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Luc Lelievre
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If it is true that the USA has fired that many of its interceptor missiles against a small Gulf nation, then explain how it could have sustained a WWIII against 3 fronts: Russia, China, and North Korea. Thus, you are telling us that the mighty USA is whining because it broke all its toys.

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