the host of The Kelsi Sheren Perspective, a Canadian combat veteran, and CEO of Brass & Unity. Her forthcoming book, Do No Harm? How the Healthcare Industry Legalized Murder, exposes how Canada’s medical murder is one of its leading causes of death — and why America is next. https://a.co/d/03KFKYp5

