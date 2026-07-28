Patrick Wood has spent nearly 50 years tracking the rise of technocracy, the quiet plan to replace elected government with rule by engineers, algorithms, and a handful of unelected tech billionaires. In this episode, we break down why the executive order everyone cheered may have actually opened the door to something far worse, and how an old philosophy now guiding the people closest to Trump could reshape everything you own. Patrick connects a decades-old blueprint straight to what's being built in Washington D.C. right now.



Learn more about Patrick Wood's research at https://technocracy.news