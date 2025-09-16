Join me as I discuss Naomi Wolf's latest book and her incredible expose about the recent pandemic.

In The Pfizer Papers you will find a story that desperately needs to be told.

WATCH FULL POD ON RUMBLE: EXPOSING a Cr1me of Epic Proportions | Stand on Guard https://rumble.com/v6z13ki-join-david...

Find Pfizer Papers on Amazon: https://www.amazon.ca/s?k=the+pfizer+...

Dr. Naomi Wolf exposes Pfizer’s COVID vaccine cover-up in this powerful, eye-opening interview on Stand On Guard.

What are the real ramifications of the vaccine? Why is censorship silencing critical voices?

Naomi Wolf takes a bold stand, revealing shocking insights from "The Pfizer Papers," a monumental project uncovering the truth hidden by Big Pharma.

This is a political catastrophe of historic proportions, and we explore how governments, media, and elites worked to suppress dissent and silence victims. We tackle the rise of censorship, the erosion of civil liberties in Canada, and why resisting authoritarianism is more critical than ever.

Naomi’s courage in defying liberal elites and speaking out for the voiceless shows the importance of independent journalism in holding power accountable.

Don’t miss this unfiltered conversation about the most controversial topics surrounding the vaccine and its global impact.