(Some) people are attacking this video for various reasons - but not me.

Every New Zealander who cares about the truth and the cause of freedom in our country, in the lead-up to the 2026 election, needs to watch this.



The infiltration of darkness is not just within the old political parties; it has also come over into the freedom movement.



This is a wake-up call to heighten your ability to think critically and to piece together the dark jigsaw puzzle that now represents the full-blown “information warfare” to which we are being subjected here.



If you see a cult-like group all spouting the same rhetoric, you can know that the narrative is being managed from the top.



Please watch this and share it everywhere to help more Kiwis awaken to the darkness, so that we can bring the Light back again

My own comments

I have little direct knowledge of these matters and have no direct relationship to the people involved.

I have no animus towards any group on the NZ scene.

They all have their place under the sun and they all have something to contribute.

For instance. Although I don’t really see eye-to-eye and there has been some questionable activity on his part I still have a soft spot for Billy te Kahika.

There is one exception to all this, the more I learn - Kelvyn Alp

I cannot say whether the accusations are true or not but strongly suspect they are.

I do have more to say.

Comparing what is said in the video with my own experience with Kelvyn Alp, especially in the lead-up to the last election I think what Liz Gunn is saying is quite credible.

Before the last election we had what Liz Gunn calls “a slither of hope”, in Winston Peter’s and on that basis voted for NZ First.

I was dismayed at the formation of NZ Loyal political party ( I have little objection to political movements), at the last election and saw it could splinter the small movement against Adern and her government.

I was still on the Telegraph Counterspin group at the time and tried to get people to vote with one voice.

For my efforts I was booted off the group and remain blocked to this day.

I continue to hold Liz Gunn in part responsible for what happened at the election which may (who knows?) have prevented a more robust response from Peters and a larger vote for NZF which could have given a united voice.

However, in the meantime there was a scurrilous campaign by Alp against Liz.

Liz Gunn has continued to do excellent journalism and has completely redeemed herself in my eyes, not least for her continuing and upstanding support for our whistleblower, Barry Young, but for other things as well.

She therefore has my support in unmasking Kelvyn Alp.

Whilst I abhor any divisiveness, I have seen it coming from one side - Alp’s Counterspin Media.

I have more than once commented on a physical resemblance to Vladimir Lenin.

But it is more than that: I see Alp as a kind of right-wing Lenin in the south seas.

it is his methods of sectarianism, demanding that people adhere to his position that make me see the historical comparison.

Every movement has a history of agents provocateurs that are actually working for the authorities.

I can’t say for certain, but I think the comparison fits.

Liz, you have my support for whatever it’s worth.

