Reports are of lots of other devices exploding, including ipPhones, Japanese walkie-talkies, even solar panels exploding.

The pagers used by Hezbollah (as well as through the while of Lebanese society have been traced back to a firm in Hungary that appears to be a shell company.

However, this version of events may fall down in the view of more recent views.

Either this was an evil, diabolical act of state terrorism or….even more frightening.

UPDATE 12:02 PM EDT - LARGE ISRAELI MILITARY CONVOYS ARE MOVING TOWARDS THE LEBANESE BORDER --NUMEROUS REPORTS: "ROUND 2" OF ELECTRONIC DEVICE EXPLOSIONS HAS BEGUN IN BEIRUT

As of 10:56 AM EDT on 18 September, numerous reports are flooding-in, saying electronic devices are AGAIN exploding in Beirut, and throughout other areas of Lebanon. It __appears__ this may be a "Round 2" of Israeli attack.

What makes these reports different from yesterday is that they are saying "electronic DEVICES"" (not necessarily just pocket-pagers) are exploding all over the city.

UPDATE 11:03 AM EDT --

Apparently, many of the devices exploding were left at home and in cars. Buildings and cars throughout Beirut are now erupting in fires after the devices explode:

Info coming in now points to WALKIE-TALKIES among the devices being detonated!!!!!

CONTEXT:

It is important to make clear the following:

The pagers that exploded in Lebanon were not solely used by Hezbollah resistance fighters; employees of Hezbollah's institutions, which include civilians, also used them.

It's important to note that Hezbollah is a political party (part of the Lebanese government) and it operates various civilian institutions, such as schools, hospitals, and media outlets.

Consequently, this attack did not target soldiers exclusively, but civilians as well.

Moreover, there are reports that some individuals purchased and used these pagers, USED, from the market, further highlighting that this was an indiscriminate attack, not limited to military personnel.

UPDATE 11:49 AM EDT --

So widespread and indiscriminate are these Israeli attacks, that even CELL PHONE STORES are seeing their phones blowing up, and setting the stores on fire!

**********FLASH**********

Israel's attack is so indiscriminate, it is also causing SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS in homes to detonate!

MORE:

SECURITY SYSTEMS INSIDE - AND OUTSIDE - OF BUILDINGS ARE ALSO DETONATING! ! !

***** BULLETIN *****

LARGE ISRAELI MILITARY CONVOYS ARE MOVING TOWARDS THE LEBANESE BORDER

UPDATE 12:08 PM EDT --

Over a Dozen of the Wounded from today’s Pager Attack are reported to be Lawmakers in the Lebanese Parliament, specifically Members of the Hezbollah Party.

-- The Israeli Air Force is currently bombing Hezbollah cells throughout southern Lebanon.

-- Israeli Army Radio: Explosions in Lebanon involved cell phones, lithium batteries, biometric identification devices. and other wireless device.

UPDATE 12:27 PM EDT --

The Lebanese Civil Defense Agency has stated that at over 60 Buildings as well as 15 Cars and Motorcycles caught Fire today (SO FAR) across the Country, as a result of the Explosion of Hundreds of Two-Way Walkie-Talkies and Fingerprint Devices used by Hezbollah.

⚡BREAKING NEWS: IPHONES, RADIOS, WATCHES, SOLAR NOW EXPLODING! "NUCLEAR-LIKE" EXPLOSION IN RUSSIA!

Security sources speaking to Al Mayadeen report that the blasts, triggered through advanced technology, were designed for maximum harm, and that "Israel" intentionally committed mass murder.

Security sources spoke to Al Mayadeen about the Israeli occupation's terrorist attack which detonated pagers among Lebanese civilians in the south, Beirut, and the Bekaa regions. The source revealed that "Israel" used an international company, a civilian device, along with control over the cyber world, and made a decision to deliberately commit mass murder.

While most injuries are mild, hospitals across Lebanon have been receiving influxes of casualties.

Lebanese Red Cross ambulance passes next to the families of victims who were injured on Tuesday by their exploding handheld pagers, at the emergency entrance of the American University Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP)

Fourteen citizens have been killed and over 450 others were injured in "Israel's" second terror attack on Lebanon, this time targeting two-way radios, commonly known as walkie-talkies, Al Mayadeen's correspondent announced.

On Wednesday afternoon, a series of explosions were reported across Beirut, South Lebanon, and Bekaa. Cars, motorbikes, stores, and homes across the country caught fire amid the impact of the blasts, resulting in an influx of casualties.

Injuries, most of which were mild, were transported to hospitals in Bekaa, whereas hospitals in Nabatieh and the Lebanese South received tens of others.

In turn, the Lebanese Army urged citizens to refrain from crowding public spaces due to the security operation and to pave the way for ambulances and facilitate their path to the casualties.

UN Condemn Civilians’ Carnage. The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon was also injured

By Fabio G. C. Carisio

September 17, 2024

18 dead, 4 thousand injured, of which at least 200 seriously. This is the toll of a carefully planned massacre against the Lebanese Hezbollah and also attributed by various mainstream media to the infamous Israeli counter-espionage Mossad.

Dozens of latest-generation pagers, supplied to the pro-Iranian Shiite militiamen only recently, were sabotaged with small explosive charges and exploded all at once, causing chaos and terror everywhere.

The attack was condemned by every authority in the Arab world because it caused a massacre among innocent civilians like Israel has been doing for almost a year in the Gaza Strip, where it slaughters children and dozens of Palestinians every day in order to hit one of the Hamas terrorists who on October 7, 2023 allowed to act undisturbed despite the warnings received from Egyptian intelligence about the imminent attack.

What happened in Lebanon brings to mind the unpunished massacre of August 4, 2020 in the port of Beirut when a missile, probably with a small nuclear charge, blew up a warehouse containing tons of ammonium nitrate.

In that case too, suspicion fell on Israel and the Mossad, already considered an accomplice in the “controlled demolition” of the World Trade Center buildings during the September 11 air attacks in New York that caused the collapse of the Twin Towers but also of building 7 which had not been affected in the least, but also singled out as one of the actors in the downing of the DC9-Itavia in the skies of Ustica on June 27, 1980.

The new massacre of civilians should worry everyone on the planet because it highlights how Tel Aviv, in order to achieve its goals, does not care at all about the “collateral damage” of its military operations. On the contrary.

As in the Gaza genocide, they serve as terror propaganda to reaffirm their geopolitical power which essentially derives from the total impunity that is guaranteed to them by the USA and the politicians who represent it: it is enough to remember that both the current Biden-Harris administration supports the Zionist Regime by continuing to criticize it in words but helping it in practice by supplying weapons, while their rivals for the Presidential Elections next November, Trump, Vance and even their supporter RFK Jr., have always declared themselves unconditional supporters of Israel.

Israel on Alert for Fears of Retaliation

The attack that took place around 3 pm on Tuesday 17 September has caused 7 confirmed deaths in the Syrian capital and 11 in Lebanon. Including a 9-year-old girl, daughter of a member of the party of God who was at home in the village of Saraain when the explosion hit her.

Click to wattch the footage of one of the explosions

The victims also include the son of a deputy of Hassan Nasrallah’s group, as well as leaders and high-ranking commanders of the Islamist group. The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani was also injured.

While the operation had just been carried out, with no one claiming the attack but immediately attributed to Israel by the entire world, the Zionist state’s air force launched deadly raids against terrorist structures in the area of ​​Ayita al-Sha’ab and al-Khyam, in southern Lebanon, and deep into the country, 100 kilometers from the border.

Since then, several airlines have stopped scheduled flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut, fearing the inevitable retaliation of Hezbollah and its Houthi allies, who the other day launched a powerful hypersonic intercontinental ballistic missile against Israel, which exploded in flight.

According to experts, whoever planned and developed the attack prepared it in advance, introducing mini explosive charges inside the pagers while developing the ability to simultaneously detonate the devices with a single command.

The Lebanese government spokesman said that the executive holds Israel responsible for the coordinated attack and considers it a violation of the country’s sovereignty. Nasrallah’s adviser, Hossein Khalil, said that now “the enemy will have to expect everything from Lebanon after the crimes it has committed”.

The Israeli prime minister’s office, on the other hand, distanced itself from a spokesperson who on social media cast doubt on Jerusalem’s responsibility. Minutes later, Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant gathered in the Kyria pit, the ministry’s bunker in Tel Aviv, for an emergency meeting between the government and security leaders.

UN, Lebanon and Jordan Condemn Escalation

The UN said in the evening that “the developments in Lebanon are extremely worrying, given the very volatile context” and deplored the civilian casualties.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati held a cabinet meeting after the simultaneous explosions that occurred in the country. The government “unanimously condemned this criminal Israeli aggression, which blatantly violates the sovereignty of Lebanon,” the press office said after the meeting.

Jordan announced that it was ready to provide “any medical assistance necessary to the Lebanese health sector to treat thousands of injured Lebanese citizens,” following the pager explosions that left 11 dead and 4,000 injured in the country.

In a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi reiterated “Jordan’s support for the security, sovereignty and stability of Lebanon.” Safadi also stressed the need to “stop the dangerous escalation we are witnessing in the region, through an immediate halt to Israeli aggression in Gaza.”

Sky News: “Mossad Sabotaged Pagers”

Sky News Arabia quotes sources as saying the large-scale pager attack in Lebanon was possible because Israel’s spy agency, Mossad, obtained Hezbollah’s communications devices before they were delivered. According to the source, a quantity of PETN, a highly explosive material, was placed on the batteries of the devices. The explosion was triggered remotely by increasing the temperature of the batteries.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that some Hezbollah members felt their pagers overheating and disposed of them before the explosions. Al Jazeera quotes a Lebanese security source as saying the weight of the explosives packed into each device was less than 20 grams and that the blown-up pagers had been imported five months ago.

Israel carried out its attacks against Hezbollah by hiding explosives inside a new batch of Taiwanese-made pagers imported into Lebanon, the New York Times reported, citing officials from the United States and other countries.

According to these sources, the pagers that Hezbollah had ordered from the Taiwanese company Gold Apollo were tampered with before they arrived in Lebanon. According to the New York newspaper, explosives were placed next to the battery of each device and a mechanism was inserted to cause the explosions remotely. The pagers were detonated simultaneously with a message. CNN also reports that the explosions were the result of an operation by Mossad and the Israeli army.

Taiwanese firm Gold Apollo has denied manufacturing Hezbollah-bound pagers that Israel allegedly hijacked, according to the New York Times, to cause the Lebanon explosions. “They are not our products,” company chief Hsu Chin-kuang told reporters in Taipei.