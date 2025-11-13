Never-before-seen emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate have just been released by the House Oversight Committee — and for the first time, they directly mention President Trump, shedding new light on the world Ghislaine Maxwell was operating in and the powerful figures connected to Epstein. Maxwell — convicted of helping Epstein traffic underage girls — may be trying to cut her 20-year prison sentence short, and a whistleblower says she’s receiving VIP-style treatment behind bars, from customized meals to private visits and even a service puppy. Law&Crime’s Jesse Weber breaks down Maxwell’s alleged commutation request and the explosive emails with former federal prosecutor and criminal defense attorney Gene Rossi.

Jeffrey Epstein was at President Trump’s “Trump Tower” a few days after his election victory in 2016.

BREAKING: House Democrats have released emails in which Jeffrey Epstein allegedly claimed that Donald Trump “knew about the girls” and spent hours with one of his victims.

BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein proposes girls to Palantir CEO, Former UK Prime Minister, Emirates and Qatari officials etc.

Jeffrey Epstein, in an email to former attorney Kathy Ruemmler, proposes “girls” to Chairman of Palantir Peter Thiel, former CIA Director and Ambassador to Russia William Burns, Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland, former Mongolian President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj, among others, including Emirates, Indian and Qatari officials.

Ruemmler served as Obama’s Deputy Council during both of his Presidential terms.

Trump says the “Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again...to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown...” and calls Rep. Massie and his own supporters “very bad” and “stupid” for falling into “the trap”

Trump, in classic Norman Vincent Peale style, is deflecting from his associations and illegal activity with Epstein and is still gaslighting the public.

There is no ‘hoax’ in his friendship with Epstein or the countless of witnesses that saw him throw parties with younger girls…and the countless of accusations of him sexually harassing women aren’t far fetched at all.

It has been common knowledge for YEARS that there was a blackmail sex ring operation by Epstein and Trump could very well have been been a part of it.

What does he have on other politicians that allowed him to get to where he’s at today? His continual insults are not welcomed not even by his own base. EVERYONE knows what happened.

Zero Hedge is firmly on Trump’s side

