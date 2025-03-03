The mask has slipped—again. Lt. Col. Tony Schaffer has exposed a major contradiction in Ukraine’s so-called “mineral negotiations” with the United States. Just weeks before Zelenskyy walked into the Oval Office, demanding a minerals deal from Trump, he had already signed a 100-year partnership with the UK—including a mineral clause with Keir Starmer’s globalist government.

Think about that. On January 17th, Starmer and Zelenskyy locked in an agreement that ties Ukraine’s critical mineral wealth to the UK for the next century. That deal covers defense, security, energy, and infrastructure—AND a special working group designed to "maximize benefits" from Ukraine’s natural resources.

So why was Zelenskyy in Washington acting like he was negotiating in good faith with the U.S.? Was this a real discussion—or just an attempt to shake down the Trump administration while Starmer and his globalist friends sat back laughing?

THEY THOUGHT TRUMP AND AMERICA WERE FOOLS—THEY JUST GOT CAUGHT!

WHAT THIS MEANS:

Ukraine’s leadership is playing multiple sides, signing secret long-term deals while pretending to negotiate with America.

Starmer is knee-deep in this deception, using Ukraine as a bargaining chip while cozying up to EU elites.

Trump saw through the game and refused to be manipulated—now the globalists are scrambling.

THEIR SCAM HAS BEEN EXPOSED—WHO ELSE IS IN ON IT?

TRUMP REFUSED TO BE PLAYED—NOW IT’S TIME FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE TO WAKE UP!

How long before the world realizes that Ukraine is just a pawn in the globalist empire’s game? The fight for truth is just beginning.

🔥BREAKING! 🔥 Starmer & Zelensky Dirty Deal: WTH is Going on; Convo w/ Neil Oliver | Stand on Guard

Can you believe it? Starmer and Zelensky have done Trump and the USA dirty, and they expect the Americans to supply the muscle with the American military.

While pretending to play ball with President Donald Trump, Ukrainian dictator Volodymyr Zelenski already sold his country's rare earth rights to the UK!

For 100 years!

Kind of like selling the Brooklyn Bridge or a stock con, selling it again and again.

Pundit, author and archeologist Neil Oliver joins me today. ...

HERE IS THE UK-UKRAINE 100 YEAR DECLARATION PART ON MINERALS! UK-Ukraine 100 Year Partnership Declaration Published 17 January 2025 0.5 PILLAR 5 – ENERGY, CLIMATE AND CLEAN ENERGY TRANSITION (iv) supporting development of a Ukrainian critical minerals strategy and necessary regulatory structures required to support the maximisation of benefits from Ukraine’s natural resources, through the possible establishment of a Joint Working Group; https://gov.uk/government/publication... ...

Has Great Britain and Zelensky snowed Trudeau, Europe and America and they outrageously expect everyone to provide the military so the UK can take the rare earth minerals? Zelensky’s shocking behavior at the White House sparks outrage.

Is this the political catastrophe no one saw coming?

Join me as I unpack this explosive confrontation between Trump and Zelensky, exposing the double-dealing and global power plays behind the scenes.

From rare earth minerals to NATO's failures, we dive into the hard truths the mainstream media won’t touch.

This is independent journalism at its finest.

