Fentanyl cases surged almost 200% in Arizona during Trump's first presidency.

President-elect Donald Trump, during the campaign and now since the election, has stated that when he takes office, he will call out the military and begin the deportation of about 15-20 million illegal aliens.

He’s lying. There is 0% chance that Trump will begin mass deportations of millions of illegal aliens.

Because if he actually could accomplish this feat, which he cannot, it would totally destroy the U.S. economy, and many millions of people would lose their jobs.

And I am not the only one saying this, because this is widely known among investors on Wall Street.

Wall Street isn’t buying Trump’s deportation threats or Elon Musk’s spending cut claims President-elect Donald Trump has promised to expel millions of undocumented people as part of the biggest deportation program in American history. But Wall Street doesn’t believe the looming immigration crackdown will live up to Trump’s campaign trail hype. Although investors expect immigration will slow significantly during Trump’s second administration, just 6% of investors expect net immigration (the difference between the number of people entering and those leaving a region) will turn negative under Trump, according to a Goldman Sachs survey released Sunday. In other words, Wall Street is betting that, even with Trump’s promised crackdown, more people will enter the United States than are deported from it. That would come as a relief to the business owners who warn that wide-scale deportations of millions of people, as Trump has repeatedly promised to enact, will starve them of workers and lift prices on consumers. The findings underscore the reality that deportations will likely be slowed by legal obstacles and logistical constraints, not to mention the economic risk of causing worker shortages at farms, construction sites and elsewhere. Nearly half of the investors anticipate annual immigration will average between 500,000 and 1 million under Trump, according to Goldman Sachs. That would be down from the recent annualized rate of about 1.75 million and the peak of 3 million last year. The Wall Street bank found that more than 20% of investors expect immigration under Trump will be above the pre-pandemic pace of 1 million per year. “Our forecast is only moderately below the pre-pandemic trend because there are legal and logistical limits to executive action,” Goldman Sachs economists led by Jan Hatzius wrote in the report. (Full article.)

The fact is that the U.S. Government could completely shut down the border with Mexico anytime they want.

But they won’t, because the business at the border, and that’s what it is, a BUSINESS, is a matter of national policy that brings great wealth to the Wall Street and Silicon Valley Billionaires, no matter which political party happens to be holding office.

I know people who have volunteered their services at the border in Arizona, where they try to ensure that children who are left alone after crossing the border into the U.S. at least get water and someone to stay with them until they can be processed by border patrol.

In their experience, the cartels run the entire operation, on BOTH sides of the border, with the help of the U.S. Government. And they have more trouble with border patrol trying to get rid of them, than they do with the actual cartel members.

Watch this quick video that is under 5 minutes long to learn more.

Here are some previous articles we have published on this issue of how the U.S. Government is funding the human trafficking at the border.

During Trump’s first term, he spent taxpayer funds building walls at the border that did nothing to keep migrants out, but provided over a billion dollars to contractors who built those walls.

People who live near the border know full well that Trump’s wall does nothing to keep people out, but this information is heavily censored in the general public.

This is a video I have shared in other articles that shows this, and also shows one person who profited from all the money spent at the border during Trump’s first term as his “border czar”, Art Del Cueto, who is part of the Freemason labor union, the National Patrol Council.

Art Del Cueto lives in Tucson, Arizona, so he knows how this business is run, and he knows that Mexico also greatly benefits from the border business.

He even recently admitted that the alleged “conflict” between Donald Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum about Trump’s plans to deport so many “illegal” migrants from the U.S. was just a dog and pony show for the public.

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto says that despite Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s previous statements against working with President-elect Donald Trump, he predicts her administration will cooperate with him on managing the border crisis. “Obviously he’s not the president yet. But I seriously suspect that once he is in office, they’re going to reconsider and they’re going to be a lot more helpful than they say they’re going to be,” he says. (Source.)

Of course they are! There’s just too much money to make at the border, and not just from human trafficking, but also drug trafficking.

Criminal cases against cartels bringing fentanyl across the border increased by almost 200% in Arizona during Trump’s first term, going from 42 cases in 2017 to 3,036 cases in 2020.

Valley families learn the dangers as fentanyl cases skyrocket in Arizona With billboards along Interstate 10 and law enforcement busts shared on social media, fentanyl has become hard to ignore in Arizona. Glendale Independence High School hosted a panel put on by the Maricopa County Attorney’s office on how prominent the drug has become, the warning signs that someone is using, and that one pill can kill. Never once did Kim Humphrey suspect his 15-year-old son was using drugs until another parent called him and said they suspected something was up. “Even though I had a law enforcement background, even though I knew the signs he was really good at hiding it,” said Humphrey. Fentanyl cases in Phoenix alone have skyrocketed since 2017, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Fentanyl cases in the past five years:

2017 = 42

2018 = 244

2019 = 1,262

2020 = 3,036

2021 = 4,603 Police officers on the panel say drug dealers are prominent on social media, using emojis on what’s offered. (Source.)

It’s also not surprising that the one U.S. company that Trump made the richest during his first term, Pfizer, the manufacturer of the first COVID-19 “vaccine” that Trump approved, is also a manufacturer of Fentanyl.

In fact most U.S. drug companies produce Fentanyl, although the media would have everyone believe that only China is producing this and “smuggling” it across the border.

A Look at Who Profits from the Border “Crisis”

When we look at the tremendous amount of money spent in the U.S. on the border “crisis,” it is truly staggering. As I wrote above, this is a massive business that includes human trafficking, child sex trafficking, and drug trafficking.

And the shareholders in this business do not change much, if at all, between U.S. elections for the Presidency.

The first thing to look at is, who controls the land at the borders?

In Arizona, almost the entire Mexican border lies in a single Congressional District, which today is the 7th Congressional District.

It includes almost the entire Arizona border with Mexico, and reaches all the way north into Maricopa County, which includes the City of Phoenix and the political center of Arizona.

This makes Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva one of Arizona’s most powerful influences on federal border control policies and the flow of federal funds, which is massive.

Why is such a large area of Arizona consolidated into a single Congressional District? It certainly gives a lot of power and influence to Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva, who has been involved in Arizona politics since the early 1970s.

Raúl Grijalva’s father was a migrant worker from Mexico who entered the United States in 1945 through the Bracero Program and labored on southern Arizona ranches. Grijalva was born on Canoa Ranch in 1948, 30 miles south of Tucson.

So if one wanted to get involved in the multi-billion dollar “border control” business in Arizona, this would be the guy to know.

Who benefits from Grijalva’s managing Arizona’s 7th Congressional district in Washington D.C.?

Probably the land owners who control the land on the Arizona border. In our investigation looking into who owns the land at the border in Arizona, we have found four categories of land ownership: Native, Public, Private and Unclassified.

When we looked through the Arizona Corporation Commission to try and find out who owns the private land, it was almost impossible to find out as many of them appeared to be “shell companies.”

In 2018 Health Impact News ran a story about a veterans group that found a pedophile child sex camp near Tucson. Local law enforcement allegedly refused to get involved in the investigation, but it was discovered that the land where this camp was found was owned by a company named “Cemex”, with ties to Hillary Clinton and a UN-funded foundation. (Source. See graphic above.)

One wealthy person who has not been shy about appearing in public and admitting that he owns land at the Arizona – Mexico border is Howard Buffett, the oldest son of Warren Buffett, one of the most wealthy billionaires in the world.

Howard Buffett has even boasted about how he can purchase his own sheriff at the border for about $1 million.

Howard Buffett purchasing Sheriffs to "help" with border security.

Buffett son spends millions to boost border security in rural Arizona, report says Published January 11, 2019 Howard Buffett, Warren’s oldest son, has become a crusader at the border, using his organizations and wealth to boost security efforts of local authorities and volunteer groups, according to a recent report. While his interest in border security may seem odd, a closer look at the 64-year-old billionaire and philanthropist reveals he’s no stranger to the issue. Buffett owns a ranch in Cochise County, Arizona, that sits just 300 yards from the U.S.-Mexico border. In addition, a report by The Phoenix New Times indicated a close relationship between Buffett and law enforcement, with the former reportedly gifting $30 million to date to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and similar groups. According to the report, much of that money has been used to jump-start an investigative unit into human and drug smuggling, renovate one jail, build law enforcement training facilities, including a shooting range, arm officers, purchase surveillance equipment and even provide the sheriff’s office with at least three helicopters. In 2013 Buffett was awarded the title of “special deputy” after giving the sheriff’s office nearly $1 million in gifts, the paper said. He also reportedly became an active member of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Assist Team (SAT), a private volunteer group that is said to provide security and intelligence. It was not clear what role Buffett has in the organization, but he soon became the main source of funding for it, according to the report. While SAT members are said to have no law enforcement authority, The Phoenix New Times reported that the organization was given guns, armor and vehicles purchased by the sheriff’s office using money from Buffett for patrolling purposes. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office did not reply to Fox News’ request for comment but a public information officer told the paper that while the weapons were purchased for SAT, no member was ever issued a firearm because they all failed to meet certain qualifications. The spokesperson also stated that Buffett has no legal authority in Cochise County, despite being named as “Ranch Patrol Liaison Officer […] with the rank of Deputy Commander” in 2016. Records obtained by the paper show that Buffett has been involved in patrols and even conducted traffic stops. Buffett has donated throughout the years to Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and similar groups through his foundation. Howard Buffett speaking to a rancher whose property sits alongside border fencing in Arizona. (Eric Crowley via 50borderstates.com) Read the Full Article.

Does anyone really believe that Howard Buffett is a humanitarian doing this out of “the kindness of his heart” and getting nothing back in return?

Don’t forget that his father, Warren Buffett, lives in Nebraska where Boys Town exists, and is “considered the richest square mile in the world.”

It is the site of perhaps the largest cover-up of child sex trafficking that has ever happened in the United States. See:

Just how much money is flowing through the U.S. Border “Crisis” business is difficult to determine, especially when rich billionaires invest in it with their private funds and with no government oversight, such as Howard Buffett and who knows how many other private investors who have local politicians and law enforcement on their payroll.

But when it comes to U.S. taxpayer funds flowing through the Federal Government, we can get a better clue of how much money is flowing through this U.S. Border “Crisis” business, and it is very lucrative, in the hundreds of billions of dollars to traffick humans, child sex slaves, and drugs.

A huge bulk of federal funding put into the Border “Crisis” business comes through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

FEMA gets the biggest chunk of the DHS budget, but money spent on the border totals over $40 billion.

Children coming across the border are especially lucrative, because they go into the child welfare system, which I have documented for over a decade now is a child trafficking system that supplies most of the child sex trafficking networks in the U.S. as well. See:

When former CIA director Mike Pompeo was serving as Trump’s Secretary of State during his first term, he admitted that 60% of American child sex slaves come out of the HHS Foster Care system. See:

The current budget to traffick children, both American children who are citizens as well as migrant children coming over the border, is through the Administration for Children and Families department of HHS, with a budget of about $83 billion.

If you want to put a serious dent into the child sex trafficking business in the U.S., then THIS is the budget item that should immediately be eliminated!

But that would cause much economic hardship to American Christians who are the main ones running the nation’s Foster Care and Adoption programs while collecting their government checks.

Without these American Christians, there would not be enough places to house all of these migrant children, and it would put a serious dent into trafficking children across the borders.

Here is one person’s experience in dealing with Christians who participate in sex trafficking in Arizona at the border.

Trump’s nomination for his new “border czar” is Tom Homan who has promised to “rescue” 300,000 “missing” children who have come across the border.

Really?

And if by some miracle something like this were even possible, where would they put these 300,000 “missing” children?

Would they take the time and resources necessary to find their biological families and pay to ship them back to the country where they came from so they can be with their families again?

No, of course not! They would put them right back into the child welfare system where Christians and pedophiles can continue making money off of them.

I also have not heard anything from Elon Musk and his DOGE department that is allegedly being formed, nor from RFK, Jr. who is supposed to take over HHS, about eliminating this huge government department that costs taxpayers over $80 BILLION a year to traffick children in the U.S. and put them into the homes of pedophiles.

I wonder why??

President Donald Trump listens as acting director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought speaks during a White House event in October 2019.

As you can see from this very brief survey of government funding of the Border “Crisis” business, hundreds of BILLIONS of dollars are involved in running this border business, and knowing someone like Congressman Raúl Grijalva who oversees Arizona’s 7th Congressional district that controls Arizona’s border with Mexico, can be very profitable to get your piece of this pie.

But who controls the release of these massive funds at the Federal level that flows into these border states?

That would be The Office of Management and Budget.

The Office of Management and Budget oversees the implementation of the President’s vision across the Executive Branch. OMB carries out its mission through five main functions across executive departments and agencies: Budget development and execution. Management, including oversight of agency performance, procurement, financial management, and information technology. Coordination and review of all significant Federal regulations from executive agencies, privacy policy, information policy, and review and assessment of information collection requests. Clearance and coordination of legislative and other materials, including agency testimony, legislative proposals, and other communications with Congress, and coordination of other Presidential actions. Clearance of Presidential Executive Orders and memoranda to agency heads prior to their issuance. (Source.)

This has to be one of the most powerful positions in the Federal Government in D.C.

During Trump’s first term his friend Russell Vought held that position most of the time, and he did such a great job of spreading the wealth that Trump has just announced he is being nominated again for the same position.

Russell Vought is the co-author of Project 2025, the controversial Heritage Foundation blueprint for a second Trump term that during the campaign Trump lied about and said he had no part in.

Trump names Project 2025 architect Russell Vought to key White House role For the director of the Office of Management and Budget, President-elect Trump named Russell Vought as his pick. Vought previously led that office for part of Trump’s first term. He is also a co-author of Project 2025, the controversial Heritage Foundation blueprint for a second Trump term. (Full article.)

Conclusion: The Border “Crisis” is a Multi-Hundred BILLION DOLLAR U.S. Non-partisan Business that Can Only Function with Open Borders

A Department of Homeland Security inspection report shows overcrowding of families on June 11, 2019, at the Weslaco, Texas, Border Patrol station under Trump’s first administration. Source: 500,000 Kids, 30 Million Hours: Trump’s Vast Expansion of Child Detention

Donald Trump is not going to deport 10-15 million illegal migrants. He’s a liar, and we know he is a liar because we watched him lie repeatedly during the COVID Scam during his first term.

This multi-hundred billion dollar business needs the borders open to supply cheap labor to America’s factories and mass-produced agricultural system that few Americans would want to do, where even if they were making minimum wages, these businesses would not be able to afford them and be profitable.

Do you think Howard Buffett cares who is in the White House as he pumps money into America’s Border “Crisis” business? Do you think he, and others who own land at the border and are invested in this business of human trafficking and drug trafficking, stop making money at the border every time someone new comes into Washington D.C. after “elections?”

Anyone who blames what is happening on the border between Mexico and the U.S. on either the liberal left, or the alt right, is clueless or lying, because it is a non-partisan political issue and it is a BUSINESS that makes A LOT of people rich.

Sure, more people came across the border during Biden’s administration, but why?

More people came across the Mexico border illegally into the U.S. during the Biden years because of what happened in 2020 under Trump, where he locked down the whole country, destroyed small businesses that were “non-essential”, and then began the military campaign that killed people and made so many injured and not able to work in the workforce anymore, the Operation Warp Speed COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign.

Trump started it, and Biden finished it, and because of the carnage, more labor was needed to keep America running which necessitated more illegals coming across the border to save the U.S. economy.

As I have previously stated, the only person who “won” in the past national elections, was Jeffrey Epstein, as the people made rich and powerful by his child sex trafficking financial empire, went unpunished, ensuring that this evil American financial system would continue.

Now it is time to wait for God’s judgment against this nation, because he will have the last say, and not the pedophiles, and not the Zionists.

Stop taking political sides, and start exposing the TRUTH and evaluating everything happening today by what is true, and what is a lie, and NOT by political ideologies.