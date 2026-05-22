I posted on this

This has been covered up in mainstream media and is hugely significant so I posting the following

IPCC Implosion: We get to See the Fireworks in the Clima...WEATHER CRISIS!

Full interview here

EXPOSED: The 2028 Carbon Squeeze

With major EU carbon emission measures set to ramp up from 2028, Ivor Cummins warns that ordinary Irish households, drivers and rural communities could face soaring costs, tighter restrictions and falling property values — all while claiming the UN climate establishment is now quietly retreating from the extreme emissions models used for decades to justify fear-driven policies and green taxation.

